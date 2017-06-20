The art of imitation is at the very core of the classic Las Vegas show. And just how good a person is at their craft determines their shelf life no matter what forms of entertainment are here today and gone tomorrow. The art form of the female impersonator is one of those genres that isn’t to be taken lightly. They have survived the years of changes and fads on the Strip, despite their classic shtick—the often over-the-top renditions of some of the most iconic celebrities like Cher and Bette Midler and the vintage ladies, Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland. From padded shoulders and hair sprayed to the heavens, these talented impersonators recreate those bigger than life personalities for the stage and do it well—that is part and parcel to iconic shows like “An Evening at La Cage.”

Female impersonator Jimmy Emerson is a veteran of that very stage, also performing in international casts of “La Cage,” and other shows for more than 30 years. His characters and those of his fellow performers have taken gender bending from simply a novelty act to an entertainment staple on the Vegas Strip for more years than there are false eyelashes in their makeup kits.

In a place known for pushing boundaries with an “anything goes” and “everybody’s welcome” philosophy, female impersonators continue to claw their way to respect with their painted press-on nails in an industry that has always been a bit on the controversial side no matter what side of the fence a person may lean regarding the genre.

The fact remains, these female impersonators are really good and worth spending an evening with, whether or not you’re into feathers, falsies, frivolity and fun.

What started out as an overnight jaunt to Laughlin for fun in the sun for Emerson’s tour group from Las Vegas—that was to include a show specifically for them—has expanded into a show for the general public to enjoy as well.

Emerson will star in “UnBOYlievable” on Sunday, June 25, in the Tropicana Laughlin’s Pavilion Theater.

The show has been on hiatus from Vegas since it closed at the Riviera two years ago and is now refreshed, ready to become one of the premier shows of its kind and it’s coming to Laughlin.

Produced by Starr Pro Productions, headed up by Emerson, the show will feature top-notch female impersonators, celebrity look-alikes and tribute artists in a show of non-stop music, dance and comedy.

Emerson himself is known for his outrageous characters, including the queen of country trailer trash, Tammy Spraynette.

We talked with Emerson about his character, the business and the show he’s bringing to the Tropicana. Here’s his take…

Talk about the show you’re bringing to town.

Emerson: We actually called the Tropicana and asked them, if we could rent the Pavilion for the night? We put together a little tour group of 50 gay men from Las Vegas for an overnight bus trip to Laughlin. We’re meeting at a club for a cocktail, we’re all getting on a bus, we’re going to Lake Mohave—Katherine Landing actually—for three hours. Then they’re getting back on the bus, coming to the Tropicana to check in and attend the show that night. We were just going to pay for the room and charge a little bit at the door, to get what we could, and they asked, ‘What do you want for the show?’ That blew me for a loop, I threw out a price and they said, ‘Okay, fine, we’ll just pay for your show.’ They saw the opportunity as well as we did. It’s a very popular show and it’s not that often a quality drag show comes through Laughlin, so they said, ‘Yeah, we’re on board, let’s do this.’” I’m so thrilled they opened their arms to us immediately. They are so wonderfully friendly.

Wasn’t the “UnBOYlievable” show here many years ago?

Emerson: It was, but we haven’t been to Laughlin in a few years now. We used to do it every summer at the Riverside. We used to come for 9-to-12 weeks in the summer and do our show. It was a big hit. We had a great time. They made it really easy on us. And the crowds were good. And it was an easy gig and we always had a great time. That’s the history of it.

Who is the cast for this show and what is the format?

Emerson: There’s Toni James, Larry Schumer, Brent Allen, Kenneth Rex and myself are the five performers. We all do two celebrity impersonations each, so there’s 10 impersonations, and we have two dancers to back us up, so we have a little bit of production value there. We’re bringing our big feather headdresses so it looks like a Vegas Strip show, even though it’s our tour version of it. It’s gonna be fun and it’s gonna be cool. I’ve worked on that stage and it’s a great room there at the Tropicana.

We don’t let anybody stay on stage too long. They’re on there long enough to make an impression, get a laugh, get applause, and then we’re onto the next thing. It’s a great formula that’s always worked. If there’s something on stage you don’t like, don’t get crazy ’cause there’s something else coming right up. The show is a lot of fun.

Who are the characters people will see in this show?

Emerson: Dolly Parton will be there, Bette Midler will be there, Cher will be there, Celine Dion is on the roster, Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, and Bette Davis—she’s singing “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries.” (I’m still learning it, but I’ll have it ready in two weeks). It’s a comedy number—and my signature number that I do personally is Tammy Spraynette, which is a compilation of all the big-haired country music girls from the ’70s and ’80s like Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, and Brenda Lee. The higher the hair, the closer to God, that’s my motto. I buy AquaNet by the case.

