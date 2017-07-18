The art of the striptease is just that, an art—and the male version is probably one of the biggest reasons for this evolution of the powerful woman. In the case of the Chippendales dancers, they were among the first to indulge those once dark desires in public.

Women are more “real” than perhaps they have ever been and they’re no longer afraid to say what they want. They play a more dominant role in both their professional and personal lives, taking control by admitting it’s okay to be a little naughty.

Why shouldn’t women enjoy the male form and have a little fun doing so? That belief system is why the Chippendales guys continue to slap on the cuffs and bow ties each and every night, carrying on a tradition that dates back some 35 years.

They are a classic and classy troupe, in a world now inundated with male revues of all persuasions, that push boundaries in various ways—and there seems to be room for all of it. But if nothing else, Chippendales’ longevity means ladies still love the classics but with a modern twist.

Chippendales has always understood the difference between sexy fantasy and nasty. The sexy part of the bump and grind executed by these beautiful men is still in there, it’s just done with panache. And ladies, this is a “no tipping” show meaning, no money deposited into G-strings, please.

Chippendales is based at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas but has a touring company to spread and share the joy around the world. That touring company comes to the Fiesta Showroom at Harrah’s Laughlin on Fri-Sat, July 21-22. This is the full on varsity squad with a cast of the same calibre as the show named “Best Male Strip Show in Las Vegas” by the Las Vegas Review Journal and given five stars by Las Vegas Weekly.

One detail we discovered in our phone interview with troupe member Joey Peña—there is substance, intelligence and strength of character behind those beautiful faces and six-pack abs. In Peña’s case, he brings his sense of duty and honor with him to the stage, as a veteran of both the military and now Chippendales. But with the seriousness he brings to the job, there is a more important reason for doing what he does—having fun. Here’s his take…

Talk about your background and how you became a Chippendales’ dancer.

Peña When you think Chippendales, you usually think iPhone or you think Windows, they’re household names. They’re a brand name and that’s something that you always want to be on board with.

Secondly, my personal journey for this was that I was ex-military. I served six years and then I got out and did a little bit of contract work for about four and a half years. When I got to the top of the food chain, I realized everything that I had been aspiring towards was a little too aggressive, a little too serious. Being that I was young, I wanted to experience life and I ended up doing modeling. My agent was always an advocate of me doing Chippendales…and I said, “No!” I didn’t want to do that. I thought they were strippers, and it’s very easy to get that mixed up especially when you don’t know the difference. So I ended up going to a show and the first thing I thought was, “man, these guys look like they’re having fun.” And so when I saw what the show actually was, I turned to my agent and said, “Alright, get me an audition.” So he did and the rest is history.

How long have you been with the show?

Peña I have been with the show about four years. I am now the veteran of their team, which is really strange. There is a touring team and there is a team that stays at the Rio in Vegas, and I’m a part of the touring team. Usually being on tour is the hardest so they have a high turnover rate.

Some guys can’t handle life on a bus and moving around a lot.

Peña I did it in the military over in Iraq for two and a half years, so I’m used to it. So it wasn’t a big deal for me.

If you can handle Iraq, you can handle anything, especially women grabbing at your clothes.

Peña (He laughs). Yeah, it’s a little hard, I don’t know how I do it.

Talk a little bit about the show and how many cast members will be here at Harrah’s Laughlin.

Peña We try to keep 10 guys on our schedule. It makes it easier for everyone else. The thing about Chippendales, which I have grown to see as a plus and something I don’t see in many other shows, is that there is a specific type for every girl out there. We have the boy-next-door look, we have the All-American look, we have the African-American look. I’m the token Latin guy, so I have the Latin look. That’s something Chippendales prides themselves on and they’re tapping that look for every girl that comes to see our show. I think people understand it is a Broadway show sprinkled with titillation. It’s something you can take multi-generations to and have a good time. You’re going to have the best night ever.

Has the fantasy changed? You used to see a Zorro-type character, the cowboy and the man in uniform…

Peña We do have some of those classic numbers women will love—we always have them. We’ve never lost them. Those are staples and they are still fantasy. We can’t get away from that, but we brand them and definitely put it in a new format. As a new generation comes along, there’s gonna be new things that we have to incorporate—like the fact that we have gymnasts, and tricks and we have singers. Having a fantasy isn’t just a uniform, but it’s a multi-faceted organism that needs to be addressed for the woman’s fantasy. We have to take them on a journey and be able to tantalize that fantasy and bring them along, as it were.

With popular movies like the Magic Mike (which now also is a live show in Vegas) and Fifty Shades franchises, do you have to up the ante, to incorporate even more of those elements or characters into the fantasy? How do you balance tradition with keeping things current?

