Rock and roll has never been about stability. It’s been a free-form art-form since the very beginning, and many a player has come on the scene to make the music their own, to leave their mark and write their own success story. Some were particularly good at it—and many more bands never made it any further than their garage.

Music is a volatile business and a cruel mistress at best, and if a band can not only survive, but carve out their own place in that chaotic world, especially during a time when music and the world were spinning out of control socially and politically, they have definitely earned “legendary” status. We’re talking about John Kay & Steppenwolf.

With Kay as the founder and leader of the pack, Steppenwolf is one of the planet’s most respected bands delivering hard-hitting, personally-charged music for five decades.

In the late 1960s, Steppenwolf embodied that era’s social, political and philosophical restlessness, building an impressive body of edgy, uncompromising rock anthems that continue to retain their emotional resonance more than 50 years after the band’s formation. Such Steppenwolf standards as “Born to Be Wild,” “Magic Carpet Ride,” “Rock Me,” and “Monster” still stand as some of the genre’s most recognizable work.

At last count, the band’s worldwide record sales exceed 25 million units. Its songs remain fixtures on classic-rock radio, and have been licensed for use in approximately 50 films, and an even greater number of television programs and commercials.

That early success can be directly attributed to a low-budget film created by Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda, called Easy Rider. Considered a landmark counterculture film, and a “touchstone for a generation,” the film’s editor used music from his own record collection to make watching hours of bike footage more interesting. Licensing the music he used from The Band, The Jimi Hendrix Experience and Steppenwolf, cost $1 million, more than the budget for the movie.

The movie became a box office hit and it didn’t take songs like “Born To Be Wild” and “The Pusher” to become huge international hits. But along with the crazy success, came the controversy over the song lyrics in “The Pusher,” penned by Hoyt Axton, which met with more than a few raised eyebrows back in the day. While one concert venue tried to stop the band from singing the song or the lyrics, the band did it anyway and the fans couldn’t get enough of a band who practiced what they preached, who stood their ground when it came to freedom of speech. The film also cemented the band’s status as counterculture icons as well, in addition to earning the group a hardcore biker following.

Steppenwolf’s resilience is largely a reflection of Kay, who was born as Joachim Fritz Krauledat in 1944, in a part of Germany once known as East Prussia, he and his mother fled to Communist-controlled East Germany when he was still an infant. They later escaped into West Germany, immigrated to Canada and began a music career in California with a band called The Sparrow.

After work with that band had run it’s course in 1967, Kay enlisted former band mates, drummer Jerry Edmonton and keyboardist Goldy McJohn and recruited guitarist Michael Monarch and bassist Rushton Moreve and they became Steppenwolf, after Hermann Hesse’s mystical novel of the same name.

Steppenwolf emerged as one of the few bands of the late ’60s to successfully straddle the pop-oriented AM mainstream and the hip FM underground.

“For the times, Steppenwolf was an uncharacteristically tight band,” Kay stated. “In San Francisco, The Sparrow had been allowed to stretch out and experiment. But when Steppenwolf was created, I think Jerry and I had both come to the conclusion that the strong rhythmic element was what we really valued. Our philosophy was ‘hit ‘em hard, make your point and move on.’

“That idea of speaking your mind in the lyrics is something I had picked up in the folk-music community, and from growing up in post-World War II Germany,” he added. “We didn’t see why you couldn’t have music that worked on a gut level but still offered some food for thought.”

The band’s career momentum and musical progression continued with such best-selling albums as Steppenwolf The Second (which yielded “Magic Carpet Ride”), At Your Birthday Party (spawning the hit “Rock Me”), the conceptual Monster (whose title track became a surprise hit), Steppenwolf Live, Steppenwolf 7, and For Ladies Only.

As with any musical group, along the way, various members came and went. Burned out from the endless touring and recording grind, the band called it quits in the early ’70s. Kay then released a pair of critically acclaimed solo albums, Forgotten Songs and Unsung Heroes and My Sportin’ Life. Some of the original guys got together to record more albums in the late ’70s before deciding to call it a day again.

Now John Kay and Steppenwolf includes long-time members Michael Wilk (keyboards); Ron Hurst (drums); Gary Link (bass) and Danny Johnson (guitar). They have released more albums and maintain a busy international touring schedule, especially with this year marking their 50th anniversary. One of those stops on the tour includes an evening at the Edgewater’s E Center on Saturday, June 3.

We talked with Ron Hurst about the band, the music and the show they’re bringing to town. Here’s his take…

You have been in the group longer than most of the original guys.

