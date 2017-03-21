The Temptations are to R&B what The Beatles are to rock and roll. And, like The Beatles, The Temps became one of the most successful groups in music history. They recorded hits, such as “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” and the signature hit, “My Girl.”

However, if it weren’t for a little record label by the name of Motown founded by Berry Gordy Jr., or a songwriter by the name of William “Smokey” Robinson, The Temps’ story would have had a totally different ending.

Robinson was not only responsible for the group’s biggest hit, he was one of the biggest reasons for Motown’s success at all throughout the ’60s and ’70s. Along with creating songs for other artists at the label as a songwriter, producer and record executive, he wore whatever hat was necessary to mold their stable of fresh, young, black talent into poised, stylish and polished entertainers they would introduce to a market that, at the time, was dominated by white performers.

In addition to all of that, Robinson carved out his own success with his group, The Miracles because at that time he has someone who believed in his talent—Berry Gordy. Robinson was given free reign to create—like a kid in a candy store, trying different flavors to make different sounds.

In the process, Motown became more than a successful record label. Motown changed not only the course of American music history, it changed history period. It changed how the world viewed music, by ushering R&B into the mainstream, and Motown opened doors for artists who never could have dreamed about the success waiting for them on the other side. Some of those groups broke ground on the emerging genre of R&B—with The Temptations, breaking records as well.

Robinson also had continued success after Motown as a solo artist and he continues to create and record new music.

Growing up in a rough neighborhood in Detroit, Robinson started out singing in various local groups in the early ’50s. It was a chance meeting with Gordy that lead to a contract and one of the most successful partnerships in the history of music.

The Miracles scored their first big hit with “Shop Around” in 1960 and developed quite a following with their energetic R&B sound. The group racked up numerous hits including “You Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second That Emotion,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” and “Tears of a Clown.”

Robinson also wrote songs and produced music for other Motown artists such as Mary Wells and Marvin Gaye. His work contributed to the success of Motown Records and helped advance the popularity of soul music.

And through it all, Smokey Robinson is one of the biggest talents with one of the smallest egos on the plantet. He is simply a nice guy.

Robinson has earned the right to be narcissistic and a cut above the crowd, but chooses instead to treat people with respect and dignity. He, like the other truly talented and warm, sees talent as a blessing, a gift from above, that so easily could be taken away. Not that you could ever take away what Smokey Robinson has meant to American music.

Robinson has logged 37 top 40 hits in his career (including those as a solo artist) and has received numerous awards including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; a Grammy for “Best R&B Performance, Male,” and induction into the Songwriter Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Most recently Robinson was the subject of a PBS special where he was honored in an all-star tribute as the 2016 recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

We caught up with Smokey Robinson during a phone interview prior to one of his visits here. With his warm, witty one-liners, friendly easy-going manner it’s easy to see how he not only gets to the point quickly in a song, but how he can bring out the best in any performer, including himself. That easy, breezy style keeps him constantly in demand. His shows at the Edgewater sell out so fast they have to bring him back again and again, but that happens to this guy a lot.

“I’ve been doing a lot of events where I’ve served as a speaker, plus my concerts, so between the two, I’ve been busy,” he told us in a phone interview.

“I’m blessed. I love my life and this is another chance to do a lot of the things I love. Even though it’s work, it’s good for me.”

So how does this man make magic when it comes to crafting songs?

“I’m not a mood songwriter,” he explains. “Whatever the song is turning out to be is what it is. I don’t have to isolate myself in the mountains for two months to write songs. I’m blessed to be able to write whenever I want. It’s like automatic for me. Whatever inspires me at the moment, that’s what it is. And I’ve never regretted not recording any of my own songs.”

So what is the story behind “My Girl?”

“‘My Girl’ was written for the Temptations and for David Ruffins’ voice,” Robinson said. “I’ve known Temps’ members Otis Williams and Melvin Franklin since high school, and I’d known Richard Street when he was with whatever that group was he was first with (thinking)…The Distance, which then became The Primes. I knew them from my teenage years so when they came to Motown, they became my project.

“I’d written songs for them that were not hits and Berry wrote songs for them that were not hits. I wrote ‘The Way You Do the Things You Do,’ and they got their first hit. We used Eddie Kendricks to sing the lead.

“The policy was that all of the singers in the groups were always available to the team of writers and producers at Motown, so it became a competition to see who could write their next hit. The other writers wanted to continue to use Eddie or Paul Williams as the lead singer on their songs so they focused their efforts on them. They didn’t look to anyone else but those two.

“I knew there was someone else in the group with a great voice for singing lead and I wanted to write something for him. David Ruffin had this, what I call a ‘gruff, demanding voice’, and I wanted him to sing something sweet and wonderful, and that’s what he did.

“‘My Girl’ became my international anthem as a songwriter. I’ve gone to places where they don’t even speak English, but they are mouthing the words to that song.

“I do a section in my show that’s a tribute to The Temptations’ songs that were hits. Before I sing, at the moment the audience hears that, “bommmm, bom, bom, bom, bom bom bommmm,” they know what’s getting ready to happen. The appeal of that song has gone way beyond my wildest dreams. It’s my anthem.”

Having free rein to create also served Smokey Robinson & The Miracles quite well.

“The Miracles were the first group to be signed before we started Motown,” he said. “We set the bar, no question.

“To have that kind of creative freedom from someone like Berry, who believed in me was great—and I’m proud of that. He’s my best friend and we’ve had a lot of great years together. I was blessed to have the freedom to do that when none of the other artists had that in the beginning. It was an amazing event as far as I’m concerned.

“Motown was a once in a lifetime musical event that never happened before and hasn’t happened since. It was an amazing time. I was overwhelmed at the time and I’m still overwhelmed to have been a part of it. It’s never stopped because that’s how I still feel.

“Of all the things I’ve accomplished, I’m most proud of my longevity, and being able to still do what I love to do. I have been truly blessed.”

About the show he brings back to the Edgewater…

“We’ll do everything—play all the old stuff, the new stuff and everything in between. It will be more of a party.”

SMOKEY ROBINSON

Edgewater E Center

Saturday, March 25. 8 p.m.; doors open 6:30 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)