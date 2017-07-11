Fiesta Fundraiser

Back in 1998, a fund-raiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River was created that fit the style of a wide-open casino town like Laughlin. The idea was—”let’s have an adult margarita party to raise money that will benefit kids in the process.” A bit of odd juxtaposing, but when the money rolls in to help sustain projects for local children through the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, that’s a good thing.

The money rolled in, the party flourished, the Boy & Girls Clubs benefited, and all these years later, the event continues to hold a spot on the Laughlin calendar. The party has evolved to be simply called, “Fiesta!” and its spot on the calendar this year is Fri, July 14 (6 p.m.) with location set at the Aquarius Pavilion within the Aquarius Casino Resort.

Title sponsors this year are the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center (WARMC), and Advanced Animal Care with all proceeds going to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River.

“The Fiesta has grown to be such a fun tradition here in the Tri-state,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River CEO. “This fundraiser comes at a crucial time for the Boys & Girls Club as summers are always a fiscal challenge.

“This year our Summer Day Camp participation has surged 57 percent,” she added. “We are serving over 400 children per day. Community support provides these kids with a safe place, activities, food and a positive environment.”

She also said the club values their continued relationship with the Aquarius and all of its team members.

The format…

Actually, “Fiesta!” is more than a party. It is a competition that sees individuals and teams of bartenders from local casinos, restaurants and saloons try to create the best margaritas they can for prizes in two categories: “Best Blended Margarita” and “Best Margarita On the Rocks.” There is also an award for “Best Booth” as an incentive for participants to create a festive atmosphere. And those in attendance get to sample all the various creations.

There is also a “People’s Choice” award determined by those in attendance in the form of tips in each booth’s “toke box.” The team with the most tips wins the award with all funds automatically donated back to the Boys & Girls Club.

Eleven teams are currently signed up to build their creative best blended and best rocks concoctions. These are: the Aquarius Casino Resort; the Avi Resort & Casino; the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall; Golden Nugget Laughlin; Cattle Crossing Saloon of Golden Valley; Pirates Cove in Needles; The Hideout in Laughlin; Mohave Steakhouse in Bullhead City; Buffalo Wild Wings in Bullhead City; CoVue in Bullhead City; and Dirty Tequila brand tequila.

The judges for this year’s event include: Jerry Ernst with Horizon Community Bank; Dan Oehler, attorney and on the board for the BHHS Legacy Council of Bullhead City; Jann Galvin with Advanced Animal Care; Mike Gonzalez with Anderson Ford; Jared Clark with Lowe’s and Mike McGillivray, Noon Kiwanis member and lifetime supporter of the club;

The decision of this judging panel can be tough due to the creative nature of the ingredients in the margaritas and original booth themes. In the past, there have been pineapple upside down cake margaritas; all manner of fruit and vegetable margaritas; Tootsie Roll margaritas; chocolate margaritas; milk margaritas, and many more. The booths have been all over the board as to theme and design as well, with past winners going from hay bale country to fan and feathers Sin City.

More than margaritas…

In addition to sampling the various margaritas, attendees can get in on a new event for this year.

“We’re having a dice roll to win an off-road side-by-side vehicle,” Boyle-Robinson said. “For $5 people can roll the dice and if they get the Fiesta to show up, they are the winners.”

“We’re also doing what we call the “Vacation Station” silent auction, just specifically for vacations,” she added.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing where the winner receives half the money raised in the pot through ticket sales.

“We have the Fiesta Wagon, which is part of our 50/50 drawing and it’s a whole wagon full of spirits. That’s a nice way to say it.”

Tickets…

Tickets are $30 per person and are pretty much sold out as of this writing. Tickets include entry into the event, unlimited margarita tasting and a Mexican fajita buffet provided by the Aquarius.

For ticket information contact the Boys & Girls Clubs office, 2250 Highland Road in Bullhead City; or at clubriver.org or facebook.com/clubriver/events; or call 928-763-1411.

FIESTA FUNDRAISER

Aquarius Pavilion

Friday, July 14. 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)