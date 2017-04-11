easter-dining

Many of the Laughlin casinos are offering special menus in their restaurants and buffets for Easter, Sunday, April 16. The following pages take a look at the specials available as of press time. Prices listed do not include tax or gratuity, unless otherwise specified.

The information on these pages is only for those restaurants offering Easter specials. For a complete rundown on all the casino restaurant options, see Dining Guide



HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special—Complete three course dinner comes with starter of a salad, crisp iceberg lettuce wedge topped with fresh baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, bacon and choice of dressing and butternut squash soup garnished with cinnamon and creme friche; entrée of 5 oz. Oscar-styled filet mignon accompanied by orzo risotto style rice and grilled asparagus; dessert of delicate white chocolate egg filled with a limoncello cheesecake on a coconut nest.

Price/Time: $50—Sun, April 16 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-6832

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Easter Brunch Buffet: Items added to existing buffet selections (including salad station, Mexican station, Asian Wok station, Pizza and Calzone Station and Ice Cream Bar) include:

•carving station—slow roasted prime rib, roasted tom turkey breast & turkey thigh meat, ham, bacon and sausage links; •seafood—orange/ginger peel-and-eat shrimp, fried calamari, Cajun seared catfish, shrimp and crab omelets; •soups—Seven Seas, Asian style shrimp & vegetable, menudo; other entrées—Southern-style fried chicken; Raviolis Florentine; breaded chicken parmesan; Italian rope sausage and peppers; Eggs Benedict; beef tamales, biscuits and sausage gravy; •specialty desserts include Cherries Jubilee, Bananas Foster, créme brule, chocolate mousse slices; chocolate fountain and many more.

Price/Time: $18.99 with Total Rewards card/$21.99 without card—Sun, April 16 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Brunch: items include (subject to change): •carving station with slow roasted prime rib, honey spiral ham, slow roasted turkey; •hot line includes oven roasted pork loin with mango sauce; fried shrimp; patty Swiss steak; chicken saltimbocca; seafood stuffed cod, beef lasagna; bacon and sausage; baked mac & cheese; garlic mashed potatoes and gravy; country potatoes; scalloped potatoes; biscuits & country gravy; potatoes; and more; •omelet station made to order omelets and eggs; • cold station with crab legs, shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon; • salads like crab salad, asparagus & shrimp salad; ambrosia salad, and more •complete dessert station with, Bananas Foster, Cherries Jubilee; mini cupcakes, breadpudding; danish; and more and more

Price/Time: $24.95 ($10.95 for ages 6 and under)­—Sun, April 16 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.); parties of five or more, please call 800-634-3469 for reservations

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard Ristorante

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special—Complete four-course dinner comes with appetizer of herb-crusted lobster served with sun-dried tomato bearnaise; choice of white bean soup with mesquite-smoked bacon or mixed field greens salad tossed wih Asiago dressing; choice of entrée of (1) Stuffed Chilean Sea Bass (oven-roasted Chilean sea bass stuffed with herbed crab and shrimp); or (2) Rosemary garlic roasted lamb (served with candied garlic and herb twice baked polenta and seasoned vegetables); dessert of wild berry Grand Marnier torte; fini of chocolate dipped strawberry

Price/Time: $31.95 with ace|PLAY card/$35.50 without card—Sun, April 16 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111, ext. 420

Windows on the River Buffet

Easter Champagne Brunch: Items include breakfast items such as Florentine Eggs Benedict; bacon, sausage patties; chorizo & eggs; potato frittata; also made-to-order omelets and waffles; entrées such as prime rib, lamb, honey glaszed ham, herb-crusted pork steamship; hot & cold crab legs, mesquite chicken; seafood Newburg; fried shrimp; Italian sausage with peppers & onions; tortellini carbonara; escargo; sushi; assorted salads, sides and desserts like wild berry trifle and peach melba cobbler.

Price/Time: $18.74 with orange, green or red ace|PLAY card; $22.50 with a blue ace|PLAY card; $24.99 without a card (price includes two drinks: beer, wine, margaritas or champagne for those over 21 years of age—Sun, April 16 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Riverview Restaurant

•Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special—Glazed spiral ham with apple cranberry chutney, choice of potato, seasoned vegetables, house soup or salad, with strawberry cheesecake for dessert.