Hurst: We all have with the exception of John Kay. Of course, you have to have John or you’re basically—with this particular incarnation—a tribute band I guess. John is the founder of band—always has been—since the inception of the group. He’s the voice, he’s the primary songwriter. He’s written most of the hits with the exception of “Born To Be Wild.” Mars Bonfire had written that, but John had a lot to do with that because of his voice. He wrote “Magic Carpet Ride,” “Rock Me,” and a lot of the other songs that have been recorded. As far as myself, I’ve been in the band 33 years. Both our bass player Gary Link and Michael Wilk, they were in the band before I was. Actually the baby of the group is our wonderful guitarist we managed to acquire about 25 years ago. He’s got quite a resume. He was with Rod Stewart, he was with Alice Cooper, Rick Derringer and numerous other people. His name is Danny Johnson. He’s the kid, he’s only had a quarter of a century with us. We’ve all played on the “newer” albums recorded in the ’80s. Anything post the late ’70s is the newer stuff.

How daunting was it to join a band that was part of the tumultuous changes going on in not only music, but the country socially and politically?

Hurst: The scene was very much what you just described for all of us, because everyone of us is over 60. It’s ironic in a way that most of the people in their 60s grew up with music from the ’60s. We were all in tune with those changes. We were all products of our environment, the political arena as well as other things, seeing things going on around us, so we’re all aware of that. So based on that, all of us coming into the band were a good fit. What the anthem of the band was, or what it was known for as far as being politically rebellious, we were all that way individually with our own respective groups so coming altogether it made sense and it comes out in our music. We’re all very good friends, we’ve all been together for a very long time, we’re real close, like a family in a way, and consequently, that projects on stage as well. That’s why I’m very proud of the group. I mean, we perform and give 110 percent, we don’t compromise the integrity or quality of the music whatsoever, and at the end of the show, we feel we gave the fans 110 percent. We gave them what they came to see and my thinking is—and I’m sure the rest of the band concurs—that whatever any one individual out there is going through in their own personal lives, if we can have them forget about it and get nostalgic to go back to another time for at least 75 minutes, then we did our job. If they walk out with a smile on their face, yeah, it’s good! It’s rewarding.

To keep the band going after all this time speaks volumes about the music.

Hurst: We are only performing based on the fact that we love it, but the people enjoy it. John Kay’s never been shy about as long as the people are coming and enjoying it and want us, we’ll do it. When that time ever comes and it’s none of those, I imagine John would probably park the Wolf Wagon.

We’re celebrating the 50th anniversary this year of “Born To Be Wild,” when the wolf started howling.

So has it been a “magic carpet ride?”

Hurst: Absolutely. It really has been a beautiful ride. If there is a barometer to prove that is how fast the time as gone by. It’s just seems like yesteday, we can all relate to some degree. It’s been 33 years for me and John doing 50, it’s all been a privilege for me. We all grew up, like you said, listening to the band and the songs. I was one. What band in those days, and I had one, too, what band didn’t cover those tunes? We’ve also played with some of the original members that would come in as guests and perform a little bit. It’s been a lot of fun and it still is.

What’s up with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Hurst: We were nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year—didn’t get in. Why we didn’t get in? I can only guess. I don’t know why we wouldn’t get in. I don’t know if it’s politics or if there’s politics behind it. If I have a comment to say, It’s tragic that so many people are inducted posthumously because they passed away and that’s wrong and I feel bad about that. One of the nominees this year was J. Giles Band, and I believe I heard it was their fourth nomination, I read that the reason they got in was because J. Giles just passed away. It was ironic in a way—it’s my own observation—but right around the time we were bummed out that we were nominated but we weren’t going to be inducted, one of the biggest events of the year, during the Super Bowl in one of the most high profile commercials, I believe it was a car commercial, with Peter Fonda. It was a loose outtake of Easy Rider, and “Born To Be Wild,” played through the entire commercial, and it appeared right after we got overlooked. I don’t get it. We look around at each other and think, “I don’t know, maybe there’s too many of us still alive or something.”

Talk about the show.

Hurst: We’re no strangers to Laughlin and Bullhead City. We played out there in the late ’80s at first and I think this could very well be our fourth trip. We enjoy it. I like the desert, especially being in Portland, Oregon. I’ll take some sunshine. What we’re bringing to the show is needless to say, is the band hasn’t been growing grass under our feet. We’ve been recording since the ’90s, so we’re going to do the hits that people would expect, undoubtedly what they’re coming for, and I believe we’ll be playing some songs we recorded, excellent songs, I think, that are probably lesser known—and the quality is there in the caliber of the band. We don’t compromise that. Everyone’s in good form.

Do you have a favorite Steppenwolf song to play?

Hurst: I’m sort of hard-wired for “Born To Be Wild,” like most people because it’s nostalgic in a way. Of course, back then it was a statement, it was the voice of how the younger people felt. But it’s ironic, it’s still has legs of it’s own. I think that part of the success of the band, even to this point of establishing our longevity, is that even now every generation can relate to it. There’s kids coming up and going, “Wow!” They’re hearing it on commercials or they’re hearing it all over the radio, and kids relate to it, and they’re playing it. They like the song.

JOHN KAY & STEPPENWOLF

Edgewater E Center

Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m.; doors open 6:30 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)