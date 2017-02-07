Little River Band started as a composite band of Aussie singers from other groups, which unlike most committees, proved highly successful on an international scale. Their romantic love songs and power ballads struck the right chord with listeners, creating more than 30 million record sales and achieving 13 U.S. Top 40 hits. And back home in Australia, the awards piled up even higher.

The hits they laid down between 1976 and 1983, included “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Man On Your Mind,” and “The Other Guy.”

“Reminiscing” was recognized by Billboard as one of the most frequently played songs in the history of American radio, the highest achievement of any Australian pop song internationally. According to Albert Goldman’s biography, John Lennon named “Reminiscing” as one of his favorite songs.

While some of the band members have changed over the years, the sound remains much as it did when they rode the top of the charts.

The link to the original group of the ’70s is Wayne Nelson, who joined the band at the height of the group’s success in 1978. He provided the lead vocals for their Top 10 hit “Night Owls” and shared duties on the next single, “Take It Easy on Me.”

Nelson continues his role on bass and lead vocals joined by other band members Greg Hind (guitar), Chris Marion (keyboards), Rich Herring (lead guitar), Ryan Ricks (drums).

The band has become a staple of the Avi’s entertainment calendar. The following are some outtakes from phone interviews we have conducted with Wayne Nelson during previous Little River Band shows at the Avi.

The link…

Nelson: There’s a history with the band…in that I entered some 36 years ago. That’s incredibly important to people who come to the shows. I was there with all of those guys—transitioning, as one by one they left and things changed.

Fresh sounds to classic songs…

Nelson: Audiences have their memories, but if we just stood there and delivered the songs in a stale way we wouldn’t last very long.

Seriously, if you go back and listen to the original recordings, and we came out and played them like they sounded in 1977, people would just look at us and say, “are you serious?” Today everybody’s ears are more sophisticated because technology is more sophisticated, so we have to keep up.

We need to inject fresh things It keeps the memories intact for the people who come for that reason, but it has created a whole new wave of popularity of the band with younger people.

The blending of harmonies…

Nelson: We work very hard on our blend and the tightness of singing together so that we create a whole other layer of sound. It’s really a lot of fun to consistently walk up to the microphone and sing Little River Band music with great singers and make our noise. It’s unique and it’s a lot of fun.

All five people on stage are singing. If you listen to “Reminiscing,” it’s got five vocal parts, but if you’ve only got three people who can sing it, you’re never gonna get the full monty live, if you will. We have that now.

Following their own path

Nelson: For the most part, the band has always been in charge of its own material. The only reason we would stray from that was because we saw merit in what someone else suggested. We’ve never had a song that was forced down our throats. We’d never do that. What would be the point? It’s doomed before it starts.

Franken-band?

Nelson: The band was an assembled band. It was made up of members of other bands that had been successful. Management and band members had the focus and goal that they were gonna create a vocal “supergroup” from Australia that was aimed specifically at American radio. That was their plan and they did it in great form. I’m proud to have been part of the plan on the back end of it.

Because of that formula, not everybody grew up together. They weren’t all from the same garage band, making the same music, living the same life. They came from different backgrounds and different styles. So at middle age, they came together—and the wheels started to fall off because everybody thought they had the right answer. It became a political cluster you-know-what, and it literally was the downfall of the band.

The song that got away…

Nelson: One of our replacements in the band was a guy who was one of the best singers I’d ever heard, and still have ever heard, in my life. His name is John Farnham, an Australian singer who was just phenomenal—and still is.

John joined the band and we had a song called “We Two.” Capitol Records wasn’t real happy about all the changes in the band but couldn’t deny that “We Two” was a good song with a great vocal. Unfortunately, because of timing, Capitol Records decided to stop all independent promotion with all radio stations because of all of the legalities involving payola—and all of that stuff that was going on in the early ’80s. So they pulled the plug on the song after three weeks. By the time we got to America, the song had disappeared.

But I think “We Two” is one of our strongest pop radio singles. It was abandoned before it got its chance to run its full course. Occasionally, we do it in the live show. At the Avi, if somebody raised their hand and said, “hey, I wanna hear ‘You Two,’ we’d throw it in. That kind of keeps us on our toes and it keeps people happy.

Cuts Like A Diamond

Nelson: We had an album out called Cuts Like A Diamond in 2013. I sing all the lead vocals, even though everyone takes a turn at vocals in our shows. We cut new ground with this album. When we all heard the CD we felt it was a solid step forward for Little River Band. We had a great time doing it and the crowds’ response to it is like it’s always been there. We tackled some grown up stuff on this CD, which is all the more reason we’re very proud of it.

