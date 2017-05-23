Harrah’s Beach Party featuring Tone Loc & Coolio

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial beginning of summer in the Colorado River area and many resorts are celebrating in a big way. One of the biggest celebrations may be Harrah’s Laughlin’s Beach Party.

The party takes place on Harrah’s beach right along the river on Saturday, May 27 (8 p.m.-midnight) with special appearances by rappers Tone Loc and Coolio.

The party is for ages 21 and above and free to attend. Beverages and foods will be sold separately.

Tone Loc will perform his hit songs, “Wild Thing,” and “Funky Cold Medina,” while Coolio will perform his hip-hop anthem “Gangsta’s Paradise,” that earned him a Grammy Award and was prominently featured in the movie Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

The party is sponsored by Corona.

More about Tone Loc and Coolio…

Tone Loc

Tone Loc, a.k.a. Anthony Terrell Smith is part rapper, composer, actor and artist. He’s known for his deep gravelly voice , his million-selling hits, “Wild Thing,” and “Funky Cold Medina,” and for playing himself in the films Yakety Yak, Take it Back, and Trash Talk.

His 1989 debut album, Loc-ed After Dark, was only the second rap album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

An occasional actor, he has performed in several feature films, including The Adventures of Ford Fairlane and Posse. Tone Loc is also a voice actor, having voiced characters in several television cartoon series such as “King of the Hill” and “C-Bear and Jamal,” and he was featured in the animated movie Bébé’s Kids, playing the wise-cracking baby Pee Wee. He voiced the character The Goanna in the 1992 movie FernGully: The Last Rainforest.

He also voiced Fud Wrapper, the host of the anima-tronic show “Food Rocks,” which played at Epcot from 1994 to 2004. In this latter role, he sang the song “Always Read the Wrapper,” a parody of his hit single “Funky Cold Medina.”

His song “Ace Is In The House was featured in the films Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and Ace Ventura Jr: Pet Detective (2009). He provided vocals for Fefe Dobson for a track called “Rock It ‘Til You Drop It” on her first album, 2003′s Fefe Dobson.

Most recently, he was among the performers on the I Love the 90′s tour, which lasted from April through October 2016.

Coolio

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., known professionally as Coolio, is an American rapper, chef, actor, and record producer. Coolio achieved mainstream success in the mid to late 1990s with his albums It Takes a Thief (1994), Gangsta’s Paradise (1995), and My Soul (1997).

He is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, as well as other singles “Fantastic Voyage” (1994), “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” (1996) and “C U When U Get There” (1997). He was also known for rapping the theme song for the late ’90s Nickelodeon series “Kenan & Kel.” Coolio has since gone on to release albums independently, as well becoming a chef, creating a web series titled “Cookin’ with Coolio” and releasing a cookbook.

He recorded two singles in 1987, titled “Watch Gonna Do” and “You’re Gonna Miss Me.” Coolio made connections in the L.A. rap scene, and in 1991, ended up joining the group WC and the Maad Circle, led by rapper WC. He had a few verses on the group’s debut album Ain’t a Damn Thang Changed, including on the single “Dress Code.” The album was regionally successful.

In 1994, Coolio signed to Tommy Boy Records and released his debut solo album It Takes a Thief. The lead single “Fantastic Voyage” received heavy rotation on MTV, and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Fantastic Voyage” would become one of the biggest rap singles of the year, and the album contained a few other hits such as “County Line” and “I Remember.” It Takes a Thief peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, becoming certified platinum. The album received praise for bringing a humorous and lighthearted perspective to often violent and profane themes of typical “gangsta rap.”

In 1995, Coolio made a song featuring R&B singer LV for the movie Dangerous Minds, titled “Gangsta’s Paradise.” It would become one of the most successful rap songs of all time, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It was the No. 1 single of 1995 for all genres, and was a global hit, as it reached No. 1 in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand. At the 1996 Grammy Awards, the song won Coolio a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Originally “Gangsta’s Paradise” was not meant to be included on one of Coolio’s studio albums, but its success led to Coolio not only putting it on his next album, but also making it the title track. The title track sampled the chorus and music of the song “Pastime Paradise” by Stevie Wonder, which was recorded nearly 20 years earlier on Wonder’s album Songs in the Key of Life. The album Gangsta’s Paradise was released in 1995 and was certified double platinum by the RIAA. The album contained two other major hits in “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “Too Hot” with J.T. Taylor of Kool & the Gang doing the chorus.

In 1996, Coolio had another top 40 hit with the song “It’s All the Way Live (Now)” from the soundtrack to the movie Eddie. He was also featured on the song “Hit ‘em High” from the soundtrack to the movie Space Jam with B-Real, Method Man, LL Cool J, and Busta Rhymes.

In January 2012, he was one of eight celebrities participating in the Food Network reality series “Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off,” where he represented the Music Saves Lives Organization. He came in second place losing to Lou Diamond Phillips. As runner-up, he was awarded $10,000 for his charity.

BEACH PARTY

Harrah’s Beach

Saturday, May 27. 8 p.m.-midnight (free to attend)