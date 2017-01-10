A couple of the first inroads the Baby Boomers made on the American music scene were Elvis and folk music. Elvis, of course, means rock and roll and all the ramifications that implies—from rockabilly on down to heavy metal. Folk music means The Kingston Trio and on to Bob Dylan, Woodstock and the Americana music scene of today (as well as around the world).

Once these two elements of music were embraced by the Boomers, all the doggies in the windows and sugar in the morning were done. The sweet pop tunes of the early ’50s that served as a saccharin image of the post WWII times had run their course. Sex laden tunes and songs with a social conscience entered the scene.

While a hound dog was Presley’s main vehicle for entering the American playbook, a hanging was the Kingston Trio’s path for change. The hanging took place in the lyrics of the song “Tom Dooley,” and that song jumped all over the American music charts.

The trio was made up of three college students—Bob Shane, Nick Reynolds and Dave Guard. Today, one may forget just how big the Kingston Trio was. Their record sales and concert crowds were matched only by The Beatles—and they had more albums consecutively at the top of the charts than anyone before or since. That’s as in anyone.

But that was then. This is now.

The three original members no longer sing with the group—Bob Shane being the last one to call it quits in 2004. But Shane didn’t sever his connection to the group for he owns the rights to the name. When he was still touring, one member of his trio was George Grove. And Grove was given Shane’s blessing to continue on with The Kingston Trio name and tradition. So along with Rick Dougherty and Bill Zorn (who was with the group in the ‘70s), Grove does just that. They continue to sing about the “eternal triangle”, the Boston subway system and other folksy stuff to appreciative audiences who like their music delivered a bit unplugged.

A PBS special that began airing in June 2016, reminded people just how expansive the Trio’s importance to music was during their heyday, and its continued impact on the scene to this day. While their songs are no longer played on traditional radio, their music is still being played in so many other ways, including the special, “The Kingston Trio Celebration,” a two-day concert that featured the current Kingston Trio; Al Jardine (The Beach Boys); Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles); Barry “Eve of Destruction” McGuire (formerly of The New Christy Minstrels); Trini Lopez; and more. The show also included a rare appearance by Bob Shane.

The show will continue to air for 25 months and is the first of three installments dedicated to The Kingston Trio. PBS asked for a second show, which will air sometime in 2017, and the third portion is an expanded DVD of Trio’s history.

While traveling the world, the producers of the show discovered how popular and important The Kingston Trio are to today’s current Irish folk music, just one example of the worldwide significance of the group.

The relevance of The Kingston Trio continues to grow with more young people returning once again to folk and acoustic music, as well as the success of the recent, critically-hailed Coen Brothers’ movie, Inside Llewyn Davis, with its recreation of the early Greenwich Village folk scene—a scene The Kingston Trio helped to usher in.

Considering there wasn’t exactly a name for the kind of music the Kingston Trio performed when they first came on the scene, radio stations and record labels were confused as to what category they were more suited. Thus, they were often pigeonholed as “country.”

Well, continuing that “tradition” of not lending itself to specific labels, the Kingston Trio released a CD called Born At the Right Time in 2012, of all new material.

“I think when you try to categorize something you limit it,” Grove said. “I’m not sure having all labels and categories does anybody any good other than marketing people.

“The Kingston Trio sold so many records and received so much attention, especially for “Tom Dooley,” they created a national audience and won the very first Grammy at the inaugural event. Folk music had been around for years, like quilting bees, but folk music as a commercially successful genre hadn’t existed, so the Trio won the first Grammy for Country and Western Music.

“A few years ago the Kingston Trio recorded the sound track for a really terrific Christmas album that was done at the request of people who did a PBS Christmas show focused for markets in Europe. We recorded songs that even I had never heard of like ‘Masters In This Hall,’ ‘Friendly Beasts,’ along with ‘Good King Wenceslas,’ ‘Mary’s Boy Child,’ ‘Deck The Halls’—a lot of traditional Christmas music.

The album was entered into consideration for a Grammy as ‘traditional folk music.’ What is more traditional folk than the Kingston Trio singing traditional Christmas songs like ‘Silent Night?’

Well, the committee moved the album to ‘contemporary folk,’ putting it in the same category as Taylor Swift. How are 67-year-olds going to compete with Taylor Swift? We asked about that and they eliminated the two categories of ‘traditional folk music’ and ‘contemporary folk music’ and now there’s only one.

I think labels just make it easier for DJs and marketing people. To me, they don’t have that much meaning.”

Balancing new music with the tried and true in the set list is one of the most difficult things they do as a group.

“One of the more difficult things to do is bring new music to the stage, because the dilemma is what do you leave out to make room? Fans come to hear ‘Tom Dooley,’ ‘Scotch and Soda,’ ‘Where Have All the Flowers Gone,’ ‘Greenback Dollar,’ and the list goes on and on, and you don’t have all that much time available to you, so what do you leave out to try a new song. The set list fills a need,” he said.

Grove sound bites…

•”Everybody had important input in the group—the beautiful iconic voice of Bob Shane; the great harmony ability and physical energy of Nick Reynolds; the intellect of Dave Guard. Everyone brought individual talents that made the whole greater than the sum of its parts.”

•”In high school, I was the horn-rimmed glasses geek who wished I could play football. But at 5’6″ I knew that wasn’t going to happen, so I discovered music and the guitar. It gave me an identity. I could date the cheerleader.”

•”Singing is an athletic event because you’re exercising the muscles of the throat. So singing in the shower is one thing, but singing with other vocal athletes is another thing entirely. There’s a dynamic process happening on stage and personal sharing of music with an audience.”

•”None of us are original members, but we were all fans of the music since we were kids and getting the opportunity to sing this folk music for a living is a blessing. We found the Kingston Trio to be the canvas to paint our folk music picture on.”

•”We always look forward to coming to Laughlin. The Riverside Resort is wonderful, the technical crew on lighting and sound are terrific, the entertainment and marketing department treat us like brothers and sisters and the food is good, so what’s not to like.”

THE KINGSTON TRIO

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Wednesday-Sunday, January 11-15. 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)