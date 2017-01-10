The Laughlin event calendar kicks off each year with a hot and spicy attitude thanks to an annual pair of chili cook-offs held at the Golden Nugget Laughlin. These are not small time cook-offs but rather International Chili Society (ICS) sanctioned events that kick off that organization’s cook-off year. This means the winners here get to be among the first to advance to the ICS World Championships to be held in October. The two Golden Nugget cook-offs are the Laughlin Regional Chili Cook-Off held on Sat, Jan 14, and the Nevada State Chili Cook-Off on Sun, Jan 15. Both take place in the Golden Nugget’s front parking lot.

According to Dawn Nehf, who along with her husband Gary, organizes the events, the level of competition will once again be high with about 60 cooks pitting their best chili recipes—both red and green—against each other. Many of those cooks are World Champions, with several Masters and Grand Masters, including the current World Champion, Chuck Harbor of California.

“Many of these cooks consider Laughlin the largest cook-off next to the World (Championships),” explains Nehf. “The older cooks come out because they know if they win here it is worth a lot of bragging rights. They know they’d have a better chance at winning an entry into the ‘World’ if they went to a smaller cook-off with less competition than ours at Laughlin, but they choose to come here. We have so many excellent cooks and world champs, it blows me away—and they keep coming back.”

Next year, there may be some first timers added to the local events. According to Neff, the Palm Springs event held a kids division of chili cook-offs for ages 8-13, and it went over well.

“It’s too late to add this for this year, but we’re thinking about doing it for next year,” says Neff. “The winner was 13-year old Brayden Herrera, the grandson of one of our cookers, Irene Menchaca. He was going to come to Laughlin, but he is a rugby player and he has a game that weekend.”

Another wrinkle at the Palm Springs event was a competition of champions, that is, all previous winning World cooks who were at the event competed in a cook-off within a cook-off. The winner was one of the regulars at the Golden Nugget cook-offs, Bob Plager. For those of you who have read our publication about the cook-offs in the past, you may recognize Plager as “The Prune Guy,” that is, his “secret ingredients” in his chili are prunes.

“I think his wife Kathy has already qualified for the World, and she also uses prunes,” explains Neff. “You can never catch them putting the prunes in or taking ‘em out. So I don’t know if I believe it.”

It follows that potential misdirection of information regarding “secret ingredients” may be part of the game plan for cooks. Neff can play that game, too, for she has stated, “Gary and I always said we used Harley oil so it was easier on the stomach the next day. We never did, but that was our lie.”

So Bob and Kathy Plager will once again be in Laughlin as well as other major and minor players, including one of the most “infamous” cooks, “Mad Mike” of Connecticutt (see facing page for more on this colorful character).

So how does it go down?…

Both the Saturday and Sunday cook-offs will have two categories of chili and one salsa category.

•Red chili—hold the beans—is the darling chili of the ICS because it was the original chili featured in nationally sanctioned cook-offs. Due to its “status,” the red chili category on both days of the Golden Nugget cook-offs will feature a $1,000 first place prize, $400 for second and $300 for third.

The red chili category entry fee for either day is $35, with a cooks meeting at 9 a.m. and cooking start at noon, both days. Chili is turned in for judging at 3 p.m., however, the public can taste the “People’s Choice” red chili entries as early as 10 a.m. “Peoples Choice” is mandatory extra chili the cookers must make for tasting by the public. This chili is separate from their competition chili and may contain ingredients not allowed in judged chili, a.k.a., beans, pasta, etc.. It is used as a fundraiser via the tasters cups the public buys.

•Green chili (chili verde)—not only hold the beans but hold anything even remotely red—has been making inroads on red chili with its own dilettantes and aficionados. But it hasn’t quite arrived just yet, thus, the prize money for both Saturday and Sunday’s green chili cook-offs will be based on the number of entrants with all entry fees given back as prize money. Cash prizes will be awarded the top three places.

Entry into the green chili contest either day is $20 with cooks meeting on both days at 9 a.m. and cooking beginning at 10 a.m. The green chili is turned for judging at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. However, the public can taste the “People’s Choice” green chili entries as early as 10 a.m.

•Salsa—entry into the salsa contest either day is $10 with all entry fees given back as prize money. Salsa must be turned in at 11 a.m. of each day’s competition.

Tasting…

One of the best parts about a chili cook-off that showcases this level of competition is the public gets to taste creations of World Champion calibre cooks. They can do so by purchasing a taster cup for $2 at the event. The cup comes with a ballot on which the tasters can vote for the “People’s Choice” winners.

Fun facades…

A sense of humor is just as important as the ingredients at chili cook-offs if you are going after the “Best Booth” trophies. The creative and often humorous names of the chilis and the booths decorated to reflect those names are part of the fun of these events. Tasters can vote for their favorite booth via their tasters’ ballot. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third based on the votes.

Here come da judges…

A panel of judges is headed by the chief judge, Capt. Jim Maehl, a former boat pilot for John Wayne and World Championship chili judge. Chief Score Keeper is Donnie Gordon, who has kept scores for World Championship cook-offs. Mike Austin serves at the emcee.

What will they be judging?

“There are three main ingredients in a sanctioned cook-off: chili, meat and sauce,” Nehf explains. “There are no fillers like rice or beans allowed—except the ‘Homestyle’ category where anything goes. The judges are looking for a lot of things—consistency, taste, aroma, color and bite.