Price/Time: $14.99—Sun, April 16 (special available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours)

Riverside Buffet Easter Champagne Brunch

Carving station—pork steamship; leg of lamb with mint demi; and roast beef; specialty entrées—smoked brisket with bourbon sauce; Seafood Newburg; maple glazed ham with pineapple salsa; shrimp scampi; grilled bratwurst; salmon with dill sauce; Chicken Marsala and more; breakfast items—features an omelette station and waffle station plus a wide variety of items including Eggs Benedict, hash brown casserole, sausage, scrambled eggs & chorizo, French toast and more; salad station—with deviled egg salad, Waldorf salad, carrot and raisin salad, fresh fruit, peel-and-eat shrimp, other salads; dessert station—with wide variety of desserts.

Price/Time: $16.99 adults (includes champagne); $10.99 ages 4-12—Sun, April 16 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)

Riverside Buffet Easter Dinner Buffet

A wide variety of entrees, sides, salads and desserts.

Price/Time: $15.49 adults; $8.99 ages 4-12—Sun, April 16 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Prime Rib Room on the River

Serving (choice of) prime rib or chicken cordon bleu or baked ham or fish selection.

Price/Time: $16.99 for any entrée selection—Sun, April 16 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Gourmet Room

•Specialty of French, Italian and Steakhouse menu available (5 p.m.-10 p.m.)

AVI RESORT CASINO

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special—choice of house salad or soup of the day; entrée of apple glazed chicken breast topped with grape tomatoes, onions and Italian parsley

Price/Time: $15.99—Sun, April 16 (special available beginning at noon; regular menu available 24 hours)

Native Harvest Buffet

Easter Champagne Brunch: Items to be offered include:

•carving station roasted turkey breast; also honey ham; also

•variety of entries,•variety of salads, seafood and sides; •complete dessert island; champagne for guests 21 and older.

Cost/When: $23.99—Sun, April 16 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special—complete dinner with Steakhouse salad cart (salad made table side); entrée of herb-crusted leg of lamb served with Bordelaise sauce, garlic red-skinned mashed potatos and poached broccoli; dessert of spring mini cupcakes. (Bartender’s specialty creation “The Easter Egg,” priced at $9.50).

Price/Time: $35—Sun, April 16 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.); call 702-298-4200 for reservations.

Carnegie’s Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special—glazed raisin rum Easter ham with green beans amandine, mashed potatoes, garden salad and strawberry parfait for dessert.

Price/Time: $12.99—Sun, April 16 (specials available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours)

Poolside Cafe

Easter Specials: egg shaped cookies, Easter cupcakes, Easter Chocolate lollipops, Easter baskets.

Round House Buffet

Easter Brunch: Items to be offered include: •carving station with NY steak, garlic herb leg of lamb, honey baked ham; •peel-and-eat shrimp and gourmet salad & fruit bar; •waffle and french toast bar with toppings including Apple Brown Betty, Bananas Foster, Peach Melba and more; •breakfast specialties include wide variety of breakfast items from eggs and bacon to pancakes, to pancake wrapped sausagecorned beef hash, chicken fried steak, grits, country fried potatoes, cinnamon sugar breadsticks, buttermilk biscuits, cheddar biscuits and more; also Eggs Benedict and Quiche Lorraine; special entrées and sides include Southern fried chicken; chicken fried steak; smothered pork chops; bourbon glazed bread pudding; succotash; mashed potatoes & gravy; scrambled eggs & chorizo; beef fajita; refried beans and rice; spinach strata; vegetable frittata; sausage and potato casserole; sautéed broccoli and garlic; penne with chicken Alfredo sauce; roasted fish with grilled vegetables; breakfast pizzas and assorted other pizzas; and many more items; •specialty dessert and ice cream station

Price/Time: $18.99—Sun, April 16 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Round House Buffet

Easter Dinner Buffet: Items to be offered include: •gourmet salad and fruit bar; •carving station with salt & pepper crusted roast beef, garlic herb leg of lamb, and baked ham; special entrées and sides include fried chicken; pot roast with vegetables; baked fish with a citrus butter; BBQ ribs; mashed potatoes and gravy; herb roasted potatoes; sautéed broccoli and carrots; mac & cheese; corn on the cob; chicken machaca; beef tacos; refried beans and rice; salsa bar; Chicken Angelo; Sicilian baked pasta; spaghetti with clam sauce; penne marinara; assorted pizzas; sweet & sour pork; chicken and vegetable pot sticker; fried rice; more •specialty dessert and ice cream station

Price/Time: $14.99—Sun, April 16 (3 p.m.-9 p.m.)