New Year’s Parties & Promotions

What are your plans for New Year’s Eve? Still don’t have any? Well, these pages give a list of options offered by the casinos. Going out to a Laughlin casino works on many levels. You don’t have to worry about playing host to strangers at your house and there are more things going on than one band and a bowl of chips and dips.

Most of the casinos are having balloon drops and champagne toasts at midnight with all manner of traditional hats and horns handed out to guests. The following “parties” and shows are open to the general public and don’t include the various “invited guests only” parties hosted by the casinos. These latter parties are targeted to loyal players within each casino and can be quite extravagant. This is one more reason why you should sign up for a players club and become one of those “invitees.”

But if you want to check out the various goings on without invites and simply have a grand ole time of it, read on.

AVI

•AVI GRAND BALLROOM

A special New Year’s Eve “Country Countdown Party” takes place in the Grand Ballroom featuring live country music by Sam Riddle, a DJ, party favors, complimentary champagne toast, balloon drop (doors open 8 p.m.; DJ DZ 8 p.m.-10 p.m. then in between sets of live band.; Sam Riddle 10 p.m.-2 a.m.)—$25 or $40 per couple, includes first drink free; purchase tickets at avicasino.com; see page 17 for more on Sam Riddle.

•ARROWWEED LOUNGE

The ArrowWeed Lounge will feature music from noon-2:30 a.m. with Chris Zemba (noon-4 p.m.); the live band Fresh (5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.); and DJ Levels (10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.), free admission to the ArrowWeed Lounge.

•AVI BINGO ROOM

The Avi Bingo Room located adjacent to the Native Harvest Buffet is hosting “$17,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo Sessions”; see page 35 for more on this.

•CASINO FLOOR

There will be a balloon drop along with party favors and champagne toast at midnight on the main casino floor.

HARRAH’S

•FIESTA SHOWROOM

The showroom will be given over to a private party on New Year’s Eve, but the show, “The Rat Pack Is Back!” plays the room from Wed-Fri, Dec 28-30 and Sun, Jan 1. For more on this show, see page 13.

•MAIN CASINO

Each year, Harrah’s decorates the main casino with a different theme. This year it is Mardi Gras with all manner of masks and Mardi Gras theme decor throughout the casino; party favors for 21+ and a balloon drop at midnight.

•FRESH MARKET SQUARE BUFFET

Live music will be provided for diners in the buffet on New Year’s Eve by jazz reed player K Brick (4 p.m.-9 p.m.). K Brick’s repertoire runs from classic jazz to pop covers and originals. He is proficient on several reed instruments including alto, tenor and bass sax and clarinet. For NYE buffet offerings, see pages 8-9.

EDGEWATER

•SKY OVER THE CASINOS

The Edgewater and sister property the Colorado Belle are putting on a fireworks display in the sky above the river at the two properties at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

•E CENTER

A New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring the music of Motown and R&B with The Legendary Monroe Powell & his Platters Revue; The Original Cornell Gunter’s Coasters; and The Legendary Bobby Hendricks & his Drifters Revue takes place both Fri-Sat, Dec 30-31 (8 p.m.), $35, $45, $75, $85 (see page 16 for more on this show).

•THE EDGE LOUNGE

This newly remodeled nightclub will feature DJ OZ playing top tunes on New Year’s Eve (9 p.m.-3 a.m.); also on Fri, Dec 30 and Sun, Jan 1

•MAIN CASINO FLOOR

A DJ will provide party music on New Year’s Eve (9 p.m.-2 a.m.)

•TAOS ROOM

International Gifts & Crafts show by Global Fashions takes place in the Taos Room in the Sedona Tower on Thurs-Sun, Dec 29-Jan 1 (Thurs-Sat, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-6 p.m.); all manner of exotic handmade clothing, Native American jewelry, handbags, much more; free admission.

