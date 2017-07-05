A good portion of the Riverside Resort’s summer entertainment dance card is reserved for its stable of tribute acts focusing mainly on country, pop and rock. The majority of these acts have been booked time and again because they have established a following all their own.

One such group is Lights: The Music of Journey, who return to give their on-the-money tribute to Journey. A Journey tribute works because there are still legions of Journey fans who really and truly won’t “stop believing.” Journey is one of those bands who’s songs people love to sing along with, no matter whether doing so in a karaoke bar, “glee” club or the hotel shuttle bus coming back late from Disneyland. These serious fans know every word to just about every song and love nothing more than to join in. We know. We’ve been in some of those places, joining in and we’ve caught the “Lights” show in the past and the audience was out-singing the band, at least in volume.

Lights has founding member Casey McNerney still leading the pack. He has been a part of the music business for years, working behind the scenes as the production guy for some of rock’s biggest acts—The Rolling Stones and KISS among them. He had a backstage, side-stage and front-stage pass to listen to these mega-stars so he understands what it takes to grab fans by more than just their ears. He saw the value and work involved in the production of a live show.

Even though he appreciated these bands’ contributions to music history and originality, there was another band that moved McNerney. He was a closet Journey fan.

“I’ve been involved in music since I was 12 or 13, working with and playing for a lot of bands. I was listening to Journey when it wasn’t in the mainstream…when it wasn’t cool,” he told us in an interview. “I didn’t want to listen to depressing music and most of Journey’s songs are positive and about love. And their music is timeless.”

With all that experience behind the scenes of rock concerts, it was a natural for McNerney to act on his passion for the music of Journey.

“In 2005, I got the idea of putting a Journey tribute band together,” he said. “If I was going to replicate a band, I wanted to go for something challenging. So I created ‘Lights.’

“I’ve talked to people who are connected to Journey and the reason they were so successful is because of the dynamic of the band—the jazzy influence of the drummer, the classically trained pianist, the hot rod, over-the-top guitar player and a singer with the soul of Sam Cooke. It’s the best of all music. If you don’t have soul, you can’t do Journey music.”

And if you don’t have a “Steve Perry” your “journey” is at an end before it starts. Well, McNerney found his guy in a singer named Rudy Cardenas.

“When I first started holding auditions, these guys would come in and try to sing high and were just screeching the vocals,” explains McNerney. “I’m like, ‘the Guns ‘N Roses auditions are down the hall.’ It’s not about how high you go to hit the notes, it’s about how soulful you are.

“When Rudy came in and auditioned, we all melted. He was an ‘American Idol’ finalist and has really brought the band to a whole new level—a star level.

“In addition to his ability to sing, he connects with the audience. He’s more of an entertainer all the way around. People pick up on that and it makes the rest of the guys’ jobs easier.”

In addition to McNerney on base, the “rest of the guys” are Al Estrada on lead guitar and vocals; Victor Bender on keyboards and some lead vocals; and Jay Johnson on drums.

Oh, about Al Estrada. As McNerney explains his background and talent, it became clear that “Lights” has full wattage on their side.

“We’re lucky to have him,” says McNerney of Estrada. “He won the title ‘Ultimate Guitarist’ for Guitar Player magazine. The guy is amazing and a joy to be around.

“Everyone in the band is top notch. It’s mind-blowing. I’m now a fan of my own band. It’s become more than a tribute band to me. I can’t wait to hear Al play or Rudy sing or hear him tell a joke. It’s a lot of fun and obviously the audiences are picking up on that—and agents are noticing us more than ever.

“This is the 12th year with Lights and the phone’s never stopped ringing. We have to pick and choose our engagements based on our schedule.”

With phones ringing off the hooks and the big crowds they get at any of their performance, including their annual Riverside Resort gig, it is obvious fans are enjoying it.

“We just want to give people the same show as if they had paid the big money for an arena show,” says McNerney. “The audiences actually dictate our shows. The more enthusiasm they show, the longer we go. We can turn ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ into a six-minute song. We are servants to the people. ”

And that means a format that sticks mainly to the Journey hits with a dead-on sound and feel like the real deal.

“Our biggest challenge would have to be the vocals—and not just the Steve Perry vocals, but the backing vocals behind it,” McNerney said. “People don’t realize Steve Perry is singing along to himself. A lot of bands cheat and use pre-recorded tracks or they tone down the instruments to hit the higher notes. That’s okay if you’re the original Journey. But if you’re getting paid to replicate a band and you’re hitting a computer to come up with the sound or toning down the instruments, you’re a joke. It’s more like karaoke—and that’s not cool. We’re actually singing every note and playing every part. Nothing is pre-recorded.”

LIGHTS: THE MUSIC OF JOURNEY

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Wednesday-Sunday, July 5-9. 8 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)