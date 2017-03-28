With the Tropicana Laughlin taking on the nostalgic flavor of the ’50s and ’60s featuring more than 100 classic Chevys in their parking lot, it only makes sense the weekend’s entertainment reflect the vibe of the era. The resort is hosting the 30th annual Gambler Classic River Run Car Show illustrating America’s first love affair with the automobile and what goes better with cars than music?

What made the era complete was traveling to the malt shop in that classic convertible, the top down, your best girl sitting at your side, and the music of the day setting the mood for innocent romance. Life revolved around burgers, shakes and the jukebox, playing all the popular songs of the day. The music encouraged movement, dancing, fun and memories that lasted long after those 3-minute tunes had ended.

Bringing those memories back is the Goldtones, a Phoenix-based group that remembers poodle skirts, preppy sweaters and all the music he kids were listening to back in the day. It wasn’t their parents’ music, which made it all the more attractive.

Not only do the Goldtones look the part, they sound the part with almost all seven members providing vocals in addition to playing instruments.

“The band started back in the mid ’80s and we did a lot of dates here in the Phoenix area,” said Dennis Fike, show producer. “In that time, we had the opportunity to open for a lot of national artists like The Grass Roots and The Turtles. Then we also opened up for Steppenwolf, the Marshall Tucker Band and Three Dog Night.

“We did a lot of promotional stuff for a local oldies radio station here called KOOL Radio, and we also did a lot of their private events. They had one event called Sun Splash, which was at one of the resorts. We played out by the pool.

“We started at the Talking Stick Resort in the mid ’90s every Sunday and KOOL Radio was basically the sponsor there, so we played out front in a tent and built up a pretty good following,” he said. “We had a really good time and so the band has kind of evolved from there, with a few changes added here and there.

“The main forte of our music is the ’50s and ’60s,” Fike said. “But we do throw in some ’70s stuff if that’s what the venue wants. This one here that we’re doing for the Tropicana is gonna be more in the vein of the ’50s and maybe a little of the ’60s—more of the sock hop-type songs along with music from Chuck Berry and Mitch Ryder, that kind of stuff.

“Of course the group wears the attire of the ’50s—the female singer, which is my sister wears a poodle skirt,” he said. “She performs songs from some of the girl groups of the era like The Crystals and Connie Francis and things like that.”

Speaking of which, the band includes Les Paul Roak (keys, vocalist and musical director); Debbie Church, (lead female vocalist); Larry Gaft (saxophone, guitar, lead singer); Dave Wilmers (lead male vocalist); Robert Apodaca (bass, vocals); Steve Howz (guitar, vocals) and Mike Muza (drummer).

Some of their most popular songs include “Shake Rattle & Roll,” “Rock Around the Clock,” “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “Where the Boys Are,” “Unchained Melody,” “Twist,” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

“That’s just to give you an idea of the variety of songs they do,” Fike said. “We don’t just play music, we put on a show.”

THE GOLDTONES

Tropicana, The Pavilion Theater

Friday, March 31. 8 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)