Known as the “King of the Accordion,” Ramon Ayala defined norteño music with signature songs and definitive instrumental stylings that have made him a superstar on both sides of the Rio Grande.

The Mexican musician, composer and songwriter has recorded over 113 albums for which he has received 10 Grammy nominations and four Grammy Awards, including one for his hit album En Vivo… El Hombre Y Su Musica. Ayala has also been awarded with two Latin Grammys for the albums Quemame Los Ojos and El Numero Cien.

Additionally, Ayala has been featured in 13 movies.

His most recent album Como El Topo was released in 2016.

All this success began in the simplest of ways without any pretext of what was to come. This makes his success all the sweeter.

Born in Monterrey, Mexico in 1945, Ayala took to the accordion at the age of six. Inspired and supported by his parents, he performed in different public places and local festivals and celebrations to do his part to help his modest family.

After playing in a variety of bands in Monterrey, he teamed up with the late bajo sexto guitarist and vocalist, Cornelio Reyna, to form Los Relampagos del Norte. Ayala was but a teenager when he created his accordion stylings to blend with Reyna’s guitar/vocal prowess to virtually invent modern conjunto music. They forged a distinctive sound on a roster of songs that have since been covered by countless artists in contemporary Latin music.

Los Relampagos del Norte’s first hit single, “Ya No Llores,” was recorded in 1963. For the next eight years, Los Relampagos del Norte tore up the music charts by revolutionizing and re-inventing norteño music. Up to this time, norteño was considered exclusively cantina music. Ayala and Ryena took it out into broad daylight and let the music breathe.

The talented duo recorded a total of 20 albums which included many classic songs such as “El Disgusto,” “Devolucion,” “Mi Tesoro.’ “Tengo Miedo and others.

After Reyna left to pursue his own ranchero career in 1971, Ayala set out to prove that he could make it on his own and formed his legendary band, Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte in late 1971. There were many who were skeptical about the young musician’s continued success, convinced that his short career may very well be over. However, he proved them all wrong. Not only did this parting of the ways work, it worked very well. Along with vocalist, Eliseo Robles, Ayala created music that artistically surpassed all others in conjunto/norteño circles, and to this day, still remains as the ideal sound—the standard. During Robles’ association with the band, Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte’s album sales reached peak highs in Mexico and the United States, releasing such hits as “Un Rinconcito en el Cielo,” “Chaparra de Mi Amor,” “Tragos Amargos,” and many others.

When Robles left, Ayala regrouped with a new lead vocalist in Mario Marichalar. Not only was there no drop off in success—both musically and creatively—but there was actually new energy infused in the sound. This helped Ayala appeal to a younger generation. Though he was there in the beginning and is considered one of the founders of the modern norteño music, Ayala embraced changes such as the addition of electric guitars and drums. This took his music from the cantina to the great outdoors to the bright lights of main stages across both Mexico and the United States.

He does just that when he plays Laughlin’s biggest indoor concert venues, the Edgewater E Center stage on Saturday night.

One young boy with an accordion would have never thought this would have been possible. But good music has a way of finding its way out of the shadows.

In addition to Ayala and Marichalar, current band members are Fidencio Ayala, Jose Luis Ayala, David Laure and Raul Rosales.

RAMON AYAL Y SUS BRAVOS DEL NORTE

The Edgewater E Center

Saturday, May 27. 8 p.m.; doors open 6:30 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)