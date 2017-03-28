Quite a romance. America and the automobile. Like most love affairs it started slowly, built to a heated passion and cooled to more manageable levels.

While the Model T was the recipient of the first titillating glances in this affair of the heart, it was the cars of the 1950s that brought out the sweat beads. And of these cars, the Chevrolet was the darling of the industry.

This romance bloomed at a time when cars were at their apex in the American psyche. Automobiles weren’t yet targeted as something responsible for air pollution and ozone depletion…because there wasn’t that much of it in the first place, and nobody had heard of it, in the second.

And the auto was all-American. The foreign car was limited to a few exotic brands and novelty cars.

No, the automobile was nobility…and the Chevy was king and queen.

To reflect this status, businesses went out of their way to accommodate this nobility. Drive-in restaurants were created…so too, drive-in movies…and something called a “motel”…a hotel for motorists. Even drive-in churches sprung up, offering those on the go a chance to get to God in the fast lane. Vegas still offers drive-through wedding chapels for couples in a hurry to begin their lives together—or before they change their minds. Route 66 was the Mother Road and most of the cars on that Route from Chicago to L.A. were Chevys.

Thus, when you find car aficionados gathering together, their eyes mist over when contemplating these venerable times… a time when cars were cars, and not a collection of computer chips with interchangeable silhouettes.

And the automobiles that generate the most mist continue to be the classic 1955, ‘56 and ‘57 Chevys.

This Thursday through Saturday, March 30, 31 and April 1, there will be a lot of nostalgia on view at the Tropicana Laughlin (in the north parking lot behind the In-N-Out Burger) as collectors of classic Chevys converge for the “30th Annual Gambler Classic River Run Car Show.”

For three days, more than 100 original, restored, modified and custom classic Chevys will be on display at the resort.

While most of the events planned for the weekend are geared for the participants in the run itself, the public is invited to view the cars during the entire three days they are on display. The best viewing will be on Saturday when the “Show and Shine” event begins at 9 a.m. There is no charge to view the automobiles.

The event is co-sponsored by the Southern Nevada Classic Chevy Club (of Las Vegas) and the Tropicana Laughlin and benefits the Susan G. Komen of Nevada organization. “We started with only 33 cars the first year we held the run,” states Don Nisley, event coordinator since its inception in 1988. “It was a rather impromptu gathering that year, but each year since has seen the ‘Gambler Classic’ return again and again. We’re here again, which is amazing to all of us.

“The ‘55 Chevy captured the spirit of the postwar U.S.,” states Nisley. “The designers got creative and started the radical departure from the plain lines of all previous cars. The ‘56 took the exciting style one step further, and then the ‘57 introduced ‘fins’ to the automotive world.

“But besides being an exciting looking automobile, these Chevys were a big part of the lives of most of the members of our club, the first generation baby-boomers,” explains Nisley. “These were either our first car or dad’s car when we were teenagers.”

And among these valued cars, the Bel Air is the cream of the crop. The 1955-57 Chevy 210 had a sticker price of $1,775 to $2,270. Today, the classic Chevys sell (depending on condition) anywhere from $15,000 to $75,000 or more. Certain sports models of Chevys, like the Corvette, can fetch up to $100,000 or more. Many of these high-dollar models will be on view at this weekend’s Tropicana event.

But money isn’t the real reason behind this love affair of man and machine.

“For all of us who love these classic cars, this is a good time to get together”, continues Nisley. “We have cars driving in from New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Nevada, California and Arizona. The event went international a few years ago with participants driving down from British Columbia. Even in challenging economic times, the participants continue to make the journey to Laughlin.”

Though Nisley characterized the event as a “good time get together,” some competition is involved. More than 70 awards will be presented in various categories based on judging during the “Show and Shine” portion of the run.

Included in these awards are the “best” in each of the categories of Original, Semi-modified, Modified and Custom.

For further information on the Gambler Classic River Run Car Show, call Jennifer Gallagher at the Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino at 800-782-9946.

Here’s what’s up:

Variety of events…

•Event registration in the show area—Thursday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.), Friday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.).

•Raffle ticket sales—Friday-Saturday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

•Hospitality with DJ Mark & Sue Reynolds, Santa Fe Room (next to the buffet entrance 6-9 p.m.)

•Vehicles on display—each day throughout the day with some of the previous “Best of Show” winners in attendance; no charge to view the vehicles.

•”Show ‘n’ Shine”—Saturday (9 a.m.-noon). The cars will be judged in more than 14 categories and 43 classes, with the most prestigious award being “Best of Show.” Other categories include—“Best Flames” (judged by the Clark County Fire Department); “Best Original;” “Best Engine;” “Best Semi-modified;” “Best Modified;” “Best Custom;” “Best Exhibition;” “Long Distance;” “Hard Luck;” “Best Interior;” “Best Wheels;” “Best Paint;” “Hotel Choice;” “Security and Dealers Choice;” “Ladies Choice,” and more. There will be at least 70 awards presented (a complete breakdown on what the qualifications are for each class can be found at gamblerclassicriverrun.com)

•Gift drawings by DJ Mark Reynolds and raffle ticket sales—Friday-Saturday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.);

•Awards presentation and raffle drawing in the Pavilion Theater—Saturday (4 p.m-6 p.m.)

So you want to play…

Vehicle registration is $45 for the first car, $35 for a second car.

For further information, see gamblerclassicriverrun.com; or call 888-880-0210.

GAMBLER CLASSIC

Tropicana North Parking Lot

Thurs-Sat, March 30-April 1. Cars on display for three days, best viewing on Sat Show and Shine (begins 10 p.m.)