Area foodies who want to indulge their passion for all manner of culinary pleasures are invited to attend the Bullhead Area Chamber Ambassadors’ 7th Annual Taste of Bullhead “Puttin’ on the Ritz” set for the Avi Grand Ballroom within the Avi Resort Casino on Sat, Feb 25(4 p.m.-9 p.m. NV; 5 p.m.-10 p.m. AZ).

The title of “Puttin’ on the Ritz” refers to the Gatsby theme for the evening and guests are encouraged to wear formal or semi-formal attire to carry this theme out. Assisting with that theme will be music provided by The Kid and Nic Show who once described their style of play as “martini music” (see facing page for more on this popular group).

The evening is designed along the same lines as the long running Laughlin Food Fest held in June. That is, guests get to wander booths set up by participating restaurants and sample an array of delectable creations. “Puttin’ on the Ritz” will feature approximately 17 restaurants from Bullhead City and the surrounding communities, including some of the Laughlin casino restaurants.

There will also be a silent auction for items and services donated by area business, and raffles for cash as well as one for a prize of more than 60 bottles of various kinds of alcoholic beverages. And, oh yeah, there will be socializing in a fine vein.

“This is our seventh annual event,” explained Jan Barrios, ambassador and event organizer, in a conversation we had with her last week. “Everybody who attends can expect to be tantalizing their taste buds with our amazing restaurants that we have signed up to participate. There will be plenty to choose from. Some restaurants will be offering entrées, some will be offering desserts, and some will have appetizers.”

According to Barrios, there are prizes to be won. These include ‘Best Of’ awards in the categories of “Entrées”, “Desserts” and “Appetizers”. There will also be an award for the “Ritziest Booth”. And this year, because of the Gatsby theme, awards have been added for the categories of “Best Dressed Male” and “Best Dressed Female.”

The Ambassadors are the core volunteer group of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and many area businesses have stepped up to the plate to support the event as well as the chamber.

“Taste of Bullhead is put on by our Area Chamber Ambassadors, as a way of thanking the members for being part of the chamber,” Barrios said. “Our host is the Avi and some of our bigger sponsors are Desert Lawn who is sponsoring the Gatsby Table and Suddenlink who is sponsoring the entertainment. The Top Hat Table is sponsored by the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport.”

So which restaurants have signed on as of this writing? Well…

• From Bullhead City and Arizona side of the river—Firehouse Coffee Company; The Bearded Gentleman Pub & Grill; Colianno’s Italian Restaurant; The River Dog Grill; Colorado River Union High School District; Mohave Steakhouse; Mohave Community College Culinary Club; El Palacio Mexican Restaurant; Co Vue (Java Jitters); Cornucopia Catering; J.A.G. Southern Restaurant; Our Sweets Studio; Pixie Dust Treats; Desert Decadence.

• From Laughlin and Nevada side of the river—Avi Resort & Casino; Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the Laughlin Outlet Center; Golden Nugget Laughlin; Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall.

Tickets….

Tickets to The Taste of Bullhead “Puttin’ on the Ritz” are $40 single, $75 couple, or $400 table of eight. This event may sell out, so it is advised to reserve tickets. You may do so by calling the Bullhead Area Chamber at 928-754-4121.

Here’s more on the band providing the music for the event…

KID and NIC

The Kid and Nic Show has become local fan favorites through their many appearances at various venues in both Laughlin and Bullhead City. They are transplants to the area who use it as a base of operations for their many gigs booked throughout the country.

The “Kid” is Kirk Tracy; “Nic” is Nicole Tracy. They are not only partners in the show but partners in life—a husband and wife team that works on many levels. It’s called the “Kid and Nic Show” and not just “Kid and Nic” for a reason. This duo—who have been together as a musical act since 1997—and their back-up band truly put on an interactive show.

While Nic concentrates on vocals and percussion, the driving sound of the band belongs to Kid, a saxophonist of the Sam Butera-style. Not a coincidence. Butera, for those who don’t know, was the main man behind the Louie Prima sound. He not only was the smoothest sax player going but was the man who gave the arrangement to “Jump, Jive and Wail”—the same one picked up by Brian Setzer and turned into a hit. Kid was a huge fan of Butera’s and, while not imitating him, absorbed some of the same agility with the sax that Butera employed. It shows in every tune Kid plays.

The Kid and Nic Show is all about the audience. They connect. Getting out into the audience is part and parcel to what they do. Especially Nic, who plays the audience as well as Kid plays the reeds.

They can play country, salsa, martini-jazz, swing, pop, and rock and roll with equal ease. That is a given if they want to play a casino—those audiences are varied and all bases have to be covered. The Kid & Nic Show not only covers the bases, they steal them. All the way around the diamond, from gigs at small and large casinos, The House of Blues stages, festivals and more.

They also feature unique medleys in their act with elements of skit comedy, making them a stand-out in the normally straight forward music to be found in most lounges.

Now, they probably won’t be doing the skits or wander too far afield for their gig at the “Taste of Bullhead” event because there will be a lot going on and this isn’t their regular lounge setting. But we’re pretty sure you will get a “taste” of the Kid and Nic style just the same.

In addition to Kid and Nic, the current band line-up includes Guido Tries (drums), Phillip Henry (guitar) and Mike Diamond (bass).

TASTE OF BULLHEAD “PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ”

Avi Grand Ballroom

Saturday, February 25. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. NV; 5 p.m.-10 p.m. AZ (See Showtimes for tickets)