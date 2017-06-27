Peter, Paul & Mary were more than one of the most popular groups emerging from the folk music scene in the early 1960s, they carried the torch for social commentary and social change. Their contributions didn’t stop at simply delivering hit song after hit song written by some of the most dynamic artists of the day, like Bob Dylan and his world-changing lyrics, their perfectly blended voices seemed to be the calming force during some of these most turbulent of times. The relevance of their words continue to strike a chord today.

Along the road of their successful musical career, they made a little history of their own. The group performed “If I Had a Hammer” and “Blowin’ in the Wind,” at the 1963 March on Washington, best remembered for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Peter Yarrow, Paul Stookey and Mary Travers were among the many now legendary folk musicians who took up residence along a little stretch of Greenwich Village called MacDougal Street. They performed nightly at the coffee houses and cafes that dotted that small slice of real estate, creating a fresh, vibrant urban scene flowing with energy and life.

Today that sound can be heard a bit further west, as in MacDougal Street West: A Peter, Paul & Mary Experience. This tribute group based out of Prescott, Arizona travels to the Riverside Resort bringing their acoustic instrumentation and harmonies to Don’s Celebrity Theatre for the first time.

The group consists of Ron Skelton (guitar, vocals); Mary Alberts (vocals); Rick Shore (guitar, vocals); and Bill Rice (bass guitar).

We talked with Mary Alberts about the group, their music and the show they’re bringing to town. Here’s her take…

Talk a little bit about your background, how everybody in the group came together.

Alberts: We are from various parts of the United States—like everybody else in Arizona—and being that we’re all living in the Prescott area, it’s a little bit of a round-about story. Ron likes to tell the story that he worked at the Post Office in Prescott, and I walked in and he thought, “Boy, she looks like Mary Travers, I wonder if she can sing and if I ever have a Peter, Paul & Mary group, I’d like to have her.” It really evolved when at an open mic, Ron had heard me and another guy I was singing with. He heard our voices and thought, “There we go, Peter, Paul & Mary.” So he asked us if we’d be interesting in working on that, so we did. Soon after that, the other guy left. Open mics are wonderful to get acquainted. We saw Rick Shore there, a very accomplished singer. He’d been to one of our shows in town and we found out he had been thinking before he met us, he’d like to start a Peter, Paul & Mary group. When we met him that night, we wondered if he would do it, not knowing he was thinking about a Peter, Paul & Mary group. Finally in June two years ago, he said he would like to try working with us. It was just a glove, a perfect match, so we started singing together with him.

How did you guys become to be interested in folk music why Peter, Paul & Mary?

Alberts: Ron, who is probably the biggest folkie of the group, loved it from early, early days, and loved the Kingston Trio. He had a Kingston Trio group here in town and our bass player Rick, came from that group. That band disbanded. Now we’re just focused entirely on Peter, Paul & Mary. Our new bass player has been in folk a long time, too. I’m the youngest one in the group, and I loved all of the folk music, but I mostly knew the biggest hits. When we started working with the Peter, Paul & Mary music, I was like, “Oh, wow!” I couldn’t believe how many songs they had, how many albums, how many years. And they shared with each other. A lot of their music is from other folk artists and it was actually an honor when another group would want to sing their songs—things have gotten a little more greedy these days.

It sounds like things were meant to be because you found each other.

Alberts: We definitely, definitely did. We get along so well, really enjoy each other’s company, and we’re really excited about our Laughlin gig coming up. We have been friends with the Kingston Trio that performs there every year. We’re especially good friends with Rick Dougherty. When the Trio would come to Laughlin, we’d go, even before our band got together. We’d spend our time going to the concerts at night and spending time with Rick. We have a special bond with him. He came to Prescott last Christmas, and performed with us as our featured artist while he was visiting family in Sedona. I got us a nice place to perform, and we had like 200 people come, so it was good attendance. Hopefully we can get something like that worked out again this year before Christmas.

Talk about you’re Laughlin “audition.”

Alberts: The last time we were in Laughlin, Ron asked me in the car, “Do you suppose our group could play there somewhere?” When he asked me that—I’m not afraid to ask anybody—the worst thing they can say is no. We went to the Trio’s radio press conference, I noticed a gal that in charge and I said, “Who would I talk to about performing here?” She gave me a name, and I called her. She said, “why don’t you drop off your material to me, we might be interested.” I said, “better yet, we’re going to be here a couple more days, we would love to come and show you what we do.” So we gave here a little performance and she liked us and the rest is history. So we got our four nights.

Is there still interest in folk music?

Alberts: There is a continuing recognition of folk artists in our time. Two very recent cases in point are the Nobel prize given to Bob Dylan and the election of Joan Baez in 2017 to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for their seminal work. Many of the classic folk artists, such as Peter Yarrow and Paul Stookey of Peter Paul & Mary, still tour to packed houses around the country and throughout the world.

Does folk music continue to be popular?

Alberts: The influence of these musicians can be felt throughout the past and present of popular music. Many Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were either “folkies” themselves early in their careers (i.e. the Byrds, John Sebastian and others) or are, in part, their musical descendants (Tom Petty, the Eagles, etc). It is often contended that “folk rock” blended with country music was the beginning of much popular music given air play today, while others proudly claim the today’s traditional folk banner for their own (artists such as John Gorka, Eiza Gilkyson, Tracy Grammer).

Is there a folk scene today?

Alberts: I think there are some areas that have a bigger focus on folk music. We’ve just been working as a tribute band because tributes are huge. Before we got Laughlin we’ve been working RV resorts because that’s our bread and butter, that’s our baby boomers, that’s our audience. We try to find the areas that have the largest populations of baby boomers, we try to work our way in.

What is the biggest misconception about folk music?

Alberts: Occasionally, we stumble across some people when we mention folk music, they’re thinking simplicity and not much of a show—not the glitz and the glamour. But our experience so far is that we’ve pretty much packed out every place we’ve been. So I think people are missing the mark in a lot of areas by not presenting some of the music people grew up with. We love it when people afterwards, say, “I can’t believe how emotional I felt. You really hit my heart strings, you know, that’s my music, that’s what I love.”

Talk about the show you’re bringing to Laughlin. Do you cover all eras of Peter, Paul & Mary?

Alberts: Of course, we have to put in the songs people expect. You have to have “Lemon Tree,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon,” “Leavin’ on a Jet Plane.” We do cover all eras.

What we like to do is get to the songs people love and everybody’s got their favorites. You’re gonna always have people after the show saying, “You didn’t sing my favorite song.” I’m sorry, we only have so much time. We try to hit the bigger songs but we also like to add some of the more complicated songs to create some excitement. You definitely can have too many slow songs, so we pep it up and we try to involved the audience, singing along with us right away. We keep it lively and then Ron is our major jokester, so he throws in several funny little things along the way. We love it. We practice a lot and we all enjoy practicing. It’s what we love to do. With a proud tradition behind and a bright future ahead, folk music lives and prospers today. Bringing the music of Peter, Paul & Mary is a love offering for both those new to the songs and those who know them best.

MACDOUGAL STREET WEST

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Thursday-Sunday, June 29-July 2. 8 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)