The tribute business in Laughlin is probably stronger than almost anywhere else in the nation, at least in such a concentrated fashion. Maybe Branson has its wagon full, but when it comes to Elvi, Rat Packs, Neil Diamonds and Johnny Cash clones, we have you covered—literally and figuratively.

Most of these acts have concentrated on male singers or male dominated bands. Well, the Tropicana Laughlin is going to give a nod to the female singers on Sat, Feb 11, when they present a show called “Dames of the Past” in the Tropicana Pavilion Theater.

The title of the show may have you thinking of the music of The Andrews Sisters and McGuire Sisters and the like because, well nobody dropped the name Diana Ross and “dame” in the same sentence. But Diana Ross and The Supremes music is one of the “dames’” music touched upon in this show. So, too, Patsy Cline, the Chiffons—even Big Mama Thornton (she was the blues singer who first recorded the song, “Hound Dog” three years before a certain Tupelo boy made it more famous).

So this show has a wide open format, which makes it not really a tribute show to any specific entertainer, but rather a show all about good music created by female singers from all genres. Actually, there will be a few songs made famous by male singers but given the feminine arrangement and vocalization.

“This is the premier of this show created specifically for the Tropicana Laughlin,” explains Aaron Jacobs, show producer and co-owner of Swing Dames Productions, producers of the show. “Swing Dames Productions has staged an Andrews Sisters/’40s, Big Band tribute group which debuted in 2010. We are officially recognized by the State of California as official vendors of Princess Cruises and we frequently perform at several casinos, including the Tropicana Laughlin, where we performed two years ago.”

So Jacobs and Swing Dames Productions’ artistic director Megan Johnson Briones sat down with the folks at the Tropicana and came up with this new show.

“When I was in town in the summer, Amy Carrera at the Tropicana asked me if this time I could put together a ’50s-’60s concert and show,” explains Jacobs. “Megan and I love this genre and have always wanted to put a show with these iconic tunes together.

“The ’50s and ’60s bled through to so many artists. We could not limit our new show to just one or two. We had to blow the doors off the era by performing as many songs from as many artists as we could in the time frame we have.”

So, for the Tropicana show, the Dames will be coasting into town in their Chevy Bel Air. Revel in the rock and roll revolution with ’50s and ’60s music, along with a bit of country thrown into the mix. So expect to hear “Chapel of Love,” “Stand By Me,” “Crazy,” “Hound Dog,” “Stop in the Name of Love,” and many, many more. And they won’t just be delivered song after song after song. There will be a bit of theater to the proceedings, as well.

“To step things up a notch we created four characters—like we do with the Swing Dames show—four personalities that would have been popular in that era,” Jacobs said. “The fictitious characters will interact with each other as many of the pop icons would have done in the day.”

The cast stars Tamara Philbrick in the role of “Tammy;” Megan Johnson Briones as “Peggy;” and Mindy Montavon as “Rhonda. Jacobs will take the stage as well in the role of “Dean Rogers” to balance out the all-female sound. And they will have back-up support.

They will be performing with a four-piece band with Michael Czaja (musical director and saxophonist), Adam Hersh (acoustic grand piano), Satoshi Kirisawa (drums), and Teresa Sanchez (upright bass).

“Dames of the Past” was written by our staff Hollywood comedic writer, Adam Slemon, who gives this show and our other shows an air of personality and sophistication,” Jacobs added. “As a musical performance company we believe in putting forth the best, most well thought out show possible. This is especially true for our premier performance.”

DAMES OF THE PAST

Tropicana Pavilion Theater

Saturday, February 11. 8 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)