Toni James sounds familiar…

Emerson: He emceed the Dolly Parton Look-Alike Contest at the Tropicana a few months ago. I won the contest. I did my comedy act and I was thrilled to win. That’s where I met all the nice people from the Tropicana. They are the most friendly, open-minded casino hotel I’ve ever worked with, seriously.

Talk about female impersonation. What makes it different from a drag show?

Emerson: The difference between a female impersonator and a drag queen—and both terms don’t bother me—is that one means you’re working full time. That’s the female impersonator. The drag queen means you’re still good, you know what you’re doing, but you just do it when you feel like it. You might go to a club here and there, or you book some shows. There’s not much difference between the terms—I get asked that question a lot. It’s basically the same thing, man or woman, usually men dressing as women, to impersonate, in our case to impersonate a famous person, like Cher or Bette Midler, or Judy Garland, or Madonna.

It’s all in who you are. Everybody’s different. You either want to do it and you like it, or you don’t. You can’t force somebody. If you’re an actor, first of all, and you get cast in a role where you have to cross dress, male or female, that’s part of your acting skills. Alright I’m a woman, I have to pretend to be a man and they’re going to cut my hair, I’m going to wear a suit, I’m gonna strap down my boobs, I’m gonna do whatever it takes to walk in and pretend to be a man—it’s all acting at the end of the day.

What does it mean to you personally?

Emerson: All my life growing up, I loved theater, I loved musical comedy, I’m just that kind of a geek, I love anything Broadway, anything musical.

For me personally, it’s something I love, It’s true to my heart, it’s what I really really love to do. But I work with a lot of different impersonators, and everybody has a little bit different take on it. For me, it’s just fun. I’m 57 years old now, so I’m so lucky to be doing what I do and be able to book and go wherever I want. I’ve always said, if it ever stops being fun, I won’t do it any more. There’s been some trying times, because I’m a producer now, and I have been for years, and years, producing shows, traveling with shows, and God, it’s a lot of work. It’s tiring and it’s taxing, and it’s like, “God, what have I got myself into?” When it’s all said and done, and the show’s done, and you get great reviews, you go, “That’s why I do it, because it is fun.” It’s a lot of work, but as long as it pays off at the end.

The history of drag…

Emerson: Some people get offended by the term—I don’t care if you call me a female impersonator or a drag queen just as long as you show up at the show and enjoy what I do. That’s all I care about.

You have to remember, back in the ’60s and early ’70s across America, a guy could not go into a club dressed as a “drag queen.” He had to, by law, have on three pieces of male attire, literally. That was the law. They did arrest many people and put them in jail for trying to impersonate a woman. The term “drag” comes from the Shakespeare time. When Shakespeare and other playwrights would write a play, women were not allowed to be on stage in the theater back in the olden days so men had to play women’s parts. So when it said D.R.A.G., man enters, that meant “dress resembling a girl.” That’s where the term came from.

What is the state of drag today?

Emerson: In my opinion—and I will not be popular for saying this—but “RuPaul’s Drag Race Show,” that’s very popular on VH1, has kind of spoiled and ruined the art of drag. Some of those people who go on that show are very dear friends, who won and went on, like Chad Michaels, Bianca Del Rio and Morgan McMichaels. These are people who were going to be stars anyway. But the ones who got voted off the first two three or four weeks, they didn’t have that much talent. They were what I call a one-trick pony. They had a look, they did a thing, they were popular in Orlando, or Miami or Dallas or wherever they were from, and that was fine. But they dressed so outrageously and freakish they kind of ruined what I call the art form of drag—don’t make fun of women. We’re supposed to be dressed like them—either impersonating a celebrity and doing their mannerisms and look, or what I like to do a lot, I just put on a face that I think makes be look good as a woman and go out and have a good time with the audience. Some of these queens go out with this outrageous, crazy, mucked up look—it’s all like hip-hop…it’s all like way out there. For me it’s kind of ruined a show like “La Cage,” or “UnBOYlievable.”

To borrow from the film, To Wong Foo…, there’s a lot more to it than being a boy in a dress?

Emerson: Absolutely. I think you either have it or you don’t. Drag equals performer, which means you have to have some form of talent. Any guy can put on a wig and call himself a drag queen—people do that all of the time. Wives will get their husbands to “dress up as Dolly Parton, it’ll be fun, ha-ha-ha,” but you’ve gotta go over that hill and actually have some talent and do something that entertains the crowd. There’s the difference. Some are really good at it and some of them really suck.

If you think you’re funny, get up there an make us laugh. If you think you’re pretty, and you’re a female impersonator, get up there and show us…show us what you got.

UNBOYLIEVABLE

Tropicana Pavilion Theater

Sunday, June 25. 8 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)