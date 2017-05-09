Best In The Desert will once again bring their high level of desert racing excitement to Laughlin for their second annual “Duel in the Desert,” Thursday-Sunday, May 11-14. Cars and truck classes take center stage for two days of off-road racing during the Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic with special events and activities for everyone to make this a four-day event. All the festivities lead up to a full slate of non-stop racing competition on Saturday and Sunday as the grand finale.

“This is our second year working along with the Laughlin Tourism Commission to present our dedicated off-road racers with a great venue, thrilling special events and an incredibly challenging specialized 16-mile race course,” said Donald Jackson, operations manager for Best in the Desert (the sanctioning organization for this race). “Laughlin is one of the premier locations for recreation in Nevada, and is opening their doors to welcome all of our racers and fans. The Laughlin Desert Classic already proved last year to be an extremely competitive ‘Duel in the Desert’ and we expect this year’s edition to be even bigger and better.”

Laughlin has been a popular place for off-road desert racing for years. Hotels, restaurants and entertainment establishments are in close proximity to the heart of all the racing action. The racing portion of the program takes place at Laughlin Events Park, at the corner of Thomas Edison Way and Bruce Woodbury Drive (a short drive up from Casino Drive and the entrance to the Edgewater).

“We’re thrilled to bring Best In The Desert back to Laughlin for year two,” said MJ Smith, of the LTC. “This is the cream of the crop when it comes to off-road desert racing and they put on an incredible show.

“Unlike many desert race venues, Laughlin is one race where spectators have the opportunity to see their favorite teams multiple times,” she added. “For that reason, it’s a favorite among fans and race teams alike.”

In decades past, some of the most famous names in off-road racing history have left their mark competing in the desert surrounding Laughlin. Now, Best In The Desert’s Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic presented by Canidae Tap It once again rekindles the excitement and takes it to the next level. Best In The Desert’s premier race teams gather to compete with hopes of leaving their mark while writing the next chapter in the history of off-road racing in Laughlin.

The fun and excitement kicks off Thursday, May 11, with the Parade of Champions as exotic race vehicles fire up their high-tech engines and rumble down Casino Drive shaking the pavement beneath them along the way.

Then the Trick Trucks and Class 1500 Unlimited Cars line up for Time Trials and a shot at the $1,000 “Team Ford” Pole Award. Thursday wraps up with the Method Race Wheels Welcome Party & Barbecue for racers only in the pit area at Laughlin Events Park.

Friday, May 12, brings another full day of race related activities starting off with the Family Poker Run. Drivers’ registration will get underway Friday morning at the Aquarius Casino Resort in Pavilion A (10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.). Just down Casino Drive from the Aquarius, Tech & Contingency will take place in the Tropicana Laughlin’s back parking lot. This is where race fans will have the opportunity to get up close and check out all of the race vehicles while they weave their way through contingency row filled with vendors to also see first hand the hottest off-road and racing accessories on display from the industry’s top manufacturers.

Then the racing gets underway Saturday-Sunday, May 13-14. Multiple heats of races will run based on the different vehicle classes as racers battle the specialized 16-mile race course for two full days of wheel-to-wheel competition. Race fans can capture all the action from the designated spectator area off of Bruce Woodbury, west of ThomasEdison for $5 per carload. Here spectators will be able to witness and feel the high power energy of the side-by-side drag race starts, high-banked switch-backs, the famous Laughlin Leap, and more.

The Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic presented by Canidae Tap It also marks the third leg in Best In The Desert’s 2017 Trick Truck Challenge featuring 16 of the world’s top Trick Truck drivers, including Jason Voss, Rob MacCachren, Andy McMillin, Lalo Laguna, Justin Lofton, Steve Olliges, Clyde Stacy and more. With $96,000 up for grabs over the span of the year, the Trick Truck Challenge is a special “side bet competition” within the regular Trick Truck class series.

Schedule of Events (subject to last minute changes)

Thursday, May 11

• Practice run time trials (staging 10:30 a.m.)

• Parade of Champions, starts and finishes at the Laughlin Event Park, first heads south down Thomas Edison Way, until it intersects with Casino Drive, and cruising down Casino Drive to Laughlin Civic Drive before heading back toward the event park (4:15 p.m.)

• Method Race Wheels Welcome Party for racers only (6 p.m.), main pit

Friday, May 12

• Family Poker Run, registration (8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., must leave start line by 10 a.m.), main parking area at the Method Race Wheels Tent

• Drivers registration—Aquarius Pavilion A (10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)

• Contingency & Tech Inspection—Tropicana Laughlin back parking lot (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Saturday & Sunday, May 13 & 14

• Race Days (first race 6 a.m. both days)

Sunday, May 14

• Awards Presentation (6 p.m.) Harrah’s Laughlin, Convention Center, located behind the Fresh Market Square Buffet.

Important notice—the use of drones are not allowed at any Best in the Desert event. Please be aware, drones are dangerous to the safety of all concerned—drivers, spectators people in the air and on the ground.