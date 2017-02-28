Smokey Hayes BBQ Porkin’ on the River

There will be a “Smokey Hayes” rather than a purple one, in the air this weekend, Fri-Sat, March 3-4, at the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall. That’s because this particular “Hayes” will be personally responsible for a heavenly aroma hovering over the Pioneer and winding it’s way all over the Colorado River valley causing mouths to water uncontrollably.

He is the guy behind the “Smokey Hayes Porkin’ on the River 6,” an annual BBQ competition featuring 31 teams of pro cookers going ribs to butts at the Pioneer. These cooks are all members of IBCA (International Barbecue Cookers Association) and/or KCBS (Kansas City Barbecue Society).

Hayes is a local Fort Mohave, Arizona, resident who has won his own fare share of BBQ competitions. He thought Laughlin would make a nice spot for a major cook-off so he linked with the Pioneer to put on his first event a few years ago. Things went well and monies were raised for local charities, so the BBQ returns time and again.

This time several teams are returning from last year.

“We have 17 teams coming back this year,” Hayes told the Laughlin entertainer. “I think what makes this so appealing is the simplicity of it. Just doing the two categories and there’s no size limits on the pork shoulder they have to make. That way they don’t have to stay up all night cooking it. They can get up at 6 a.m. and just make a day out of it instead of 14, 15 or 16 hours.”

The when, what, where…

The BBQ competition/party takes place in the front parking lot of the Pioneer with Friday reserved for the cookers themselves doing set up and engaging in the One Bite Beef Challenge, winner take all “friendly” BBQ competition not intended for the public.

Saturday is when the serious business gets underway with the cookers getting at it as early as 5 or 6 a.m. to have things done and ready by the judging time of 12:30 p.m. for ribs and 1 p.m. for pork shoulder. But the public can get in on things as early as 10 a.m., when the party starts with live music by the band Catbone & The Mustangs, and open cash bar. And the aroma of the BBQ will only add to the party’s atmosphere in nothing but a good way. The public also gets a jump on the judges with sampling of the BBQ beginning at noon. There is a $2 per person admission charge.

A concert featuring country music artist Jackson Michelson begins (7 p.m.) Tickets to that show are $10 per person and are available on Ticketfly.com. (For more information on Michelson and his music see inset on next page).

The teams…

The teams have already signed up for the event so if you were thinking about entering, gets things in order for next year and check back on the smokeyhayesbbq.com website for updates on entry information.

The BBQ teams are coming from far and wide, many with awards in tow.

“This year, too, we have teams coming from all over,” Hayes said. “We have one team Chops ‘n Hops from Kennesaw, Georgia. I definitely want to go over to their booth and taste it. They have some of the best barbecue in the world in the south. We have Big Water, Utah represented by Blazing Buzzard’s BBQ. A gentleman from Albuquerque, New Mexico, DJ’s Smokin’ BBQ, will also be competing; and cookers are also coming from California, Nevada and Arizona.

“We do have several former champions that come here, like one of the top cookers last year, Bad Boyz BBQ from Surprise, Arizona. He’s been coming back the last three or four years. A pretty good, well-rounded group of some of the best barbecue you’ll ever taste.”

One of the returning teams is the two-time, back-to-back defending champs for Best Ribs category, This Butts For You, helmed by Russ and Roberta Moruzzi of Topock, Arizona.

The meat of the matter…

This year’s event will have teams competing in two categories: pork ribs and pork shoulder. There will be two top cash prizes of $1,500 for Grand Champion (best overall regardless of category) and $1,000 for Reserved Grand Champion (second place overall). There will also be cash prizes paid for 1st through 5th place in each category.

The BBQ is of the traditional design in that all the meat must be cooked on either charcoal, wood or pellets; no propane; no electric; no pre-boiling.

The judges for the event are certified with either the IBCA or the KCBS and have had training in the “art” of judging these kind of contests. It is an “art” because, as Smokey Hayes explains, they have to be above their own biases. That is, if they don’t like Indian spices but one of the entries is so spiced, yet the pork flavor comes through and is enhanced, they have to give the entry high marks. Tricky thing to do, but that is where the training comes in.

The judges will be looking for three qualities in the BBQ:

•Appearance—the first impression carries a lot of weight. The judging begins as soon as the judges open the taster boxes and look at the ribs or shoulder. If they are thinking, “Man, I can’t wait to dive into that,” then that entry is off and running.

•Taste—this one’s obvious, but as stated, it can be tricky due to preferences; but overall, does the meat taste as good as it looks, or in some cases, better than it looks; and would a judge order a second helping if he had to pay for it;

•Tenderness—the average backyard BBQer would want the meat to “fall off the bone,” but according to Hayes, this is a “no no” in the world of BBQ competition.