Peña That’s a really good question. I’m glad you asked that. Chippendales has always been the standard of male revues. So upping the ante has never been a stretch for us because we set that bar. But for us as Chippendales, we’ve always liked being the cutting edge of choreography, we’ve always loved the Top 40s music choices that we select from, we’ve always been on the frontier of that, so that’s the reason why Chippendales has stayed here at the top for 35 years. The other franchises have their own niche, but Chippendales has always been that girls’ best night ever. It’s what we’ve always been going towards, and we’ve always hit that mark and we’re pretty proud of that.

Feedback on the fantasy…

Peña I really enjoy that aspect of the show. I love talking to audience members afterward. I ask them how they liked the show? And they go, “Man, we had the greatest time. We thought it was gonna be raunchy, but it turned out that we just had so much fun. and we’re gonna come back.” I love talking to people who come multiple, multiple times and I ask them which one did they like better, what can we improve on. Our client base is important to us and when we get to talk to our fans, we actually listen to them. We are overjoyed to be able to talk to them. We can improve, that’s the reason we’ve been in business so long.

Talk about the difference between sexy fantasy and nasty.

Peña The thing I’ve found doing this, is that a lot of women don’t necessarily like nasty. Some women do, they go out specifically looking for that. When they come to Chippendales, they’re looking to taken on a journey, that’s what we try to promote like this is their girls’ night out, this is their alternative to “Hey, let’s go to the bar, get a bunch of drinks and get wasted.” It’s not like having something in your face, and it’s not like, “Oh, God, why did I get taken here?” This is something they’re truly going to enjoy. I’ve never, never heard a woman walk away from the show saying, “Man, I really regret doing this.” I’ve had a whole family, a grandmother, mother and daughter all come up to me and go, “This is something we do as a family, as a right of passage,” and the daughter had just turned 18. That’s something I take pride in. Something I enjoy doing. It’s something I can get behind.

The girls that go on stage are the ones want to be on stage. They’re not gonna have anything disrespectful done to them, or with them or anything like that.

Some women are more guilty of groping you guys than the other way around.

Peña Yeah, there’s some craziness that happens, but the truth is, girls are not going to be leaving disappointed nor are they going to leave feeling disgusted. That’s a huge, huge staple to this company. Chippendales is something I’m proud to be a part of, and I can hold my head up and tell my parents it’s what I do because I truly love my job. It’s one of the reasons why the Chippendales had made me a part of this so much. I enjoy is so much because of that fact. I wouldn’t do it otherwise. I have certain guidelines, certain morals and a certain code of ethics that I follow and for me, I was a soldier. I have a thousand other options, I could make a contact right now and be overseas in the next month and do things that pay infinitely more. But I don’t because I have so much fun, and it doesn’t go against my ethical code. This is something I’m proud to be a part of and something I walk away from saying, “Wow, this was so much fun!’

Do you ever have to work around “wardrobe malfunctions?”

Peña (He laughs). Every show has that. I had one recently. So we do a shirt rip, right? We tear a shirt. It’s something like is a right of passage for Chippendales. Now I’ve been doing this for four years and I do a lot of them throughout the show. The other night I do this one where I spin, to I do it. It’s pretty clever and I’m like, “okay, a new spin on an old tear.” Well, when I spun, I had my dog tags in it and I hit my dog tags and I kind of tore it and it went in the opposite direction. So the whole thing just wrapped around me and I’m sitting there trying to be all sexy and I’m like, “That was not hot, no, no, no one wants to see that.” I think being a good performer, that’s one of the things Chippendales tries to promote, is bringing your own personality. My personality is goofy and that helps me when things like that happen. I’m a bit goofy especially when I’m on stage. But women like that genuineness and that’s how you connect with the crowd.

This isn’t your first rodeo at Harrah’s Laughlin.

We’ve played there before and we had a really good time, just being at the pool and being around there. We got to know a lot of the locals there and they hadn’t seen the show in quite a while so I think now the response to Chippendales is gonna be even more.

I can’t wait to come back. I’m actually looking forward to Laughlin, my friends from Las Vegas and Arizona are coming. I’m so happy I get to show my friends, yeah, you’ve seen the show in Vegas, but have you seen our show? It’s incredible, and it’s fun.

I’m gonna be the one smiling profusely on stage because I’m just so happy to be back. That’s the beauty of Chippendales, even me doing for so long, I’m still excited to do it. So if I’m excited, the girls are definitely gonna be excited and it’s going to be amazing.

CHIPPENDALES

Harrah’s Fiesta Showroom

Friday-Saturday, July 21-22. 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)