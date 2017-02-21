More than 27 years ago Alan Jackson was one of several “hat guys” who ambushed the country music scene. While many of those “hats” ruffled some of the traditionalist elements of country music, Jackson didn’t. Sure, the holes in his tight fitting jeans raised some of the eyebrows of the Grand Ole Opry set, but his music was striking the right chords, note by note, lyric by lyric.

Jackson had songs that sounded country and not some amalgam of other sounds. He fit the George Strait mold of bringing some of the old strains of the genre into a more modern look. This comparison wasn’t lost on the two when they combined for the 2000, somewhat controversial, song, “Murder on Music Row,” about pop music trends overtaking country. This also lead to Jackson and Strait being invited to open the 2000 CMA awards.

While Jackson climbed to the top of those charts some 30 years ago, many of the other “hats” came and went so fast you barely had time to sort them out. Jackson’s music did the sortin’ for him. He not only climbed the hill, he has managed to stay up there as one of the big names in country music today.

One of the best compliments he has received for the authenticity of his music came from an unlikely source, at least for a country music artist. Rolling Stone magazine wrote of Jackson, “If Garth and Shania have raised the bar for country concerts with KISS-style production and endless costume changes, then Alan Jackson is doing his best to return the bar to a more human level.”

Jackson’s trait of being in touch with the common working man may have something to do with his arrival on the country music scene. He came to Nashville rather late in the scheme of country music singers. He was 27 and married when he hit town, landing his first job as a mailroom worker at The Nashville Network. But talent can’t be kept under wraps, especially in Nashville when it’s right under your nose, so, in 1989, he became the first signee to the newly formed Arista Nashville branch of Arista Records.

His 1990 single, fittingly called for someone from the mailroom, “Here in the Real World,” from his debut album of the same name, reached No. 3 on the charts. The album included two more top five hits, “Wanted” and “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” along with his first No. 1, “I’d Love You All Over Again.”

In the years that followed, Jackson continued to record hit records. He released his first gospel album in 2006 entitled Precious Memories. He created the album at the request of his mother who enjoyed country music and considered it a “side project,” and not much more. The album sold more than 1.8 million copies.

When he stepped out of the traditional country box that same year to record the more adult-contemporary sounding, Like Red on a Rose, some fans were stunned, thinking Jackson was abandoning his past for a more mainstream jazz/blues sound. Alison Krauss produced the album and she chose the songs, proving diversity sometimes makes for some of his best work. The album was certified gold.

In 2013, Jackson released, The Bluegrass Album, logging four months in the No. 1 spot.

In 2015, he released Angels and Alcohol, with seven of its ten songs penned by Jackson himself. Penning the songs was important to Jackson because his behind the scenes passion is songwriting.

“If I had to pick something, I’d rather them remember me for songwriting,” he has said of his legacy. “I’ve always been proud of that and I feel that’s the most important part of the business. I’d like to think that my songwriting made a difference. I’ve had so many people tell me that my songs are the reason they moved to Nashville. I’ve heard that so many times and it makes me feel good that I’ve inspired somebody.”

One of those “somebodys” he has inspired would be his nephew, Adam Wright, who opens Jackson’s Laughlin show (see at left). Wright’s song “So You Don’t Have To Love Me Anymore,” earned Jackson a Grammy nomination for Country Song of the Year (2013). Adam also contributed a song to the Angels in Alcohol album when he and his wife and songwriting partner Shannon Wright contributed “The One You’re Waiting On.”

Of his songwriting skill, Jackson commented, “I’ve always got my eyes and ears open for ideas, melodies and things. I keep a running list of good hooks and titles, and if I have a melody that I come up with now, I just put it on my phone so I won’t forget it. If I get inspired by something, I’ll sit down and write a whole song right away, but most of the time I just collect ideas and hooks and melodies and eventually I’ll get around to writing it.”

Thankfully, for fans, he has “gotten around to it” more than quite a few times. Jackson has sold nearly 60 million albums and released more than 60 singles with 50 landing in the top ten and 35 soaring all the way to No. 1. A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, Jackson has won more than 150 industry awards, including 18 Academy of Country Music Awards, 16 Country Music Association Awards, two Grammys and ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note Awards. He also received the first-ever ASCAP Heritage Award in 2014 having earned the title of most performed country music songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years. He was also inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

Of all this success, Jackson mused on it a couple of years ago when he said, “My wife, Denise, and I still sit down and look back and think: ‘What in the world? How did all this happen?. From where we came from to come up here and have all this happen, she thinks this is divinely orchestrated.

“I’ve seen people have one or two hits and disappear, and if they are lucky, their career would last five years—and that’s what I was expecting. Now we are here 25 years later and I’m still able to go out and play if I want to and sell a few records. It’s amazing.”

It didn’t come without work, though. As his website states, “he spent a lot of long miles on the road and many quiet nights alone with a pen and a guitar to earn a reputation as a working man’s musician from humble roots”. He is tangible proof that good guys sometimes do finish first. While he wears those jeans with the holes in them less frequently than in older days, it doesn’t look like he’ll be hanging up that hat any time soon.

Laughlin audiences get a chance to see that hat in the right spot when Jackson comes to the Laughlin Events Center for one of the first stops on his 2017 “Honky Tonk Highway Tour,” which has the drop line of “keepin’ it country.”

ALAN JACKSON

Laughlin Event Center

Saturday, February 25. 8 p.m.; gats open 6:30 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)