“You want it to have a tug when it comes off the bone,” says Hayes. “Then it’s not overdone or underdone but done just right.”

The pork shoulder shouldn’t be of the texture of slow cooker beef, but it too, should have a bit of resistance to the bite.

Let the people speak…

There are other judges at the event who won’t be so much into the look or “tug” aspects of the meat but are all in with the taste. These judges are the people attending who will hand out their own “People’s Choice Award” via voting chips.

Sample tickets will be available at noon for $10 per five tickets.

“People can start sampling at noon,” Hayes said. “But what we’re doing this year is we’re gonna sell the tickets in $10 lots only. For the $10, they’ll get five sample tickets and one voting chip so they can go around to any team, give them a sample ticket, then they get a sample of rib or shoulder BBQ. Whichever team they liked the best, they give ‘em the voting chip. Whichever team has the most chips will win $100 and a trophy.

“Usually we just do the $2 sample ticket,” Hayes said. “Last year the line was so long, and then trying to explain to everybody that just buying two tickets wouldn’t get them a vote took longer. Hopefully doing it this way speeds things up for the public a little bit this year. Come early to avoid lines.

The cause…

“Porkin’ on the River 6″ is being put on by the Pioneer in conjunction with the Laughlin Rotary Club and the local River Fund, Inc., for cancer patients, student scholarships and teacher grants. Most of these proceeds come from “People’s Choice” ticket sales.

According to Hayes, the “People’s Choice” is bigger and better than ever because almost every one of the teams is participating in this event. Participating in the “People’s Choice” is an option for the cookers. It means they have to cook a lot more meat at a lot more expense than if they just cooked for the judges.

All awards will be handed out at approximately 5 p.m.

Rain or shine…

According to Smokey Hayes, the BBQ competition will go off rain or shine. There will be a large pavilion tent set up in the Pioneer parking lot to provide cover.

Cost…

There is a $2 admission to “Porkin’ on the River” with gates opening at 10 a.m.; sampling tickets go on sale at noon for $10 for five and a voting chip. For further information, call Hayes at 928-763-5853 or see smokeyhayesbbq.

A SMOKIN’ BAND…

Raised in Corvallis, Oregon, Jackson Michelson kicked off his country career on the West Coast, carving out a sound that blended the rootsy twang of the American South with the sunny, feel-good spirit of the Pacific Coast.

Nashville—the official capital of country music—lay 2,300 miles to the southeast, but Michelson focused on his home turf first, building an audience of West Coast fans who were drawn to his high-energy shows and relatable songwriting. By the time he did move to Nashville, he’d already spent years on the road, growing his fan base show-by-show and earning a record contract with Curb Records in the process.

It’s been a wild ride for the man who grew up in the “Grass Seed Capital of the World,” listening to the diverse sounds of his mother’s favorite country songs and his dad’s soul records.

“Corvallis is a small college town,” he says of his Oregon home, whose farms supply much of the town’s teenage population with work during the warmer months. “You go to school, and in the summer you work on the farm starting at age 12. You either bale hay or drive the combine. That’s what most kids do, every single year.”

Once his older brother landed a record deal as a Christian artist, Michelson found himself with a different sort of summertime gig—selling t-shirts and CDs at his sibling’s gigs. Touring the country at a young age lit a fire inside Michelson, who began playing in bands back at home. He started writing original music, too, drawing on his own experiences to create songs that balanced high-energy hooks with good-natured, real-world storylines. It was music shaped by what he listened to and where he came from.

Songs like “The Good Life,” which has since become a popular track on SiriusXM radio, helped spread Michelson’s music to new fans across the country. Most of the grunt work, though, was done on the road, where Michelson delivered more than 100 shows per year. He opened for artists like Lee Brice, Blake Shelton and Frankie Ballard, earning new fans along the way. To him, those fans were everything. They were his muse, his support system, his champions. Crowd interaction became a crucial part of every Jackson Michelson show, and he always ended each gig the same way—by meeting fans, shaking hands and becoming friends with those who enjoyed his music.

“Crowd engagement is so important to me,” he stated. “My show is just as much about the band paying attention to the crowd, as the band putting on a show for the crowd. It’s not just about us; it’s about the experience we’re all gonna have together.”

Now, with a record deal under his belt, Michelson is prepping for the next phase of his career. There are new shows to play, new songs to be written and new opportunities to explore. But he’s still the boy from Corvallis, happy to sing about “The Good Life” — a life he’s built himself, show by show and song by song—to an audience that continues to grow.

6TH ANNUAL SMOKEY HAYES BBQ “PORKIN’ ON THE RIVER”

Pioneer Front Parking Lot

Friday-Saturday, March 3-4, Friday is for competitors only. Saturday is actual cook-off (tasting kits available on Sat at noon) $2 admission; $10 for five sampling tickets