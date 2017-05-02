Without fail very year, Louie Rojas with Happy Times Events, can be expected to say the Cinco de Mayo car show “gets bigger and better.” While that sounds like a same-old, same-old cliché, it happens to be true. Every year more and more classic cars are on display and more and more people attend the event to create one huge ever-expanding party.

Within six years, Louie and his wife Cynthia Rojas have grown this car show into their biggest event as founders and owners of Happy Times Events. They first hooked up with the Tropicana Laughlin to stage the “Viva Tropicana Car Show,” followed by the “Fiesta Car Show,” and the “Cinco de Mayo Car Show.”

The Rojas knew all about producing car shows because they had done just that for years in San Bernardino, California. Thus, they knew not to get too discouraged if the first year of a show is smaller than you would like. But that never happened. One show grew into three shows and word got out and now these shows have taken off in attendance and popularity.

On Fri-Sun, May 5-7, the 6th Annual Cinco de Mayo Car Show & Celebration takes place in Tropicana Laughlin’s North Parking Lot behind the In-N-Out Burger on Casino Drive. As is the case with all of the Rojas’ car shows, events aren’t limited to the parking lot but spill over into Victory Plaza along Casino Drive in front of the casino and within the casino in Tango’s Lounge and Pavilion Theater.

“For 2017, this is year six for Cinco de Mayo,” Louie said. “I’m expecting at least 250 cars, but the final count will be closer to 300 cars by that weekend. Boy, did we grow, and it gets bigger and better,” he said. “I’m thinking a multi-day show might be needed in the future or a bigger parking lot.

The increased crowds and cars means a bigger all around party.

“It’s the biggest block party in town,” says Louie Rojas. “Cynthia, and I are overwhelmed at the response we get with this show.

“The Tropicana also puts in a lot of work to help us out, so it’s a win-win for us as well as families who want to come out for the day. We have cars, music outside and inside, concerts, vendors and everybody has fun.

“We have a lot of people coming,” Rojas added. “It’s a good family weekend to enjoy the cars, ’cause you’ve got the river and the time to relax and listen to plenty of entertainment all weekend. In addition to the car show and entertainment, there’s a pool, gambling, something for everyone, as well as posole and menudo out in Victory Plaza on Sunday—hangover cures for all the after-effects of partying.”

Because of the success of the event, Rojas wanted to send out thanks to all those who regularly help to make it that way.

“I want to send out a special thanks to all the Happy Times Events supporters, to my family and friends and all the people who help on the day of the show,” he said. “I also want to send out one big shout out to my wife, Cynthia, for all she puts into the show to prepare for it and for keeping me together. Thank you.

“To all the entertainers who perform at the event, especially DJ Manny and Angel Baby who keeps everybody dancing out in the car show area, I send a big thank you. And, again, thank you Tropicana for the opportunity to be a part of the biggest block party in Laughlin.”

The cars…

The cars are the stars of the show taking up their Show and Shine spaces in the Tropicana North Parking Lot and on display Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). There is no charge to view the cars.

According to Louie Rojas, over 40 trophies are to be awarded in categories that include “Classic Car”; “Classic Low Rider”; “Classic Muscle Car”; “Best Rockabilly Car,” “Best Hot Rod,” and “American Made Motorcycle.”

Entering…

The car show entry fee is $25 per car entry with 40 trophies to be awarded to winners in a variety of categories. People who want to enter their cars can still do so on the either Friday or Saturday (starting 7 a.m.).

“Last-minute registration is mostly for the locals in Laughlin and Bullhead City, though not limited to them,” explains Louie Rojas. “These registrations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.”

There will be 24-hour security for people who are leaving their cars at the car show site overnight.

Other events in the North Parking Lot…

In addition to the cars, there will be vendors, music and a unique contest.

• “Grito Contest” on Saturday (2 p.m.). This contest is the Mexican version of “Shoot & Holler” contests staged at chili cook-offs where contestants squeal like a stuck pig. In the “Grito Contest,” contestants yell out their best “Aye! Aye! Aye!” to a Vincente Fernandez song. There is no fee to enter and the contest is open to the general public with male and female categories.

•Vendors—There will be over 25 vendors selling all manner of auto-related and non-auto-related merchandise and service. One of the vendors will be professional photographer Larry Armenta who provided the car photos for this article and cover.

For more information about vendor booths, contact the Rojas via email at loucyndasdream@hotmail.com.

•Music—On both Friday and Saturday during the car show, DJ Manny Maciel of Maciel Productions and DJ Angel Baby will be spinning tunes and entertaining the crowd.

NOT JUST THE PARKING LOT..

As stated in the opening to this article, events spill over to other sites at the Tropicana Laughlin. These include:

Victory Plaza

Victory Plaza is the outdoor dance party zone for the Tropicana Laughlin with two Latin and funk bands performing on both Friday and Saturday from late afternoon to early morning. The parties are open to the general public with no charge to listen to the music (must be at least 21 years of age). There will be cash bars open during the parties. Providing the music are:

•Balance Band performs both Friday (4:30-8:30 p.m.) and Saturday (9 p.m.-1 a.m.), followed by The Chico Band Friday (9 p.m.-1 a.m.) and Saturday (4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.).

•Morning after cure…

For those who may have partied a bit too hardy on Saturday night, a couple of “cures” will be available in Victory Plaza on Sunday (8 a.m.-1 p.m.). These include sopas of posole and menudo with tortillas and toppings for $7.99 per person. But it should be noted you don’t need a hangover to enjoy these dishes.

Tango’s Lounge

The party moves inside with live music in the newly remodeled Tango’s Lounge with entertainment provided by the Rocky Padilla Band Thursday, May 4 (6 p.m.-10 p.m.), Friday and Saturday (4:30-8:30 p.m.). They are followed by the group Stone Soul Friday and Saturday (9 p.m.-1 a.m.). There is no cover or drink minimum in The Lounge.

Pavilion Theater

The Pavilion Theater will be the place to see and experience Thee Midnite Cruzzers. The Friday (8 p.m.) show features AALON, soul, funk and R&B singer and guitarist, whose hit songs include “Cream City” and “Rock and Roll Gangster.” On Saturday (8 p.m.), their show features Howard Scott, creator of the hits “Lowrider,” “Cisco Kid,” and more. Opening the show both night is Danny Chagolla, formerly of Original Thee Dupremes and A Little Bit of Soul (7:45).

• Tickets for either show are $25 and are available in advance by calling the Tropicana Box Office at 1-888-888-8695, or visiting the Box Office.

CINCO DE MAYO CAR SHOW & CELEBRATION

Various Sites at the Tropicana

Friday-Sunday, May 5-7