Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Bead Show

Quartzsite, Arizona, may be the hot spot of gem and mineral shows in the Southwest during the winter months but the Pavilion Theater and nearby Coronado Room at the Tropicana Laughlin stages their own Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Bead & Gift Show presented by Texas-based Shows of Integrity on Fri, Jan 13 through Sun, Jan 22. Some of the items listed up for sale include beads; diamonds; gold and silver; carvings; cabochons; cut stones; Native American jewelry; fossils; gems; minerals; sapphire, emerald and silver jewelry; rough and cut opals; bracelets ….the list goes on and on.

Many of the vendors are international dealers who import items from all over the world, and include wholesalers and retailers offering both completed jewelry pieces and elements for those who make and sell their own creations. Among those attending are: Amora Piedra of Oregon City, Oregon; Art & Stones of Las Vegas, New Mexico; B&M Treasures of Vancouver, Washington; Imperial Gems of Suwanee, Georgia; May’s Gallery of North Potomoc, Maryland; Mohave Gems & Minerals of Bullhead City; The Perfect Gem of Richmond, Texas; Sea Star of Lantana, Florida; West Desert Collectors of Delta, Utah; Raymond Zhen of San Francisco; and many more.

According to Terry James of Shows of Integrity, if you have a jewelry related business you can bring your retail sales tax information to the show and possibly be able to register to buy wholesale.

The show is open Fri, Jan 13, through Thurs, Jan 22 (10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day). Admission is free. There will be daily drawings held for free door prizes.

For more information, contact Terry James at 903-587-2543 or 903-815-5957.