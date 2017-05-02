Trumpet player Cindy Shea has been pushing boundaries and in some cases, eliminating them altogether, to play soulful traditional music that was once limited to Latin males only—that of the mariachi.

She believes that music has no boundaries, when it comes to gender or cultural backgrounds, so in 1999, Shea founded Mariachi Divas, based out of Los Angeles, California. Daring to be different, she took the chance to create not only a stand-out group, but music that has captured national attention.

This multicultural, all-female ensemble continues to push and expand the scope of mariachi music and the group has been the official mariachi group of the Disneyland Resort, where they entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds on a year-round basis. For a long time, they have beome a fixture at Disney’s California Adventure theme park and Downtown Disney’s “Tortilla Joe” restaurant. They went on to headline Disney festivals such as the holiday-themed “Viva Navidad.”

The Divas have also had a successful recording career with East Side Records. These ladies are the first all-female mariachi group to ever be nominated for a Grammy and the first ever two-time Grammy winners for Canciones de Amor (2009) and A Mi Manera (2014), in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album category. They have been nominated for Grammys nine times.

Learning to play the trumpet at the age of eight, Shea knew she wanted to be a professional musician early on. In an interview with the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, she said, “I told my parents when I was only 8 years old that I wanted to become one of the world’s best trumpet players.”

Through hard work and determination, she caught the attention of famed Latin jazz icon, Arturo Sandoval, while studying music education at California State University, Fullerton. Impressed by her talent and musical knowledge, he offered her a full scholarship to study jazz performance at Florida International University as his student. While studying in Miami, Florida, she became immersed in the local music scene, centered on salsa music and Latin jazz. It was through this experience she gained a deep appreciation and love for Latino culture and music, which would serve her well in the future.

Upon returning to Los Angeles, noted salsa recording artist Yari More invited her to perform with his band. From there she would eventually have the opportunity to frequently accompany the legendary “Queen of Salsa,” Celia Cruz.

By 1999, she was invited to join an all-female, L.A.-based mariachi, Mariachi Alondras. She instantly fell in love with mariachi music and within that same year decided to form her own group, Mariachi Divas. With Italian and Irish heritage, the burning question for most audience members is how the blonde-haired, blue-eyed trumpet player became involved in mariachi music. Understanding that music has no boundaries and is not limited to age, race, or gender, her multicultural mariachi band, comprising female musicians of diverse backgrounds, is truly unique.

A year after founding Mariachi Divas, she was invited to join Joan Sebastian’s touring group that performed in palenques (arenas) throughout the United States and Mexico. Known as “El Rey Del Jaripeo” (The King of the Rodeo), Sebastian exposed Shea to a wide range of regional Mexican music. Impressed with her efforts in starting an all-female mariachi group in L.A., he frequently invited Mariachi Divas to accompany his performances over the span of 15 years. Shea affectionately called Sebastian her “Mexican Dad,” and he referred to her as “Guera,” (light-haired girl). Throughout his long battle with cancer, he continued to perform and write music, which impressed and inspired Shea to continue with her efforts. In 2014, Sebastian and Mariachi Divas performed what would be their last show together. They took one last photo together and talked about how much their friendship meant to each other.

Upon learning of his death in 2015, Shea honored Sebastian’s musical career by dedicating her album to him, along with arranger Rigoberto Alfaro on Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro. The album also was the band’s 9th Grammy nomination for Best Regional Mexican Album of the Year (including Tejano). The occasion also marked their 17th anniversary of the Mariachi Divas.

Some notable live performances by the Mariachi Divas include a state luncheon for the President of Mexico (2008), Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign rally in L.A. (2008); command performance for the President of South Korea (2008), and many more.

They have collaborated with other well-known artists on numerous occasions as well, including Jenni Rivera, Marco Antonio Solis, Pablo Montero, Graciela Beltran, Paulina Rubio, and Mariachi Vargas.

Television appearances include “Despierta America,” “Cristina,” “Control,” “Primer Impacto,” “Sábado Gigante,” “BBQ with Bobby Flay,” “12 Corazones,” and “Bienvenido a Casa.”

Mariachi Divas and their music can be found in films, music videos, Hallmark greeting cards, and movie soundtracks a well as touring across the United States and Mexico.

The Divas looks forward to their next musical project. She is currently busy in the studio recording the Mariachi Divas 13th CD, Recordando Juan Gabriel, which will be released in 2017.

MARIACHI DIVAS

Avi Grand Ballroom

Sunday, May 7. 8 p.m.; doors open 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)