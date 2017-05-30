Each summer, for the past few summers, the Riverside Resort has turned June, July and August into their tribute season. With the exception of Phil Vassar, appearing June 16-17, the tribute bands fill the summer calendar of Don’s Celebrity Theater with bands and artists playing the music of Peter, Paul & Mary; Journey: the BeeGees; George Strait; and of course, Elvis (see “Coming Up” on page 43 for complete listing).

On Wed-Sun, May 31-June 4, Fleetwood Mac gets the tribute treatment with an act called Fleetwood Nicks.

The name of the act reflects the dual nature of the original band. That is, there is the music and image of the group Fleetwood Mac and then there is the singular identity of vocalist Stevie Nicks. Thus, you can expect to hear songs from their famous Rumours through the reunion Dance Tour live album with the full panoply of songs like “The Chain,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Dreams,” “Hold Me,” “Sara,” plus the sounds of Lindsey Buckingham’s signature encore “I’m So Afraid” and Nicks’ haunting “Edge of Seventeen.”

So, it follows—for a group like this it is important to have a vocalist who can capture Nicks. They have that vocalist in lead singer Julie Torchin. Joining her in the group are Brad Torchin (lead guitar/vocals of Lindsey Buckingham); Christie Copeland (lead vocals of Christine McVie); Danny Buss (bass); Dave Davis (drums); Aaron Olson (rhythm guitar & percussion) and Dave Miller (keys, bass, vocals).

The following is from an interview we conducted with Julie Torchin when Fleetwood Nicks last played Laughlin.

Getting into the biz…

Torchin: A long time ago, I was living in Scottsdale, Arizona, with my sister. Stevie (Nicks) was also living in Scottsdale at the time. It was when MTV was the coolest thing to watch. My sister had this huge foyer with these great acoustics. I remember they would play “Gypsy” a lot, and when it came on I would run to the foyer and sing along. Pretty soon my sister was dragging me to karaoke and showing me off.

Much later, I was in Chicago when the popular cover band ARRA got me up to sing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” for a crowd of thousands. After hearing so many positive responses, I decided to start my own band.

That was almost 20 years ago and we were both a Heart tribute (as Heart Alive) and a Fleetwood Mac tribute (as Fleetwood Nicks). We were very successful for six years, not only playing the main venues but opening for many celebrated artists at festivals. Danny Buss, our bassist, and myself, moved out west to Las Vegas so we could play music full time. We put the band together but it wasn’t until a few generations until we found the right players to make it one of the most recognized in the business.

We have since decided to split the show into two separate tributes. This was because both Fleetwood Mac and Heart have so many huge hits that we could now expand and cover everything people wanted to hear. In each show, we have three hours of hits in our catalog.

The biggest challenge…

Torchin: Everyone in our group is extremely talented, so it’s sometimes a challenge to get everyone to agree on a date. Aaron our drummer has been playing for years in the popular “The Fab” tribute; Dave Davis has acoustic and original projects; and Brad and I have collaborated on an original project “Surrounding Sara,” as well as performing acoustically around Vegas. I also have an original Christian rock project called Love Survive.

The costumes…

Torchin: It is a dream come true because everything that Stevie has brought to fashion (as well as the Wilson sisters in Heart) is definitely the coolest stuff you can wear. My closet is a glorious wonderland of hippie/gypsy/goth/renaissance.

What sets Fleetwood Nicks apart?

Torchin: We all love the music and this shows in our performance—the audience picks up on this.

There are many tributes out there today that get their bookings on their fancy promo packages. But when they are live, they sound nothing like the original artist they are paying tribute to. They dance around melodies to avoid the notes they can’t hit and they phrase things differently. They lower the keys and don’t have the right guitar or keyboard sounds. It’s almost as if the agents or venues don’t know what the original artists sound like before they book these mediocre tributes.

We are very honest when we say we “rock it like the record.” We stay true to the original studio recordings and do not hold back on anything.

I’m not saying we don’t add our own creativity here and there—such as with Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon”—it’s just a cooler extended version that was on their double live album. We also expand on it at the end—so it’s more like a powerful duet at the end. I think even Fleetwood Mac would be impressed.

What is your particular favorite song to perform?

Torchin: It’s definitely Stevie Nicks “Nightbird” off her Wild Heart album. I also love performing “Talk to Me” because it’s a song that gets me dancing around more than any others.

What is the crowd favorite?

Torchin: I think it has to be “Landslide.”

You do Stevie Nicks solo album songs in addition to Fleetwood Mac?

Torchin: Yes we perform a good handful of her solo hits such as “Edge of Seventeen,” “Talk to Me,” “If Anyone Falls,” “Stand Back,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Leather and Lace,” “Nightbird.” It all depends on how long our show is how many of these we can squeeze in.

Do you do the hits with Kenny Loggins, “Sweet Love” and “Whenever I Call You Friend?”

Torchin: I would love to do “Whenever I Call You Friend”—it’s always been one of my favorite songs. Is there a Kenny Loggins out there for me?

Show highlights…

Torchin: I think our live version of “Rhiannon” and “Edge of Seventeen” are most powerful. Brad’s performance of Lindsey’s incredible acoustic version of “Big Love” off Fleetwood Mac’s The Dance album is one that gets audiences on their feet—along with “Don’t Stop,” Tusk” and “Stand Back.” Then when we let the boys take over the stage to do the old Fleetwood Mac tune “Oh Well,” it’s always fun for Fleetwood Mac fans of that era.

People always call out for “Landslide”—it seems to be the song a Fleetwood Mac fan cannot live without—so it better be in your set. Sometimes there are fans out there that know we do both Fleetwood Mac and Heart. So they might yell out “Barracuda!” and well, we will do it.

FLEETWOOD NICKS

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Wednesday-Sunday, May 31-June 4, 8 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)