COLORADO BELLE

•SKY OVER THE CASINOS

The Colorado Belle and sister property the Edgewater are putting on a fireworks display in the sky above the river at the two properties at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

•RIVER BAR LOUNGE

San Fernando will provide funk, Top 40 dance tunes on New Year’s Eve (9 p.m.-1:45 a.m.) in the River Bar Lounge; also appearing on Fri, Dec 30 and Sun, Jan 1.

•MAIN CASINO FLOOR

Party favors, balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.

TROPICANA

•TANGO’S LOUNGE

Kyss & The Xrossover start things off with the early set on New Year’s Eve playing their brand of funk, pop, and dance music (4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.).

The dance band Thee Champagne Band takes over Tango’s for the late set (9 p.m.-1 a.m.) playing a variety funk, Top 40 and salsa music. There is no charge to catch the music in Tango’s Lounge

•MAIN CASINO FLOOR

The Tropicana Laughlin is holding “$10,000 Holiday Cash & Free Play Sweepstakes” drawings on New Year’s Eve, Sat, Dec 31 and into the New Year, Sun, Jan 1. There are also Bonus Gift Giveaways on Sat, Dec 31 and Sun, Jan 1; see page 32 for details on these.

•MAIN CASINO FLOOR

“Champagne Toasts”—there will be two champagne toasts on New Year’s Eve. One at noon at the Trop Advantage Club to coincide with the “New Year’s Free Play Drawings” (see above) and the other at midnight throughout the casino to coincide with a balloon drop.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

•DON’S CELEBRITY THEATRE

Ty Herndon performs two shows on New Year’s Eve (7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.), $35 for early show; $40 for late show; he also appears on Wed-Fri, Dec 28-30 and Sun, Jan 1—for more on Ty Herndon see page 11)

•THE KARAOKE DANCE CLUB

A New Year’s Eve Celebration will be hosted and performed by The Krisy Thompson Band featuring live oldies, rock and country music. There will be complimentary party favors and a champagne toast at midnight—Sat, Dec 31 (doors open 8 p.m.; band performs 9 p.m.-1 a.m.), $10 tickets available at the door

•LOSERS’ LOUNGE

Jump Live Interactive provides live Top 40 dance music with live social media streaming for the early hours in the two-level Losers’ Lounge on New Year’s Eve, Sat, Dec 31 (party starts 8 p.m. and goes to sunrise).

We say “early hours” because the Losers’ Lounge is the only club in Laughlin open until the wee hours of the morning. DJ Reaktor & DJ Mae take over the stage for the Losers’ Lounge party for the late run (until 5:45 a.m.); complimentary party favors and champagne toast at midnight; $15 per person with tickets available at the door.

AQUARIUS

•SPLASH

’80s Daze performs hits from the ’80s for a New Year’s Eve Party (9 p.m.-2 a.m.), free admission (they also play on Fri, Dec 30 and Sun, Jan 1 (7 p.m.-1 a.m.).

•CASINO FLOOR

There will be a balloon drop along with party favors and champagne toast at midnight on the main casino floor.

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

•THE LODGE RESTAURANT

Leonard Interior performs his acoustic jazz, rock, pop tunes—Fri-Sun, Dec 30-Jan 1 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.)

SPIRIT MOUNTAIN

•MAIN CASINO

DJ Southwest provides the music (9 p.m.-2 a.m.) on New Year’s Eve with champagne, hors d’oeuvres and cake at midnight.

$2,200 in total cash is awarded in drawings held on Sat, Dec 31 and early Sun, Jan 1; see page 36 for more on this.

REGENCY

•MAIN BAR

Drink specials, Bloody Mary bar where you pick your ingredients; free champagne toast and party favors at midnight.

GOLDEN NUGGET

•GOLD DIGGERS

The Golden Nugget will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party within Gold Digger’s Nightclub (doors open at 10 p.m.), no cover charge. DJ Spair will be spinning the “Best of 2016″ countdown and other dance favorites; there will drink and bottle specials, complimentary party favors and champagne toast; VIP booths available (reserve one by emailing jyoung@goldennugget.com)

PIONEER

•THROUGHOUT THE CASINO

The Pioneer will have a champagne toast at midnight.