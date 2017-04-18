Hot Roads & Harleys

The sound of a healthy V8 is music to the ears of a serious classic car collector. Aromas of oil, gas and rubber ignites passions and stirs images of drag racing while lustrous paint jobs and polished chrome fill these collectors with pride and joy.

All of these senses are heightened at the 18th Annual “Hot Rods & Harleys 2017 Spring Run,” hosted by the River Cruizers Car Club. Everyone is invited to come out and partake of their three-day event at the Avi Resort & Casino, Thurs-Sun, April 20-23.

The word “hot rod” refers to the replacement of “hotter” parts to make a new version of an automobile. The modification of removing parts to reduce weight or “channeling the body,” changing of wheels and tires to improve traction and handling, or altering car bumpers, hood, and fenders to improve appearance began after World War II and continued well into the 1960s, when “hot rodding” became a life style. Custom fabrication and metal work are currently handled as an art form and modification of an engine fills the “need for speed.” For many, these fine machines conjure up memories of drive-ins, coffee shops and cruising. And crusing makes one think of the Harley motorcycle, “mobile pieces of art.”

Harleys are heavy motorcycles, which were designed to be rebuilt and rebuilt again, perfect for guys who like to tinker and take the idea of “what if” to a different level. The design was kept simple so the enthusiast could change it to their own taste and imagination. The Harley is all about open roads, camping spots, roadhouses, group rides with like-minded friends and diners with comfort food.

That love of classic cars and bikes is deep-seated. Maybe it started by hanging out in the garage with their dad or big brother…or maybe it came about through a developed friendship among those with a shared interest. And then again, maybe it started back in the day when guys found out girls liked good looking cars and if they just had a good looking ride, well….

No matter how or when it happened, that passion for the automobile never wanes. It’s not so much like fashion trends that come and go, classic cars become part of a person’s life for the long haul. As most car enthusiasts age, they tend to have more money and time to apply to restoring these cars and motorcycles and showing them off by attending the many car shows that spring up across the land—just like the annual Hot Rods & Harleys show at the Avi’s “grassy beach area” behind the casino.

Good cause…

In addition to sharing their passion for old cars and enjoying the camaraderie of the club, members of the River Cruizers particularly like doing the good deeds that come with all the rest of it. Over the years, this long-standing car club in the river cities area have donated more than $600,000 to local programs, organizations, individuals and causes including student scholarships, senior citizen programs, food banks, Special Olympics, Meals on Wheels, animal welfare groups, backpack programs for school children, a military wives program, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit, Toys for Tots, youth sports programs and more.

The show…

Approximately 300 vehicles are expected for the “Hot Rods & Harleys” show at the Avi, competing in categories to include hotrods, classics, motorcycles, vintage bikes, trucks, rat rods, and others. About 40 trophies are awarded.

The grassy area where the cars and bikes are displayed is the Beach Overlook at the Avi near the lagoon pool with the Colorado River as backdrop.

Event registration is Thurs, April 20 and Fri, April 21 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); and Sat, April 22 (9 a.m.-11 a.m.).

The classic cars and bikes will be on display The entry fee for anybody wanting to display a vehicle is $40 for hot rods, $25 for motorcycles. Entry includes a goodie bag, a T-shirt and dash plaque, a chance at door prizes, music, parking on the grass by the river, class awards and 24-hour security. There also is a special room rate for participants.

There are activities for both participants and spectators, including a poker walk, a 50/50 drawing and trivia contests, daily.

The awards…

Plaques will be awarded in various categories. In the past, these included: “Best Under Construction”; “Best Flame”; “Best Engine”; “Best Interior”; and the “Dazzling Dozen” for the top 12 cars in the show.

So who’s a Cruizer?

All the fun and games and polished chrome have a good cause going on behind them. Formed as a non-profit organization in 1989, the River Cruizers are one of the area’s most ambitious fund-raising group.

The Avi show complements the club’s other annual shows, the “Roddin’ on the River Car Show” held at the Riverside Resort in September and their “Cruizin’ on the River,” also held at the Riverside Resort in January.

For those interested in joining the club or finding out more about it, visit the River Cruizers website at rivercruizers.com; or attend one of the club’s meetings on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Casa Serrano Mexican Restaurant (in the Banquet Room) at 5230 S. Highway 95, in Mohave Valley, Arizona.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 20

• Gates open (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Registration open (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• T-shirt sales, 50/50 tickets, raffle tickets, door prizes and gift basket ticket sales (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• DJ music, (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Door prize drawings, 50/50 drawing at the registration tent (10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.)

• 50/50 drawing (5:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 21

• Gates open (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Registration, T-shirt sales, 50/50 tickets, raffle tickets, door prizes and gift basket ticket sales (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• DJ music (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Door prize drawings, 50/50 drawing at the registration tent (10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.)

• 50/50 drawing (5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 22

• Gates open (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Registration (9 a.m.-11 a.m.)

• T-shirt sales, 50/50 tickets, raffle tickets, door prizes and gift basket ticket sales (9 a.m.-4 p.m.; winners selected at 5 p.m.)

• DJ music (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Poker Walk registration in the DJ tent (9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.). The walk starts inside the casino (11 a.m.-noon). It is open to the general public at $5 per hand. Participants will walk a course inside the Avi property picking up playing cards at each of the five designated stations. When they complete their walk, they will compare their five-card hands. Those holding the best poker hands will win cash prizes. The money collected from the entry fees will be awarded to the top three hands.

• Show & Shine judging of the vehicles (noon.-2:30 p.m.)

• Live auctions, basket and raffle drawings, poker walk winner announced (3 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Sunday, April 23

• Awards presentation in the registration tent, (8 a.m.). Top three trophies will be Avi Manager’s Pick, the River Cruizers President’s Pick and Best Bike.

For more information about the car show, contact Lori at domesticgoddess@frontiernet.net or call her at 928-768-1958, or Shirlee at damater@citilink.net. For room reservations at the Avi, call 1-800-284-2946.

HOT RODS & HARLEYS

Avi Beach Overlook

Thursday-Sunday, April 20-22. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Free to view cars