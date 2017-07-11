Every woman has her own idea about what she considers sexy. Men in uniform, men of mystery, the dangerous man, the rugged cowboy, the bad boy, the shirtless hunk on the romance book cover, or the guy with the devilish smile. Imagine all of them under one roof for one playful evening of sensual indulgence.

We’re talking about the World Famous Girls Night Out The Show, one of the more classy male dance revues out there, creating the right combination of fun and fantasy, where contemporary, open-minded women can scream, flirt, laugh, giggle, get crazy and throw inhibitions out the window, if only for a little while.

These beautiful fit men will dance their way into the most conservative of hearts during the 2017 Stripped Down Tour coming to the Tropicana Laughlin on Saturday, July 15.

This show features six strong, ripped guys, and 120 minutes of dancing, shredding and shedding articles of clothing, interaction with the audience, while creating excitement and heating up the room. Who says the triple digit temps are limited to outdoors while these guys are in town?

Why not bring all your girlfriends and make this a proper party and a night you and your gal pals will be talking about for years to come? Consider celebrating a birthday, bachelorette, divorce, “dirty 30,” girl power or your own awesome self. Who really needs a reason to spend an evening with gorgeous men?

The show was designed for the modern, forward thinking woman, appealing to a variety of tastes and dark desires. The multi-media combination of erotic tease, hip-hop, country, rock music and skilled dance moves, contemporary backdrops, state-of-the-art lighting and sound design, special effects, theatrics and fun wardrobe creates a totally immersive experience.

Combine all that with a few cocktails and anything can happen.

Not all male dance revues are created equal. After seeing the level male entertainers can achieve in popular movies like Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, and attending just about every one of these kinds of shows that have traveled to Laughlin through the years, we’ve seen them go from sexy to nasty, and from really good to really bad in zero to 60 seconds.

What makes Girls Night Out The Show coming to the Tropicana classy and gives it that elevated touch, is the “no tipping” aspect, meaning there is no sticking money in G-strings during the show, ladies. However, after the show there will be a 30-minute meet and greet, where women can have their photos taken with the cast. Then if they choose to tip the gentlemen, they will be gladly accepted.

That doesn’t mean this doesn’t allow for audience participation. Things can get very interactive.

The show is for ages 21 and older.

So, come, let loose and get a little wild while attending an empowering, fun-filled whirlwind of an adventure.

GIRLS NIGHT OUT: THE SHOW

Tropicana Pavilion Theatre

Saturday, July 15. 8 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)