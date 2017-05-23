The Colorado Belle continues their tradition of holding outdoor festivals along the Riverwalk with the “Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival” celebrating the Memorial Day weekend in style at the outdoor stage and area adjacent to the Loading Dock Bar & Grille on Fri-Sun, May 26-28 (4 p.m.- midnight). Live music with a classic rock/rockabilly bent will flow thanks to two bands—Neil Morrow and Sweet Home Alabama. BBQ and other comfort food country dishes, plus beverages will be served up at nearby booths. There is no charge to listen to the music; food and beverages are sold separately

The Loading Dock patio is a hot spot to claim a table to listen to the music and watch the crowds, however, you must check in with the podium inside the restaurant to get a table on the patio. The food and drinks served here are not the same as the items available at the booths on the Riverwalk (Loading Dock menu only).

“Finger lickin….”

The food menu at the Riverwalk booths near the Loading Dock Stage will fit the theme of the festival with ribs o’plenty. Among the items served up are:

•Main Events—quarter rack St. Louis ribs (honey BBQ or Jack Daniels sauce); Mesquite half chicken (honey BBQ or Jack Daniels sauce); beef brisket, North Carolina BBQ pulled pork sandwich; BBQ bacon cheeseburger

•Sides—redneck nachos, corn-on-the-cob, BBQ baked beans, coleslaw, corn bread

•Dessert—peach cobbler with ice cream, fresh watermelon slices

•Beverages include Pints Golden Ale, Bud, Bud Light, Bud Light Lime, Bud Chelada; wine; watermelon infused shots, watermelon infused slices, full service bar with premium and call drinks; soft drinks; Gatorade; and bottled water. There are souvenir glasses of “Legs” and “Flasks” that can be refilled for a reduced price.

Prices for food and beverages are ala carte and range from $3 to $8 (excluding the souvenir glasses). Prices are also subject to last minute changes.

WHOLE LOT A SHAKIN’ GOIN’ ON

Music for the festival is provided by a musician who simply loves to play tunes and was actually one of the first musicians the Colorado Belle turned to when they went looking for a band to play their first outdoor festival a few years ago. That musician is Neil Morrow.

Judging from Morrow’s photo you get the impression via the slight pompadour that he would lean to rockabilly and country of the ilk of Johnny Cash. Well, you would be right, but only partly. Morrow’s strength is in his versatility and possession of vocal prowess that can slide from Jerry Lee Lewis to Bobby Darin, convincingly.

He also plays both lead guitar and keyboards exceptionally well, which makes for different feels to different songs. When things are going along fine with his country flavored sets, he doesn’t have to simply be content with “fine.” He can sit down the keyboards, switch gears and get the party going with “great balls of fire.”

And one thing Morrow gets that many a musician playing the casino scene doesn’t get. He knows he is but a part of the day’s events and when he goes on breaks often acknowledges the servers and points out things going on within the casino.

In short, Morrow and his band are the ideal band to rock the joint for a festival called “Rock ‘n’ Ribs.”.

Sweet Home Alabama

Nothing goes better with ribs than southern rock and serving up a slice of those classic favorite tunes is the group Sweet Home Alabama. The Vegas-based tribute group to Lynyrd Skynyrd, founded in 2010) is one of the best around and they are also well-versed in all the best classic rock songs. So no matter if you’re craving “Gimme Three Steps,” “Saturday Night Special,” “Don’t Ask Me No Questions,” or “Double Trouble,” these guys can more than accommodate you. It’s also one of the few places people can holler out “Free Bird” (which they often do at just about any show regardless of who’s playing) and it will actually be performed.

Band members include Dave Watson (lead vocals), Jeff C. Outlaw (guitars), Ladia (guitars), Danny Robert (drums), Sean Koos (bass, vocals), and Fred Bensi (keyboards, vocals)

ROCK’N’RIBS FESTIVAL

Colorado Belle, Along the Riverwalk

Friday-Sunday, May 26-28. 4 p.m.-midnight (Free to listen to music, food & beverages sold separately)