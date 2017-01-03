Grits & Glamour

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan have more in common than dads who are country music stars—songwriter/singer Mel Tillis and Grand Ole Opry star George Morgan, respectively. These two daughters have had quite the rocky road of things in their personal lives, yet both have kept their grace and sense of humor fully intact. They’ve never let whatever life throws at them keep them from finding humor in all of it. If nothing else, music has been their salvation, their therapy, their rock—their common thread.

This duo has practically grown up together, running around backstage at the Opry as children, and then running in the same circles during their careers. And they both are quite serious about their music—yet they keep it all in perspective. They are about creating a show that is a fun experience for both the audience and them.

“I pride myself on my humor,” Lorrie Morgan has stated. “My dad used to say, ‘You should never take yourself too seriously,’ and I got my sense of humor from my dad. I love to have fun. I’ve reached the age where I feel that I deserve good company around me, people who can make me laugh, who love music and who love to have a good time.”

That is exactly the mantra for every project Morgan and Tillis take on together, including their latest joint effort, the Grits and Glamour Tour, which makes a stop at the Avi on Sat, Jan 7.

While this won’t be their first trip to town together (or separately, for that matter), this time they will be performing songs they recorded together on their 2013 album Dos Divas.

Their career highlights are numerous and varied. Combined, they have recorded 28 top 10 hits, more than 18 million records sold, and 12 number one songs. There have been Grammys, CMA Awards, movie credits, television appearances, and Broadway performances. They have rocked arenas, performed with world-class symphonies, and toured on almost every continent. It’s almost unnecessary to point out how rare it is to have such long-term success in an industry so fickle, but Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan have maintained extensive solo touring schedules when not performing on the Grits and Glamour tour.

“We’ve been called divas a time or two,” Morgan has stated—and Tillis adds, “we share the title and the responsibility!”

Striking a more serious note, they both recognize the importance of compromise in this unique and special relationship. They respect one another’s artistry, they respect each other as women, and they respect the fact that they’re carrying on the legacies of their fathers.

First formed in 2009, the Grits and Glamour tour is a “together is better” event. The show is only loosely scripted. Good-natured ribbing and off-the-cuff remarks are just part of the fun. They add tight harmonies to each other’s material—songs like Tillis’ “Maybe It Was Memphis,” and “Mi Vida Loca,” and Morgan’s “Something In Red” and “Except for Monday.” They also deliver new and original music from more recent recordings. The ladies are backed by some of Nashville’s finest musicians and singers.

LORRIE MORGAN

Lorrie Morgan made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 13, singing “Paper Roses.” Her father died suddenly of a heart attack when she was 16 and just beginning her musical career.

She put her head down and started recording hit songs like “A Picture of Me Without You,” “I Guess You Had to Be There,” “Watch Me,” “What Part of No” “Five Minutes,” “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength,” and her signature song, “Something in Red.”

Her first three albums, Leave the Light On (1989), Something in Red (1991) and Watch Me (1992), all went platinum, as did her Greatest Hits collection (1999). She also sang “The Sad Cafe“ on Common Threads: Songs of the Eagles, which was named the CMA Album of the Year in 1994.

“Where I am in my life right now, I’m not afraid to express what I feel, or what I don’t feel on anything, especially on being a woman,” Morgan states. “I have been a daughter, a bride, a mother, a divorcee, a widow, a single mother, a breadwinner and, ultimately, a survivor. In many ways, I am a living, breathing country song.

“Pam and I have known one another for years but over the last few years we’ve grown from ‘someone you know’ to having a real ‘got your back’ kind of friendship.”

PAM TILLIS

Tillis has performed on the stages of Broadway and is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry. Some of her most memorable award moments are being a three-time CMA award winner including the 1994’s Female Vocalist Of The Year Award and being nominated multiple times for a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance (1993 for “Maybe It Was Memphis; 1996 for “Mi Vida Loca”; 1998 for “All The Good Ones Are Gone”}.

Tillis is also a nine-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a two-time Grammy award winner. She earned an IBMA award win in 2004 for Recorded Event Of The Year “Livin’ Lovin’ Losin’” and in 2012, she received an IBMA Song Of The Year nomination for co-writing Dale Ann Bradley’s “Somewhere South Of Crazy.”

