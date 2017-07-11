Comedy on the Edge featuring Rick Pulido

The Edgewater has been loyal to comedy, featuring stand-up comedians on weekends in their Edge Lounge for a few years now. Going by the name, “Comedy on the Edge”, the Edgewater presents different stand-ups each Friday through Sunday nights with a “headliner/opening act” format.

Overall, the quality of the comedians has been good—especially so for the headliners, well worth the $15 plus tax admission ticket ($2 discount on Sunday shows for US veterans with ID).

Headlining Friday-Sunday, July 14-16, is Rick Pulido with Chris Pleasant as opening act. Chris Pleasant has appeared on “Finding Fido,” “Canoga Park,” “The Best Damn Sports Show Period,” “Jimmy Kimmel,” and more. Comedy clubs he’s performed in include Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store, The Icehouse Comedy Club, The Comedy Palace, Flappers and other clubs in the San Diego and Los Angeles area.

Rick Pulido has appeared on HBO and Comedy Central and numerous comedy clubs across the country.

We got to talk with Rick Pulido via a phone interview on one of his trips to Laughlin. Here is more on him….

You’re originally from El Paso?

Pulido: I was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. I got out of there on good behavior and moved to California by myself out of high school.

We read somewhere you are shy?

Pulido: I’ve been funny since I can remember, but I was also very shy— extremely hurtful shy. Back in school, I would hide my shyness by being funny. I got in trouble for interrupting the class, but I was good with tests. I knew the answers and it made my teachers angry.

Ricardo Montalban was one of your teachers?

Pulido: I moved to LA. and went to the Pasadena Art Center College of Design, then everybody said, “get into acting.” So I took acting lessons at Nosotros, an acting school created by actor Ricardo Montalban with the purpose of helping young Latin actors get better roles in the movie and TV industry than just pimps and gang members.

Your thoughts on being a comedian vs. an actor?

Pulido: When I did community theater, I discovered comedy. Now I didn’t have to go to rehearsals. I was the only actor in my standup show. I was my own writer and my own fashion designer. I’m a loan wolf and I liked that I was over here and they were all over there.

Do you do much acting in addition to comedy?

Pulido: One of my favorites is a movie I did called In the Eyes of a Killer. That was a few years ago and now it’s out on DVD. I loved the role. I play a white nerdy older guy. I created the character by taking Bill Murray from Caddyshack and the character from Rainman and put them together. It’s an off-beat suspense movie. I’m the comic relief. There’s a lot of tension because people are getting killed, then I come out all goofy looking.

Who are some of your influences?

Pulido: There are three comedians who have influenced me since the beginning. I wanted them to melt into me.

I liked Bill Cosby because of his storytelling, which is what I do, I tell stories. I learned to be concise on stage.

I loved Richard Pryor because of his honesty. The best comedy comes from when you open yourself up on stage, which is tough to do. I’m like that. I don’t have that filter, so right or wrong, no matter how crazy, if it’s funny, I’m going to say it.

My third one is George Carlin because of his use of the English language. Being Latin it’s always been a hobby of mine—trying to understand English. When you hear it and you go out into the world, you realize a lot of people don’t speak it correctly. It’s like when you’re listening to music and the guy hits a wrong note—you cringe. So then it’s like you try to be bad at English to blend into America.

Talk about your style of comedy.

Pulido: I tell stories from real life. Almost everything I do actually happened, but I embellish things. I didn’t always do that. A lot of times when I didn’t get the spot on TV it was like different producers were telling me the exact same thing, “you’re very funny and you probably can work anywhere you want, but the problem is, I don’t know who Rick Pulido is.”

I didn’t talk about my life on stage. I did mostly observations. I started telling stories about things that happened in school being a Hispanic in Texas. It just became more me and less of the nonsense.

Your thoughts on working clean?

Pulido: I also gotta work clean because that’s just the way it is for me. It’s not because I’m a prude but because I want my mother to be able to come to the show.

It’s a challenge to try to be as clean as I can especially in rowdy rooms, just to see if I can do it. I do have adult material that is insinuating. It’s a part of life—sex and genders.

Talk about the pros and cons of being a comic.

Pulido: Comedy is divided into two parts—the art form and the business end. I love the art. I love performing and I love the writing. I love to see my ideas culminate. It’s like a child, I see it grow and I can change it. The process of comedy and writing is the best part.

The worst part is the business—making phone calls to book gigs, doing the taxes.

How do you handle hecklers?

Pulido: The reason a lot of comics don’t like hecklers is because they throw off their timing. They think of their show like a play with a script that can’t be interrupted. I have so much material, I don’t stick to a set. I can change it and I’m always doing something different. We’re comedians. There are no rules. That doesn’t mean I like being interrupted, but that’s the name of the game.

