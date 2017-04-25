There was nothing demure about Quiet Riot in the 1980s when this rock band broke barriers and musical records never accomplished before on the heavy metal scene. Up until that time metal wasn’t considered mainstream despite the fact it was attracting fans by the thousands.

They were one of the more successful hard rock acts in Los Angeles in the mid to late 1970s, often opening for Van Halen in several L.A. clubs, including the Starwood and KROQ’s Cabaret nightclub, before either act had a record deal.

Quiet Riot took the genre one step further, refusing to be relegated to anyone’s back burner. They were loud, nasty, sexy and crazy popular. Their songs like “Cum on Feel the Noize” and “Bang Your Head” became anthems for screaming fans during the era and fledgling MTV was the fuel that fed the fire until their raging popularity created larger audiences and more fans with every video.

Their story really began in 1980, when Kevin DuBrow formed a new band under his own name. He worked with Frankie Banali and a variety of musicians over the next few years before signing with Pasha/CBS Records and reverting back to the Quiet Riot moniker. That’s when he entered the studio with new guitarist Carlos Cavazo and bassist Chuck Wright to start work in a new album. The year was 1982, and following Randy Rhoads’ well-documented death, former henchman Rudy Sarzo left Ozzy Osborne to replace Wright who is the bass player on record for both the “Metal Health” and “Don’t Wanna Let You Go” tracks to complete the lineup and sessions for what would become 1983′s Metal Health.

The album knocked Michael Jackson out of the top slot, and “Cum on Feel the Noize” helped storm the album up the U.S. charts, reaching the No. 1 spot and going platinum five times over in the process at the time. They were the first heavy metal band to top the pop chart at No. 1 on Billboard magazine. The sales of Metal Health has now exceeded the 10 million mark worldwide to date. That album set the wheels in motion for even more success.

Quiet Riot returned to the studio in 1984 to record Condition Critical, which went on to sell more than two million copies in the U.S., including the popular singles, “Mama Weer All Crazee Now,” and “Party All Night.”

Quiet Riot’s music has become part of the pop culture landscape in movies, TV shows and video games. “Metal Health” and “Cum on Feel the Noize” have featured in projects like the 2008 film, The Wrestler as Randy “The Ram” Robinson character’s theme song; in the opening scenes of Tropic Thunder; in Footloose; and most recently Rock of Ages. Their music has also been featured in episodes of “The Simpsons,” and has been covered by Relient K, for example.

The cast of musicians constantly changed over the years, but the core founders DuBrow and his friend Banali, continued on with more albums, and more touring throughout the rest of the ’80s and ’90s until DuBrow’s death in 2007.

Quiet Riot continues their historic journey, after much soul-searching by Banali, who struggled with the decision to regroup and move forward after the death of his longtime friend. He realized the best way to honor DuBrow was to keep bringing their music to the fans. These days, Banali is joined by band veteran bass player Chuck Wright, guitarist Alex Grossi and in 2017, they welcomed vocalist James Durbin, the season 10 finalist on “American Idol.”

The documentary Quiet Riot: Well Now You’re Here, There’s No Way Back” with bonus features is now available via the band’s movie website, where it can be streamed or purchased.

QUIET RIOT

Avi Grand Ballroom

Friday, April 28. 8 p.m.; doors open 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)