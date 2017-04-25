Cheap Trick has often been referred to as the “American Beatles” in the Japanese press because it was there the group from Rockford, Illinois first tasted superstardom. While their music received a lukewarm reception in the United States when they came on the scene in the ’60s, the guys weren’t about to wait for success to come to them. They decided instead to set their sights a lot higher. They did what any hard-working band would do—play anywhere, any time, in whatever country to get the word out. To this day, their live shows are what fans crave the most, especially when some of their recordings have either disappeared into obscurity or are relegated to rare bootlegged copies.

Their biggest hits include “Surrender,” “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “The Flame.”

As if their most colorful character, Rick Nielsen and his crazy costumes and extensive vintage guitar collection weren’t enough to attract attention, he had to play in several bands trolling for the right guys to not only get his music off the ground but take it to the next level.

In addition to his wacky stage outfits not always associated with rockers (a sweater, bow tie, and baseball hat) and army of guitars—his most famous one being a behemoth five-neck instrument, Nielson has always been about being original—which extended to his songwriting.

Nielsen became hooked on rock and roll via the British Invasion (Beatles, Stones, Who, Kinks), taking up the guitar shortly thereafter. One of his early bands, Fuse, secured a record deal in the late ’60s, issuing a single album for Epic in 1969, before splitting up. But Nielsen wasn’t going to give up on his rock and roll dreams so easy, as he and Fuse’s former bassist, Tom Petersson, formed another band, Sick Man of Europe, and traveled the same continent they were now named after. When their quest of Europe didn’t end in a record deal like they hoped, the duo returned to Illinois and looked to start up another band, while Nielsen became fixated on such power pop outfits as the Move, the Raspberries, and Badfinger, which would be the musical direction of their next project—Cheap Trick. Drummer Bun E. Carlos was enlisted soon after, as was a singer named Xeno, the latter replaced by Robin Zander by 1974.

The name was inspired by the band’s attendance of a Slade concert, where Petersson commented that the band used “every cheap trick in the book” as part of their act.

With all the right puzzle pieces in place, the band recorded their first official demo in 1975 and played in warehouses, bowling alleys, and various other venues around the Midwestern United States. The band was signed to Epic Records in early 1976 by A&R man Tom Werman, at the insistence of producer Jack Douglas who had seen the band perform in Wisconsin. The songs they had written and performed, such as “I Want You To Want Me” which was first performed on April 17, 1975, in Milwaukee, would not be released until a few years later. The later-hit song was played that summer, and frequently throughout the spring and summer of 1976.

With Nielsen writing songs at a brisk rate, Cheap Trick began touring, building up a following and eventually, another record deal with Epic. The group’s look was solidified by their 1977 debut album—Nielsen and Carlos would play the roles of nerds, while Zander and Petersson used their good looks to be the rock stars. The gimmick paid off, the band automatically built a following, as Cheap Trick added elements of punk rock to their power pop, resulting in such moderate hits as their second album In Color and third release Heaven Tonight, resulting in their commercial breakthrough in 1979.

Regarded by many fans and critics as their best album, the lead-off track “Surrender” was Cheap Trick’s first single to chart in the United States, peaking at No. 62. It has gone on to become one of the band’s signature songs. Heaven Tonight is also noteworthy as the first album recorded with a 12-string electric bass. Perhaps most importantly, this album made the band megastars in Japan.

None of Cheap Trick’s first three albums made it into the Top 40 in the U.S. In Japan, however, all three albums became gold records. When Cheap Trick went to Japan to tour the country for the first time in April 1978, they were received with a frenzy reminiscent of Beatlemania. During this tour, Cheap Trick recorded two concerts attended by their loyal Japanese fans at the Nippon Budokan. Ten tracks taken from both shows were compiled and released as a live album titled Cheap Trick at Budokan (one of the greatest live rock albums ever recorded), which was intended to be exclusive to Japan. Demand for the import album became so great that Epic Records finally released the album in the United States in February 1979. The live album captured the band’s energetic, infectious show, resulting in their commercial breakthrough in America. It spawned such radio staples as “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender,” and “Ain’t That a Shame.”

The album stayed on the charts for over a year, peaking at No. 4 and eventually selling over 3 million copies. Meanwhile, a live version of “I Want You to Want Me” became their first Top Ten hit. Later that year, the group released their fourth studio album, Dream Police, which followed the same stylistic approach as Heaven Tonight. It also followed At Budokan into the Top Ten, selling over a million copies and launching the Top 40 hit singles “Voices” and “Dream Police.”

They became darlings of the MTV era with “The Flame,” and “Surrender” in heavy rotation.

Nielsen also found time to lend his guitar talents to albums by others, including Gene Simmons’ 1978 solo album, Alice Cooper’s From the Inside, Hall & Oates’ Along the Red Ledge, Screaming Lord Sutch’s Alive & Well, and was invited along with Carlos to play on the sessions that resulted in John Lennon’s Double Fantasy album (the version of the track he appeared on, “I’m Losing You,” wouldn’t be issued until the 1998 Lennon retrospective, Anthology). Although Cheap Trick’s career would hit many peaks and valleys subsequently, the quartet’s influence on such styles as ’80s glam metal (Mötley Crüe, Enuff Z’nuff) and ’90s alternative (Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, Everclear) was undeniable, as they remained a must-see concert attraction.

Besides his Cheap Trick duties, Nielsen and his extensive collection of six-strings were the subject of a book, Guitars of the Stars, which showcased 200 of his axes (it’s rumored that Nielsen has one of the largest collections of vintage guitars in the U.S.), and he also found the time to guest on further albums by other artists (Mötley Crüe’s Dr. Feelgood, former Elvis Presley sidemen Scotty Moore & DJ Fontana’s All the King’s Men, the Posies’ Amazing Disgrace, Enuff Z’nuff’s Paraphernalia, as well as the soundtrack to The Last Action Hero).

Their sound provided a blueprint for both power pop and arena rock; it also had a surprisingly long-lived effect on both alternative and heavy metal bands of the ’80s and ’90s, who often relied on the same combination of loud riffs and catchy melodies.

In Color ultimately was ranked No. 443 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

Former Beatles manager George Martin produced Cheap Trick’s All Shook Up, released toward the end of 1980. It performed respectably, peaking at No. 24 and going gold, yet the single “Stop This Game” failed to crack the Top 40.

October 2007, the Illinois Senate passed a resolution designating April 1 as Cheap Trick Day in the state. The band was also ranked No. 25 in VH1′s list of the 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. Daxx Nielsen, Rick’s son, became the group’s new percussionist in 2010, when Carlos left the band. In April 2016, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

CHEAP TRICK

Edgewater E Center

Friday, April 28 (8 p.m.; doors open 6:30 p.m.)