“First off, chili should look appetizing. It shouldn’t be dry, watery, or grainy. Chili shouldn’t be greasy—and you want that hot ‘bite’ to be right there before you swallow that first mouthful. Sometimes it still comes down to the luck of the draw. When your chili is being judged right after someone’s stuff that’s really hot, they will never even taste yours. That’s happened to me.”

Secret ingredients…

Cooks put all manner of “secret ingredient” in their chili to give it an edge, usually on the sweet side of things. We’ve mentioned the Plager prunes but other ingredients Neff has seen used include grapes, beet juice and chocolate.

More than just chili…

The weekend cook-offs at the Golden Nugget are more than just chili sampling. They are an outdoor party with music and drink. The music for both days at the Golden Nugget is provided by DJ/KJ Randy Wheeler (starting at 10 a.m. both days; NOTE­—Wheeler will be playing Lisa’s Bistro in Bullhead City on Fri, Jan 13; see page 18 for details).

There will also be a “shoot & holler” contest where contestants take a shot of tequila before performing their best holler; along with raffles held at the cook-offs for local charities and organizations. See the prize booth set up near the cash bar in the front parking lot for tickets and prizes.

Entry…

If you want to join in on the cooking action, or just want more information, contact Gary and Dawn Nehf at 775-727-9790 or email dawnschili@hotmail.com. Cookers have to be members of the ICS (membership can be purchased with cook-off entry fee). As a bonus, participants in any of the cook-off events can play in a Chili-Head Slot Tournament on Fri, Jan 13 (7 p.m.) within the Golden Nugget. There is a $10 entry fee with prize money based on number of entrants. Information on the tournament is available when signing up for cook-offs.

IT’S MORE THAN THE CHILI THAT HAS CHARACTER

When you’re talking about the Golden Nugget’s annual back-to-back January chili cook-offs, one name is bound to come up in the conversation—”Mad Mike.” The reason being he is a stripe or two different than the normal chili heads.

First, he’s from the East Coast (Connecticutt more specifically) and exudes an East Coast “what’ya lookin’ at?” attitude. Secondly, he pulls off practical jokes and other antics, mostly for his own amusement. And, lastly, he makes crazy good chili verde that gets rants and raves from all quarters. Yep. A Connecticutt Yankee making Mexican chili verde like he’s from Nogales. And this is why chili cook-offs are fun.

So how did Mad Mike, a.k.a. Mike Freedman, come to create a pot that rivals some of the best Mexican restaurants anywhere.

“One of my dearest friends was this fellow by the name of Jim Heywood,” explained Mad Mike in a phone conversation we had with him last week. “Jim passed away going on three years now. He was a mentor, not just to me, but to my son which is why our oldest is a chef now. Jim’s green chili is probably the first green chili I ever tasted. So I asked, ‘What goes in there?’ He says, ”KISS.” I asked, ‘What?’ He says, ‘Keep it simple, stupid. The less you put in, the better it is.’ So my green chili only has a few ingredients. And it is crazy good.”

Mad Mike also smokes a little herb while he cooks and we had to ask if that was a secret ingredient to his chili.

“I have often thought about doing that, but I wouldn’t do that,” he jokes. “I might do it at home. I am a medical marijuana patient. I don’t hide the fact. To me, it’s a medication like anything else. I have PTSD. I was assaulted five or six years ago and it helps me cope with nightmares and sleep issues most of the time.”

It also contributes to the “Mad Mike” chili cook persona. But it’s not how he got his nickname.

“When my daughter Sarah was a little kid, about six or seven years old, she used to come to cook-offs with me,” he explains. “Somebody did something really stupid and I got mad. She looked at me and she said, ‘Don’t be mad, Mike.’ Then she said, ‘I like that, Daddy, we’re gonna call you ‘Mad Mike’ from now on.’ So I blame my daughter Sarah for that.”

But like a good chili, there is much more beneath the surface of “Mad Mike” that makes up the final pot.

“Not only am I a cook and a chili cook-off organizer, I’m also a chief judge, a certified judge and a certified judge instructor,” he said. “It’s like I am two different personas. You’ve got ‘Mad Mike’ who super glues quarters to the ground so he can have a good day watching people trying to pick ‘em up, then there’s Michael Freedman, vice president of a marketing company. I’ve received the Paul Harris Award from Rotary International plus numerous other awards—and I run the biggest cook-off on the East Coast. In 10 years, we’ve raised over $380,000 for our non-profits.”

But when “Mad Mike” comes to Laughlin, Michael Freedman stays home because it’s all about the chili.

“I love cooking chili,” he simply states. “You’re cooking against the elements and other cooks, but you’re also having fun. I really like the West Coast because my chili is much more of a West Coast chili with the color, consistency and the flavors. And I gotta say this—all of the cooks are phenomenal out there—they’re all friendly and helpful.”

When asked if he has any tips for would-be cookers, East Coast or West, he said he shared the advice he got from his good friend, Carol Hancock, ICS executive director.

“There are a lot of cooks that go to cook-offs and they’re hootin’ and hollerin’,” he says. “But I do what Carol says, which is, I let my chili do my talking for me. I make an incredible red chili. I make a stupendous green chili—and I don’t think my salsa’s too shabby either.”

Spoken with all the East Coast humility he could muster. But after talking with him, we realized “Mad Mike” is actually a gruff bulldog with a purring kitten inside.

“Don’t tell anybody because I have a reputation I need to protect,” he said. “I want people to think I’m nuts.”

CHILI COOK-OFFS

Golden Nugget, Front Parking Lot.

Laughlin Regional Chili Cook-Off: On Saturday, January 14

Nevada State Chili Cook-Off: On Sunday, January 15