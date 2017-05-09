Mother’s Day Dining

Many of the Laughlin casinos are offering special menus in their restaurants and buffets for Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14. The following pages take a look at the specials available as of press time. Prices listed do not include tax or gratuity, unless otherwise specified. The information on these pages is only for those offering Mother’s Day specials. For a listing of all the casino restaurant options, see Dining Guide.

HARRAH’S

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Mother’s Day Buffet:

In addition to the extensive salad station, Mexican station, Asian Wok station, pizza and calzones, ice cream bar, bagel and lox, and cheese tray, the special items added to this buffet include:

•Carving station with slow roasted prime rib with au jus, roasted tom turkey breast and turkey thigh meat, spiral baked ham; •soups – butternut squash, Asian hot & sour, menudo; • seafood – orange-ginger peel-and-eat shrimp, shrimp and linguine, Pacific cod with créme fraiche, fried calamari and hush puppies, crab and shrimp omelets; •entrées include down-home fried chicken, spinach raviolis Florentine, beef tamales, broiled pork chops with fuji apple-cognac sauce, teriyaki chicken stir fry, braised pork ribs with whiskey bbq sauce; variety of traditional breakfast items; •desserts include assorted fine cakes, New York cheesecake, Cherries Jubilee, Bananas Foster, bread pudding, fruit cobbler, apple strudel, assorted cream pies, eclairs, chocolate fountain, creme brulée, parfaits and much more.

Price/When: $18.99 with Total Rewards card; $21.99 without card—Sun, May 14 (7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.)

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Dinner Special: a three-course meal beginning with an appetizer of fish duo tartar (sushi grade ahi tuna, cured fresh salmon, melon, cucumber, crostini; an entree of 5 oz. tempura lobster tail accompanied by a flat iron steak with a poblano demi, Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes, French snipped haricot vert greens and baby carrot; and molten chocolate lava cake accompanied by vanilla ice cream, fresh berries and caramel for dessert.

Price/Time: $50 per person—Sun, May 14 (5.p.m.-9 p.m.)

AQUARIUS

Windows on the River Buffet

•Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch: items include: •prime rib, lamb, hot crab legs, chicken wings, Malibu chicken with asparagus, blackened salmon, seafood Newburg, escargot, seafood fritters, cold crab legs, smoked salmon and caviar. • traditional breakfast favorites like stratta, pancakes, Florentine eggs Benedict, bacon, sausage, omelets to order; cheese and fruit crepes, blintzes and waffles; • variety of salads; • desserts like strawberry cream cheese strudel, crunch berry parfaits, assorted berry cheesecake and more.

Price/Time: $17.99 with orange, green or red ace|PLAY card; $21.59 with a blue ace|PLAY card; $23.99 without a card. Mothers dine for half price—Sun, May 14 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)

The Vineyard Ristorante

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’d Day Special—Choice of crab-stuffed prawns with roasted garlic and basil beurre blanc, or an 8 oz. sable fish with a lemon and roasted red pepper beurre blanc or a 6 oz. herb-crusted chicken breast with sun-dried tomato bearnaise. Choice of Caesar salad or gnocci soup; and berry cheesecake for dessert.

Price/Time: $25.15 with ace|PLAY card/$27.95 without card—Sun, May 14 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111, ext. 420

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Riverside Buffet

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch Buffet: Special items added to this buffet include: •carving station – roast beef, honey glazed ham, pork steamship, turkey; •entrées include (but not limited to): Pork Florentine, peel-and-eat shrimp, herb salmon, shrimp scampi, pot roast, honey mustard chicken, beef goulash, Steak Diane; •wide variety of salads including ambrosia salad, crab salad and seafood salad; •omelette station and traditional breakfast items; •wide variety of sides; •desserts and pastries

Price/When: $16.99; $8.99 ages 4-11—Sun, May 14 (7 a.m-2:30 p.m.)

Prime Rib Room on the River

Mother’s Day Special: choice of (1) prime rib carved tableside; (2) Chicken Cordon Bleu; or (3) fish selection. Each comes with stations of salads, fruits, vegetables, potatoes and desserts.

Price/When: $16.99 for any entrée—Sun, May 14 (opens 3 p.m.); reservations suggested; call 800-227-3849 or 702-298-2535 or 928-763-7070 and ask for Prime Rib Room

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special: a complete meal with choice of soup of the day or house salad; choice of entrée (1) Mushroom chicken Alfredo or (2) surf and turf (flat iron steak and shrimp scampi). Each is served with seasonal vegetable, choice of potato, and chocolate cake for dessert.

Price/When: $14.99—Sun, May 14 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours)

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats

Regular menu available plus:

•Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch: items include: •carving station with BBQ roasted prime rib, smoked brisket, brown sugar crusted ham, Cajun turkey; •hot line includes Creole pork loin, seafood stuffed salmon with lemon burré blanc, baked cod with champagne sauce, teriyaki chicken breast, crab mac & cheese, harvest root potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, country potatoes, vegetable lasagna, biscuits and country gravy, and more; •omelet station made to order omelets and eggs; • cold station with crab legs, shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon; •salad station includes mixed baby green salad, crab salad with crab and baby shrimp, Hawaiian salad, asparagus salad, fresh fruit bowl •complete dessert station with Bananas Foster, Cherries Jubilee, mini cupcakes fresh danish, and more; includes champagne.

Price/Time: $24.95 ($10.95 for ages 6 and under)­—Sun, May 14 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); parties of five or more, please call 800-634-3469 for reservations

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Lodge Steakhouse

•Mother’s Day Special: includes an entree of Surf & Turf (a 6 oz. filet mignon with grilled skewered prawns), garlic roasted potatoes, and bacon wrapped asparagus; served with Lodge Steakhouse dinner salad or lobster bisque sooup with traditional Lodge bread basket; with dessert of granny apple pie alamode.

Price/Time: $39.95—Sun, May 14 (4 p..m.-9 p.m.)

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special: an entrée of baked halibut stuffed with lump crabmeat and shrimp served with a rich lobster sauce; sautéed garlic, leeks, mushroom and asparagus tips.

Bartender’s special creation: Sophisticated Lady, $9.75.

Price/When: $35—Sun, May 14 (4 p.m.-close); reservations recommended, call 702-298-4200.

Round House Buffet

Mother’s Day Brunch: Special items added to this buffet include:

•Carving station with New York steak and honey baked ham; •peel and eat shrimp, gourmet salad and fruit bar; •waffle and french toast bar – includes Apple Brown Betty, Peach Melba, strawberries, and Banana’s Foster toppings; •breakfast items – wide variety to include Eggs Benedict; Quiche Lorraine; pancake wrapped sausage,Western scrambled eggs, corned beef hash, country fried potatoes and more; •entrées include: •American Southern items such as chicken fried steak and country gravy, southern fried chicken, smothered pork chops, bourbon glazed bread pudding, succotash; •Italian items such as, spaghetti marinara, penne Alfredo with chicken, roasted fish with grilled vegetables,vetetable frittata, spinach strata, breakfast pizza and other assorted pizzas, sausage and potato casserole; •Mexican items such as scrambled eggs with chorizo, beef fajita, sauteed peppers, onions & mushrooms, Spanish rice, refried beans and chips & salsa bar; •desserts and ice cream station – includes warm cinnamon rolls, bread pudding, assorted cakes, fruit cobbler, and much more

Price/When: $17.99—Sun, May 14 (7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Carnegie’s Café

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special: surf & turf (Tri Tip steak, sauteed shrimp with scampi sauce), mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Price/When: $14.99—Sun, May 14 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Carnegie’s open 24 hours)

Poolside Cafe

Mother’s Day Specials: assortment of treats including chocolate covered strawberries, heart-shaped cookies, Mother’s Day cupcakes, chocolate flower lollipops, cards and more are available through Sunday, May 14 (opens at 6 a.m.).

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu not available

Mother’s Day Special: a complete four course meal to include:

Entrée— (1) Mesquite chicken, stuffed Dover sole, asiago shrimp fettuccine, New York strip, ribeye or filet mignon.

Dessert of Raspberry chocolate torte or chocolate-covered strawberries.

Price/When: $37.99—Sun, May 14 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested. Please call 702-535-5555, ext. 3243

Native Harvest Buffet

Mother’s Day Sunday Champagne Brunch: to include large selection of carved meats, salads, seafood, hot and cold entree items, kids’ station, and dessert bar. Action cooking stations and more.

Price/When: $24.99 adults, $16.99 for children ages 4-10—Sun, May 14 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Native Harvest Buffet

Mother’s Day Sunday Dinner: to include large selection of carved meats, salads, seafood, hot and cold entree items, kids’ station, and dessert bar. Action cooking stations and more.

Price/When: $17.99, $7.99 for children ages 4-10—Sun, May 14 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special: a complete dinner to include choice of house salad or soup of the day; entrée—pecan-crusted chicken breast (topped with a sweet mustard cream sauce; served with fire-roasted Fuji apples and peppers, and a potato roll.

Price/When: $12.99—Sun, May 14 (special available noon-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours)