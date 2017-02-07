Valentine’s Day Dining

The casino restaurants will be open for regular hours on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14 (see Casino Dining Guide for complete restaurant listings). The information in this section is for restaurants offering Valentine’s Day specials in addition to regular menus; prices do not include tax.

HARRAH’S

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Valentine’s Day Special: Salad of organic baby greens with mixture of cherry heirloom tomatoes, thin sliced red onions, sun dried peaches, Point Reyes blue cheese crumbles in a balsamic vinaigrette; entrée—choice of Pan Seared Blackened Ahi Tuna Filet with serrano soy, served alongside applewood smoked bacon wasabi mash and grilled asparagus; or Half Rack of Lamb with a mustard rub, accompanied with a cherry walnut sauce, grilled asparagus and Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes; Dessert of red velvet cheesecake with a chocolate cookie crumble accompanied by a tuxedo strawberry and a shot of Frangelico.

Price/Time: $55 per person—Tues, Feb 14 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-6832

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Valentine’s menu includes: carving station – Angus prime rib with au jus, roasted tom turkey breast and turkey thigh meat, honey baked ham; other entrées – whiskey-honey BBQ beef ribs, Davie’s fried chicken, peel-and-eat shrimp, salmon with crab and shrimp sauce, kung pao seafood lo mein, fried popcorn shrimp, lemon pepper cod fillets, chicken parmesan, lasagna; variety of sides and salads (including Asian noodle salad, cucumber and tomato salad and crab salad); desserts – wide assortment including chocolate fountain, Bananas Foster, butter bread pudding, eclairs, creme brulé, cream puffs and many more

Price/Time: $18.99 with Total Rewards card; $21.99 without card—Tues, Feb 14 (4 p.m.-8 p.m.)

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu and 2 for $50 nightly special are available plus:

Valentine’s Day Special: Entrée choice of Stuffed Filet of Sole, stuffed with seafood and Boursin cheese and served with fettucine and sautéed asparagus and crimini mushrooms; or Cast Iron Cornish Game Hen served with roasted vegetables, sautéed mushrooms in a sherry wine broth. Each entrée comes with cheese fondue for two with country french bread and assorted vegetables; dessert of seven-layered chocolate cake for two; champagne and chocolate dipped strawberries.

Price/Time: $65 per couple—Tues, Feb 14 (3 p.m.-closing); reservations suggested, call 1-702-535-5555

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Valentine’s Day Specials: Entrée choice of Queen Cut Prime Rib 1865 Black Angus; or Shrimp Combo Plate of scampi, fried shrimp with cocktail sauce, and a seasoned grilled shrimp. Each entrée comes with choice of house salad or soup, choice of french fries, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf and roasted root vegetable; dessert of strawberry shortcake.

Price/Time: $18.99 for the prime rib; $17.99 for the shrimp plate—Tues, Feb 14 (special available 2 p.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu 24 hours)

Native Harvest Buffet

Valentine’s Day Sunday Champagne Brunch featuring a special seafood night plus carved prime rib; wide variety of entrées, sides, salads and desserts.

Price/Time: $23.99­—Tues, Feb 14 (3 p.m.-closing)

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats

Regular menu available plus:

Valentine’s Day Special: Entrée of 10 oz Prime Rib with Blackened Shrimp—comes with almond rice pilaf, sautéed zucchini and squash; dessert of raspberry swirl cheesecake; glass of champagne.

Price/Time: $29.95 per person—Tues, Feb 14 (4 p.m.-9 p.m. or until sold out); for reservations call 1-800-634-3469 and ask for marketing; ask about room/dinner package

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Valentine’s Day Special: Entrée—flame broiled filet mignon in a pool of red wine demi glace and sweet potato crisp, comes with sweet butter lobster cake topped with jumbo sea scallop finished in a Louis sauce, baby vegetables and choice of potato

Price/Time: $55 for the special (there is also a Cotton Candy Martini Valentine’s Cocktail for $9.50)—Tues, Feb 14 (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.); reservations recommended; call 888-888-8695

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Lodge Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Valentine’s Day Special: Starters—tomato basil soup or Lodge house salad; entrée—twin Pacific lobster tails with drawn butter, twice baked potato and seasoned broccoli with creamy cheese sauce; dessert—creme brulé cheesecake with chocolate covered strawberries.

Price/Time: $39.95—Tues, Feb 14 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 1-702-298-2242

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard Ristorante

Regular menu available plus:

Valentine’s Day Special: Appetizer—crab cakes with roasted red pepper and garlic aioli; Salad—wedge salad; Entrées—choice of Filet Medallion Tournedos with sun-dried tomato béarnaise; or Herb-Crusted Chicken Breast with white truffle béarnaise. Each served with tri-colored cauliflower and broccoli, roasted garlic and herb risotto; Dessert—choice of marbled strawberry cheesecake with white chocolate glaze or red velvet cake with citrus cream cheese icing; roses and chocolate dipped strawberries.

Price/Time: Dinner for two $41.40 with acelPLAY card; $45.99 without card—Tues, Feb 14 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.). Reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111 ext. 420.

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Valentine’s Day Special: Appetizer of Tuna Tartare with avocado and spicy sesame aioli; Salad of Very Berry Fruit Salad with candied pecans, tomato, blue cheese, fresh berries, spring mix; Entrée of Steak & Shrimp Scampi (sautéed spotted prawn in creamy garlic butter and filet with truffle butter); Dessert of heart shaped raspberry tart with champagne Bavarian cream.

Price/Time: $36.95 per person for either entrée selection—Tues, Feb 14 (from 4 p.m. until closing); reservations recommended; call 702-298-2453, ask for Hickory Pit reservations.

GOLDEN NUGGET

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Regular menu available plus:

Valentine’s Day Special: A three course dinner for two to include two glasses of champagne, choice of house or Caesar salad and two select entrées with dessert.

Price/Time: $60 for two—Tues, Feb 14 (special available 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours).

NOTE: The Golden Nugget is also holding a Valentine’s party in Gold Diggers (see Showtime page 4); ask about Valentine’s room packages at 800-237-1739.

REGENCY

Daniel’s Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Valentine’s Day Specials: Entrées choice of Brick Chicken, grilled blackened chicken topped with queso fresco and pico de gallo; or Surf & Turf of fillet and lobster tail. Each entrée comes with choice of tomato bisque, Caesar salad or house salad and choice of shrimp cocktail or sausage and peppers; dessert choice of chocolate cake for two covered with strawberries or cheesecake garnished with fresh strawberries.

Price/Time: $39.99 for two for the chicken; $69.99 for two for the surf & turf—Tues, Feb 14 (specials available 4 p.m.-closing)

RIVERSIDE

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Valentine’s Day Special: Cupid’s Special Surf & Turf with flat iron steak and shrimp scampi served with choice of soup of the day or dinner salad, garlic-roasted red potatoes, asparagus with Hollandaise and dessert of red velvet cake.

Price/Time: $15.95—Tues, Feb 14 (special available 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours).