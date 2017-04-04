MMA is all about heated one-on-one combat, no-holds-barred fighting skills and earning the right to wear a title strap. Pros and amateurs both get their chances to test themselves on one action-packed fight card. But this time stepping into the World Fighting Championships 67 octagon is about so much more. This time honor, duty and respect are also at stake.

The Avi Resort & Casino hosts the 10-bout event Saturday, April 8, when one of their own, Fort Mojave Tribal member Shane Mapatis (6-0) defends his WFC heavyweight championship in the main event. Mapatis won his belt in September, also at the Avi during a WFC event and now he’s up against Chris Thompson (5-1) who trains at the Drysdale Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym in Las Vegas.

“Thompson’s speciality is stand-up muay thai, which is kind of a kick boxing style,” said Matt McGovern, president of World Fighting Championships. “That’s his advantage, but if the fight goes to the ground, Shane’s power is that he’s a better ground fighter, especially with submissions and choke outs. But they are both really good at what they do—they’re two top prospects at that weight class.

“It should be a really good fight,” he added.

“Then we’ve got a bunch of guys from Vegas coming down to fight guys from the Bullhead City area,” he said.

One fighter that is garnering a lot of attention is Kaine Marzola making his professional debut fighting Tom Morales in the lightweight division. But it isn’t his MMA career that first attracted attention.

“Kaine Marzola is an American veteran who has been deployed multiple-times,” McGovern said. “Now he’s a full-time fighter. He’s got a lot of promotion behind him. ABC National News is coming from California to report on the event and they’re going to follow him around for three or four days.

“I think they were actually in Afghanistan or Iraq with him on a deployment, and now he’s making his pro debut, they’re doing a follow up story on him,” he added. “He’s pretty popular. He’ll probably have a couple hundred people come down with him from Las Vegas to see him fight.”

“There is a cool story behind the Farley Thomas vs. Florin Moraru fight,” he said. “Farley Thomas’ teammate Jason Pacheco was supposed to fight is this bout. The night we sent him his contract, he died in a motorcycle accident. Farley is going to fight in his honor and we’re going to donate his purse to Jason Pacheco’s funeral fund to help with expenses.

“It was a crazy situation, he was driving home from practice, he’d just agreed to the fight and we sent him the contact. A guy cut him off and he ran into the side of an SUV and died. He was 23 years old.”

Some of the area fighters on the card are Brian Skinner from Kingman taking on Pete Martin in the welterweight division; Dario Castillo vs. Anthony Browder are both from the Bullhead area.

“There should be a buzz behind that one,” McGovern said.

Other local fighters include Joshua Fisk vs. Dan Fordham, and Cole Schoenfeld, all of Bullhead City; and JJ Nelson of Lake Havasu City.

The rest of the card includes:

• Bryce Harley vs. Christian Molina;

• Kory Kelley vs. Jeff Roman;

• Steven Hoffman vs. JJ Nelson;

• Vladimir Martinez vs. Cole Schoenfeld

Taking care of the fighters is Dr. Benjamin H. Venger, with TriState Pain Clinic.

WFC 67 takes place in the Avi Grand Ballroom, Saturday, April 8 (doors open 7 p.m., fights start 8 p.m.)

Tickets are $75 cage side; $50 reserved; $30 general admission and they can be purchased at www.WFCFights.com or ticketfly.com. All ages are welcome to attend.

WORLD FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS 167

Avi Grand Ballroom

Saturday, April 8. 8 p.m.; doors open 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)