Dubbed the “hat girl” during the ’90s’ country music scene, people found out there was a lot more to Canadian artist Terri Clark than a pair of deep brown eyes peering out from beneath the brim of her Stetson. Hailing from Medicine Hat, the Hat Girl brought a different voice, and songs with both an attitude and a sense of humor that let people know, no matter the circumstances, there is something in her lyrics everyone can relate to, something empowering, from breaking up with someone, to just being mad at them. Clark proved time and again that good songs are good songs no matter what side of the border, taking many of those songs all the way to the top of the charts in both the U.S. and Canada.

That sense of humor of hers served her well when she was trying to crack into the business after moving to Nashville and playing, the then dive honky-tonk bar, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in a rough part of town but centrally across the alley from the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Her vocal style, looks and overall talent caught the ear and eye of Mercury Records who helped her garner six No.1 hits such as “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too,” “You’re Easy on the Eyes,” and “I Just Wanna Be Mad.”

Terri Clark is an eight-time Canadian Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and five-time CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year. She also has the honor of being the only Canadian female artist to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Clark has sold over five million albums and achieved gold, platinum, double platinum, and triple platinum status as certified by the CRIA and RIAA.

Clark is a dynamic, no-holds-barred live performer and one of the rare female country artists capable of throwing down some impressive guitar work. She has toured with such superstars as Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, and George Strait. In addition, she continues to headline sold-out tours throughout Canada.

A new documentary Patsy Cline: American Masters premieres nationwide beginning March 4 on PBS (check local listings) during Women’s History Month as part of the 31st season of THIRTEEN’s American Masters series. This year marks what would have been Cline’s 85th birthday.

Clark hosts the documentary which also features archival interviews with Cline’s contemporaries and interviews with artists who have been influenced by Cline such as Clark,—along with LeAnn Rimes, Kacey Musgraves, Wanda Jackson, Bill Anderson, Beverly D’Angelo, Reba McEntire and more.

The film features rare performances of such Cline classics as “Walkin’ After Midnight” “Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray,” “Come On In,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Crazy,” “You Made Me Love You” and more.

She continues to record on her own BareTrack Records label, her last release being Some Songs put out in September of 2014.

About a year ago, Clark started a gig as radio co-host of “America’s Morning Show” with Blair Garner on Cumulus Radio NASH-FM stations.

We caught up with Terri Clark via a phone interview last time she was here. Here’s her take on…

Working under your own label

Clark: All that pressure’s gone. If you’re fortunate to have a good run at radio like I did, you can work for the rest of your life—kind of at your own pace on the recording side of things and tour as much as you want. And having an audience that’s willing to come out and hear me play is pretty cool.

Reba…

Clark: I’m still a card-carrying member of Reba’s fan club—and now we’re friends. I had dinner with her not too long ago. It’s so cool getting to work with the people you grew up admiring. I still have to pinch myself. I still get a little giddy when I’m around her because she’s always going to be that picture on my wall with the autograph that I often stare at and wonder if it was real or not.

Her musical lineage…

Clark: My grandparents were club musicians in Montreal. They raised four kids playing country music—my mother being one of them. So it was a pretty natural transition for me to take it up and learn to play guitar. We always had guitars all around the house. I kind of stepped into their shoes….but I took it a step farther by moving to Nashville and starting to record and getting a major record deal. All those things made them really proud. They will always be inspirations to me.

They opened for everyone, including George Jones and Johnny Cash. They were the house band in a couple of clubs so they got the opening slot when these guys came through.

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Nashville…

Clark: Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge has become the hip cool bar. I was playing down there when it was nothing but peep shows and adult theaters and pawn shops. It was kind of a dangerous place to be so I only played from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon because, honestly, it was dangerous to be down there after dark in the late ’80s. I’m glad to have seen lower Broadway come to a point where you can actually go down there at night and survive getting out (she laughs).

Singing songs written for her…

Clark: If I’m going to record something that I didn’t write it needs to be something I wish I had written, or that I could deliver and be real about singing. I have a spunky, fun kind of personality so I think that’s why I’m drawn to songs like, “I Just Wanna Be Mad,” and “Girls Lie, Too,” even though I didn’t write them. But they definitely play to my personality and I can believe myself when I’m singing them. I like the tongue-in-cheek thing.

I’m still writing. The last album I put out, I wrote half of them. The song wins no matter who writes it.

Canadian connection…

Clark: I had more of a headlining career in Canada than in the States. I’ve had a few more hits there because of the Canadian Country Music Association and few more chart singles in Canada than here—and that had been extended until a couple years ago, so it’s a good thing and I’m lucky in that regard.

Judging an audience…

Clark: Audiences who you think aren’t into it (fool you)….at the end of the night and you go and look at your merch number (merchandise sales), it often beats the crowd that was hanging from the rafters. So you can’t judge a crowd by their reaction because sometimes it’s cultural and they respond differently.

Short list of words to describe country music…

Clark: I like the honesty. It’s fun, it’s reality, it’s rootsy, it is ancestry, it’s real. It’s just life. Country music is life and that’s what I love about it.

The only female Canadian to receive induction into the Grand Ole Opry

Clark: It’s a tremendous honor. That’s a serious feather in your cap. It’s not the whole cap itself, but it’s definitely an honor.

So how did you score having Johnny Depp and Wayne Newton in your “Girls Lie,Too” video?

Clark: That wasn’t really Johnny Depp, first of all. That was the director Shaun Silva dressed up like Johnny Depp. He was already a doppelganger for him so it was really uncanny with his same actions, and mannerisms…it was great. That was really Wayne Newton, though. The whole video was really bizarre, I’m not sure anybody figured out what was going on but it sure turned out to be something pretty cool at the end of the day.

Signature song…

Clark: I wish there was a definitive one. I never had a “Strawberry Wine”— I never had that kind of song. I’ve got a whole bunch of smaller “Strawberry Wines (she laughs). I’ve had a lot of Top Five singles in my career—I only had a couple that went to No. 1. I think (my signature song) is between “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” and maybe, “Girls Lie, Too.” Those all came from different eras in a span of 10 years. But it’s really hard to say which one people respond to the most. I mean, the reaction to those songs is always great.

Talk about the show this time.

Clark: I’m looking forward to doing all my hits there. There’s going to be a lot of humor, a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone since it’s been a minute since I was there in Laughlin, so I can’t wait.

TERRI CLARK

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Friday-Sunday, March 3-5, 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)