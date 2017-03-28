It used to be the only time the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall had live entertainment was for special occasions like the Laughlin River Run. Their parking lot turned into one of the most interesting spots on the river with unique offerings unlike any other. From carnival freak show guys breathing fire and motorcycle stunt riders to ground-shaking performances from metal bands like Warrant and bikini bull-riding. It was entertainment worth checking out each and every year, sometimes twice, until the resort took a different direction.

Well, the Pioneer has taken yet another path when it comes to their entertainment offerings. This time it is in the form of a spring concert series with a rockin’ country flavor. Every Saturday night since the beginning of March, the property has featured up and coming country talent with promising careers on the horizon.

In a newly created seating venue in the front parking lot, these concerts so far have included Jackson Michelson, Keith Anderson, Quaker City Night Hawks and just last week, Lucas Hoge. According to the scheduled lineup, concerts still to be performed include Carter Winter, who takes the stage this Saturday, April 1; along with the group Lanco on Saturday, April 8; Tony Jackson on Saturday, April 15; and Maggie Rose on Saturday, May 6.

The opening act for all shows is popular area band, SavageKat.

All shows begin at 8 p.m., and admission is $10 per person. Tickets may be purchased at Ticketfly.com.

Here’s more of a look at the upcoming entertainers…

Carter Winter

Fitting every bit the part of the man in black, Carter Winter is country music’s modern traditionalist.

Singing heartfelt and relatable songs landscaping heartbreak and the American dream poured over ice, the singer-songwriter from rural Ohio has seen firsthand the effects of connecting with an audience through a fresh sound that like Winter himself, is surprisingly familiar, yet raw and honest.

From behind his guitar and sleeves of tattoos, Winter began playing local bars around his hometown and quickly grew an incredible fan base of loyal listeners from California to the Carolinas. First well-known for his cover songs of artists that inspired him early on (Garth Brooks, George Strait), Winter’s ability to take three chords and his own truth and deliver a compelling live performance has contributed to the incredible success of Some Kind of Fire, his first independent six-song release. With his rich, traditional country vocal and compelling live performance Winter has gained recognition from some of the biggest names in country music and shared the stage with artists such as Sam Hunt, Chase Rice and Travis Tritt.

Recently completing his second studio album with multi Grammy Award-winning producer Chad Carlson (Taylor Swift, Chase Rice, Cole Swindell) and producer Mark Bright (Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts), Carter Winter’s sophomore release The Whiskey In Me makes a solid entry into country music that firmly establishes his bad boy brand as a natural force in country music.

SavageKat

SavageKat goes by one name and goes by one man. Shawn Maloy. While Maloy is often backed by numerous talented musicians in numerous venues in the area, the sound we’re talking about here is all Maloy, all the time.

We have written about SavageKat in this publication on several occasions. We have told of the impossibility of nailing this local artist’s style into a box and tidying up the place afterward. How his acoustic rock calling card is blended with ska, hip hop, rap, Merle Haggard and Americana; and how his full, throaty vocal style that bends around notes without breaking can at times sound like Darius Rucker meets Delbert McClinton. But these are pop artist references only usable as just that, references. The actual Maloy is independent as all get out.

And for the longest time, he has been possibly too independent.

And that is what we write about this go around when dealing with SavageKat and Maloy—a maturation of style that shows off his considerable musicianship that still allows for his take-no-prisoner’s attitude.

Maloy has always known how to rock. It’s been a full bore, full speed ahead, get-on-or-get-off style. But his latest EP, Dropping Bombs shows he understands the value of slowing the train a bit at each station so you can take on more passengers. The monotone blasts work for drunks and sycophants but nuanced music works for ears. An example of this on the EP is his introduction to the song “Cast Away.” This is some of the best of Maloy on display. You hear and sense the vocal power as he pulls you in immediately with just his voice backed by simple guitar strum. The train starts to pull away from the station with a reggae beat and, dare we say, soothing arrangement overlaid with Maloy’s voice serving as the conductor. We were glad we were on board.

There is also another diversion from the usual hard-edged style that a name like SavageKat conjures and delivers. That is “Layla Bird,” a poetic ballad with fiddle, mandolin and definite nods to Maloy’s Irish heritage. With this song you can see the depth of Maloy and how he is truly a songwriter and not just a thud bumping rocker.

But don’t despair you who know Maloy well and know that he is not a mainstream pop artist in the making. He is still as hard knocks as you could want and pulls on his “attitude” in tunes like “No Comprende” where he pushes a steady beat, guitar licks and message that “when you try to communicate it makes me want to nauseate.” Not exactly Bob Dylan poetry here but just Maloy getting to the point without being misconstrued.

There is also one of his older songs on the new EP, “BlackHeart.” Here is Maloy at his raunchiest, though he delivers the raunch in a tight melodic and rhythmic package.

In “Now I Know,” the hip hop offering on the EP, sees Maloy backed (or sided) by rapper Brawdcast and Jim Perkins. This could, and should, be a hit and elevate Maloy’s audience well beyond fancasts and local saloons.

And that is the point of shining some light on SavageKat, aka Shawn Maloy, at this juncture. Most of his original songs are worthy of a bigger audience. Granted some of the lyrical passages can be awkward and in need of honing, but what comes through is the truth that he is an authentic, dedicated musician/artist who thrives in his musical world.

For more on SavageKat, see savagekat.com To listen to his new EP, Dropping Bombs, go to soundcloud.com/savagekatmusic

CARTER WINTER

Pioneer Front Parking Lot

Saturday, April 1. Gates open 6 p.m.; opening act 7 p.m.; main performance 8 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)