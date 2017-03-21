When John Mueller decided to create a show around Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson, a.k.a. the “Big Bopper,” he had to be very careful about it. He walked a fine line—he wanted to pay tribute to the music, while respecting the music and the musicians. He wanted to get it right—remembering “the day the music died,” (from Don McLean’s song “American Pie”), when all three were killed in a plane crash shortly after take off February 3, 1959, en route to Moorhead, Minnesota. It would be easy to focus on the tragedy and the loss, but Mueller went a different direction. He wanted to concentrate on the impact of the music, and what it meant to people. He wanted to bring back the stories and the history these guys created, the contributions to the music industry people may not have known, along with that feeling of joy people experienced when they danced and sang to the music.

He succeeded.

Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” is the official live and authentic recreation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour and the only show of its kind endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates.

Every show features all their hit songs of the ’50s era—”That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave On,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace and more.

The show features Mueller as Holly, Ray Anthony as Valens and Linwood Sasser as the Big Bopper.

Originally, Mueller had a direct connection to the Big Bopper when he cast the Bopper’s son, Jay P. Richardson, Jr., in the role of his father. Richardson Jr. died a few years ago and has been replaced by Sasser, an accomplished tribute artist.

So how does the show flow?

“We don’t work off a set list,” explained Mueller. “We know the hits we’re gonna do and we also include a lot of the rarer songs. People expect the Big Bopper to do ‘Chantilly Lace’….but he also performs ‘White Lightning,’ which was a No. 1 song for George Jones. Big Bopper wrote that song. He also wrote ‘Running Bear,’ which was a hit for Sonny James.

“We put in different songs here and there and play certain songs that, say, the Bopper would have done during a live show, like “The Seekers,” which is a fun song,” he said. “We like adding a few of the obscure songs that audiences have never heard. The Bopper, like a lot of artists in that time would do a lot of other people’s songs when they were on tour. I don’t know why artists don’t do that today. An old Buddy Holly set list would have included a lot of Chuck Berry and Little Richard songs, too.

“We do a little tongue-in-cheek jokes to make the audience laugh. And we take them along on the ride— stepping out of the present and back to 1959 by adding a few stories. Most people don’t know the history behind these artists, so we include some stories to make it more interesting.

“That’s one of my complaints of concerts by national acts. They do a song and the next song and the next—there’s no stories about the songs. I wanted to combine the show theatrically and historically. It’s classic rock and roll, straight-forward rock and roll. We try to get the music across as honestly as we can.

“We can’t venture too far out because we don’t want to go the cheesy way and get too far from what they actually did. They recorded a lot of songs that didn’t reach the radio charts. We pepper the show with some of those that diehard fans with the entire Buddy Holly collection know about. That keeps the show fresh. But there are certain formulas we have to stick to—if we didn’t do “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Chantilly Lace” or “La Bamba,” they’d probably run us out of town.”

The reason the show works is Mueller. He is the driving force behind the show as not only the man who plays the featured performer, Buddy Holly, but the creator and producer of the show. As he told us in a previous interview, the fit was a natural.

“I was cast in the musical ‘Buddy…the Buddy Holly Story,’” he told us. “I was the first guy to perform the part in a regional theater in Kansas City.

“I started touring with that show and the light bulb went off when the reviews started coming in. They said that the script was weak and that the only good thing about the show was the music at the end. So I came up with the idea of doing a ‘Winter Dance Party’ concert.

“I thought we needed to tour all of the original ballrooms they played—as if they were still around. Four or five of the rooms were still around and it turned out to be a tremendous tour. We even had a couple of the original band members and musicians from that original tour play with us.

“I would say my biggest challenge really is getting down perfectly his way of guitar playing and the sound. He used guitar strings that were as heavy as piano wire. They were thick and round and had a big tone to them because they were so big. Today, guitar players like Eddie Van Halen use strings that are so light, they can bend them and get these intense guitar licks, but they don’t have the same tone. I get the heaviest strings I can find to get as close to getting that sound exactly the same. The other thing that’s hard to do is his songs live, because his songs were recorded in a studio.”

While Mueller is the strong force at the helm, he doesn’t work alone. The show wouldn’t work as well without Anthony and Sasser.

Anthony has portrayed Valens in “Legends In Concert” at the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas for years. He’s also performed here in Laughlin as Valens in a couple of different productions including “A Really Big Shew.”

A veteran of the music industry, Anthony is a self-taught guitar player, bass player, drummer and songwriter. Some career highlights include “Rock and Roll Heaven,” “Legends of Rock and Roll,” “Superstars in Concert,” and performing as a guest artist in major hockey arenas in Canada. US credits include “Legends in Concert,” “Legendary Stars,” and “50s at the Hop” in Branson, Missouri. He as worked with Elvis associates such as Charlie Hodge and J.D. Sumner.

Anthony was first turned onto rock and roll at the age of seven while watching Elvis Presley in the “1968 Comeback Special.” He was inspired to stand in front of the mirror shaking his leg just like the King of Rock and Roll. However, ironically, it was the Ritchie Valens tribute that fell into Anthony’s lap. While performing his ’50s and ’60s single act throughout Canada and the U.S., audience members began making reference to Anthony’s uncanny resemblance to Lou Diamond Phillips in the 1987 film La Bamba and ever since, he has become synonymous with Ritchie Valens. He has earned the praise of Ritchie Valens own family with Irma Valens (Ritchie’s sister) proclaiming, “Every time I see Ray perform as Ritchie, it brings a tear to my eye.”

Linwood Sasser has always been a little bit big and boppin’ and it seems to be what he does the best. He has performed with John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” as the Big Bopper since 2008. He has also performed as “Jake Blues” in the “Blues Brothers Show” at Universal Studios Florida throughout the 1990s until 2001.

Sasser graduated from the Florida State University’s School of Theater and has had a successful acting career. He has worked with directors Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks in featured movie roles and was in a national J.C. Penney commercial with Ellen Degeneres.

The “Winter Dance Party” has been performed in front of more than two million people on national TV for the Jerry Lewis Telethon; it has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada at theaters, performing arts centers, ballrooms, corporate events and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

According to Mueller, his research showed him that Buddy Holly wasn’t sure rock and roll was going to last and began dabbling with other sounds, like using a full orchestra in his song “True Love Ways.” But Holly was wrong on that rock and roll predilection. In fact, his own version of rock and roll lives on to this day. Mueller and company help see to that.

“Have everyone bring their dancing shoes because we’re gonna have fun. This is a high-energy show. It’s an infectious show. The energy we feel on stage is for real—it’s not forced.”

WINTER DANCE PARTY

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Wednesday-Sunday, March 22-26. 8 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)