The Eagles basically have the same problem as the Beach Boys. Being known primarily for their unique signature California-based vocals, proved to be both a gift and a curse when it comes to aging musicians. The ’60s and ’70s are “already gone,” and the tide rolled out a long time ago for the “boys” in both bands. Time is ridiculously brutal on the vocal chords no matter who you are or how well you used to be able to hit those falsetto notes.

But the thing is, these bands’ music was so good, so prolific, timeless and iconic, it deserves to be heard and remembered the way it was recorded for the important contributions to the American, as well as the California musical landscape. Their music changed the entire scene forever and remains popular with fans of all ages to this day.

Eagles’ music (like Beach Boys music), deserves tribute and tribute groups like Desperado who make it a point to get it right.

Known throughout the land as the Premier Eagles Tribute Band, Desperado has earned the distinction of playing in showrooms all across the country. Their strong five-part harmonies and instrumentally-rich players easily nail all those songs and sometimes changing Eagles’ sound.

Everyone in the group—Aaron Broering (guitar/keyboards); Kerry Chester (guitar/keyboards); Kevin O’Connell (drums); Ricky Lewis (guitar); and Chris Farmer (bass)—sings and plays multiple instruments.

These guys are good enough to have built a fan base all their own, to the point they have become sometimes twice-a-year staples in Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort.

Desperado performs the songs in their original keys, the way they were first recorded and the way fans of the music of The Eagles still remember them. With the passing of Glenn Frey last year, the band realized the only way the public was every going to hear those original harmonies ever again was with tributes like theirs. So, now more than ever, it has become the focal point of every song they perform.

“I’m so grateful we have a band that people look forward to seeing and the notoriety that comes with it, and we’re very fortunate to do that,” said Aaron Broering, founder of the group. “We’re very consistent. In the imitation business, you’re only as good as how well you imitate, and your last gig.

“I know the difference between what I’ve been trying to do with Desperado for 15 years and other groups is that a lot of people do it for a paycheck,” he said. “I do it to create the experience and to create the memories for people who enjoy the songs and remember what it was like to hear those songs played and sound the way we’re supposed to make them sound. There’s a big difference in playing Eagles’ songs and sounding like the Eagles. I would like to think we have done the latter of he two.”

Broering understands the difficulty just the vocals alone present, the part age plays on them.

“The older and older you get and the more you have to imitate what it was like—and the same thing is true with the Beach Boys—we’re imitating harmonies in our 40s and 50s now, of guys that were in their 20s and 30s, or sometimes early 20s and late teens,” he said. “The human voice is only capable of so much, and the girth of your vocal chords changes year by year. Over the years, your tambour changes and it gets tough. We’re all the same cast of characters, still playing and singing our asses off. We’re playing and sounding better than ever and the vocal are there—it’s just something that’s really important to us to make sure that we get right. We’ve got to, because if that’s your notoriety, and if that’s your reputation—it takes so long to earn one and to gain one—it’s so easy for one to go crashing down. You don’t want to do anything to compromise or damage whatever you’ve already established, and that’s another reason we try to pull out all the stops.”

Desperado plays enough variety of Eagles music so audiences get to hear the vocal harmonies, along with their biggest hits and game-changing rock and roll, all in one show.

“The first thing you ever heard from the Eagles in ’72 was “Take It Easy,” so we come out with the first three songs from their Greatest Hits album which sold more copies than anything—”Take It Easy,” “Witchy Woman,” and “Lyin’ Eyes.” We come out of the gate with those three songs in a row. “Lyin’ Eyes” won ‘em a Grammy. “After that we follow up with “New Kid in Town,” which was a No. 1 hit, and then “I Can’t Tell You Why,” which was the latter song from Timothy B. Schmitt.

“Then we go into “Tequila Sunrise,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” and “Best of My Love,” to show off those beautiful harmonies.

“The latter part of the show is the rock and roll stuff, the “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Already Gone,” “Hotel California,” “Heartache Tonight,” and stuff like that. We still have plenty of songs to showcase all of the metamorphosis of the Eagles. I’ve stuck in a very cool Joe Walsh tune this year because it was Joe Walsh’s introduction into the Eagles in ’75. He came out with that song “Turn to Stone,” and that’s the song they used to play while he was in the Eagles and had just joined them. We’re gonna actually kind of recreate that classic ’70s jam. That’s something we’re going to have fun with this year.”

We have seen Desperado’s show many times, and watching all the guys individually nail the songs, the one we wait for is…”Desperado” with its beautiful piano-solo lead-in and the spot-on lead by Broering make it the highlight of the show.

“Desperado is the show-stopper…but everything in between makes you go, ‘holy smokes what a great catalogue of songs,’” says Broering. “We’re very fortunate to have the skill set to be very, very close to the real Eagles and portray their versatility on the stage with three guys playing piano, five guys singing, three guitar players and two lead guitar players.

“We’ve got plenty of beautiful ballads, Eagles’ harmonies and we got the cool Joe Walsh rock and roll in there as well,” he said. “We pretty much have everything that you would need.”

But it never fails someone’s favorite doesn’t make the cut due to time constraints.

“There are only so many songs you can do,” Broering said. There’s only so much time and they have so many songs. You gotta keep people occupied and sitting there for an hour and 40 minutes or whatever. That’s a long time to sit and we want to keep them occupied. But people bust our ass for not having “Take It to the Limit,” in there, or “Outlaw Man,” but again, there’s that problem with time. There’s just too many songs.”

DESPERADO

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Wednesday-Sunday, May 3-7. 8 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)