We caught up with Pam Tillis via a phone interview last week. Here’s her take on…

When we caught this show the last time it played Laughlin a few years ago, it was very laid back, kind of like we were sitting in your living room just listening to you guys go back and forth.

Tillis: You know what? Then we did it right because that was exactly the idea.

You guys have so much in common with your dads and the personal stuff you’ve both been through, it would have been strange if you weren’t friends.

Tillis: Wouldn’t it though? And to tell you the truth, that is actually the secret. It has gotten to be a better show as we’ve gotten to be better friends.

You’ve both been through a lot and survived with your sense of humor intact. Where does that fortitude come from?

Tillis: Oh, gosh, hard-headedness, maybe? You know, a lot of it does come from just experience—and I think our parents taught us how to go with life’s ups and downs. Your faith plays a part, too.

Did you ever come up with the T-shirts you proposed on your last trip here…”13 CMA Awards, 42 Top 10 hits and 8 ex-husbands?”

Tillis: (She laughs). We haven’t done that one, but man, we need to. That’s so funny, thank you for reminding me of that. That would be a funny dang shirt. I do think we could sell a “butt-load” of them—and that’s a bookkeeping term.

What’s the craziest thing you and Lorrie have ever done together?

Tillis: We’re not really that crazy any more. We used to be, but not really any more. We did a fun thing. We had a day off in San Diego so we took the train up to L.A. It wasn’t crazy but it was just for us and we just loved it so much..

Considering the wardrobe for the Dos Divas album cover, are you dressing the part here in Laughlin or will there be a different wardrobe?

Tillis: We kind of do both. Sometimes we dress up and sometimes we kind of dress down. On most given nights, I usually let Lorrie decide—whatever she’s in the mood to wear I’ll go, “okay, I’ve got something to go with that.”

The funny thing is after all these years, she’ll just go,” hell, let’s not even talk about it.” And we almost always end up wearing something that looks like we planned it for months. It’s really funny how that’s come around.

Where did the title Grits and Glamour come from?

Tillis: Well, my husband thought it up. He’s pretty creative and he just thought it had a good ring. But at first I thought it was kind of dumb, but I grew to like it (she laughs). A lot of people think it might describe Lorrie as the glamour and I might be the grits. But it’s really both of us. It’s pretty apt…it has a good alliteration—it rolls drippingly off the tongue.

Is there a favorite song that the two of you do together in your show?

Tillis: We really love “I Am A Woman.” We love that song and it’s really a song with a lot of impact. It’s just really moving to a lot of people. So I would say that is definitely one of our favorites. We also love to sing one we wrote together, “What Was I Thinkin’,” because that one is oh, so autobiographical.

Work in the studio…

Tillis: We just really work well together. We only have one rule in the studio—if you don’t love it, don’t do it. It’s a pretty good rule of thumb. If you’re not having fun, then do something about it. What we both really love to do and we get to do with Grits & Glamour that we don’t get to do any other time, is sing harmony. She loves to sing harmony; I love to sing harmony, so that’s a nice thing.

How is your dad doing these days? We miss talking to him on his many trips here. He always had different stories that made us laugh.

Tillis: Last year was just a really, really hard year for Dad and he’s still trying very hard to recover from the really bad surgery. You just don’t recover as fast when you’re 84. It’s hard to watch him go through that. We all just thought he was bullet-proof. He had us totally convinced he was.

How many musicians are in your band?

Tillis: I bring three, and I don’t know what Lorrie’s bringing this year). I just roll with the punches. In the past we’ve had a five-piece band so we’ll see. Every year’s different. You want to leave your show loose to change things up or shake things up. We’re kind of in the middle of the new year so we’ll see what changes we’ll make to the show.

Any new music in the works?

Tillis: Well, actually yes. We are going to start on a new album together pretty soon. I think we felt like we didn’t do everything that we could have done on the first one, so we’ll be embarking on that. And I’m trying to get an album of my own finished and we’ll see what happens. I always try to cook up something new. I’m excited.

GRITS & GLAMOUR TOUR

Avi Grand Ballroom

Saturday, January 7. 8 p.m.; doors open 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)