New Year’s Dining

Most casino restaurants will be open for regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. See Casino Dining Guide for complete restaurant listings. The information in this section is for restaurants offering New Year’s Eve and New Year’sDay specials; prices listed are per person and don’t include tax or gratuity.

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu and the two for $50 special are not available:

New Year’s Eve Special: Includes: chicken Cordon Bleu soup; iceberg wedge salad with champagne dressing; entrée choices—petite filet mignon with seafood cake trio (lobster mornay, salmon with lemon dill aioli and shrimp with lemon butter and micro greens); or chicken piccata; or seafood crusted halibut; or mesquite grilled boneless pork chop with sautéed mushrooms; or vegetarian four cheese lasagna with eggplant, pesto, spinach. Each comes with choice of baked potato, Yukon Gold garlic mashed potatoes, seasoned fries, four cheese macaroni or pecan wild rice; also comes with seasoned vegetables; choice of dessert including tiramisu.

Price/When: filet ($44); chicken ($27); halibut ($39); pork chop ($32); lasagna ($18)—Sat, Dec 31 (three seatings; 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.); reservations, call 1-702-535-5555

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu and the two for $50 special are not available:

New Year’s Eve Late Night Appetizers Special: include bacon wrapped scallops on bed of seaweed; jalapeno poppers; crab stuffed shrimp on bed of wild rice; jumbo lump crab cake with chipotle aioli and lobster sauce; Philly style egg rolls with mornay cheddar sauce

Price/When: from $9-$14—Sat, Dec 31 (11 p.m.) to Sun, Jan 1 (1 a.m.)

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day Special: choice of house salad or soup of the day; entrée choice of sirloin steak topped with Maitre d’ butter; or three coconut shrimp with tangy tangerine dipping sauce; either served with choice of mashed potatoes, french fries, rice pilaf or baked potato (baked available 3 p.m.-midnight); dessert of strawberry swirl cheesecake.

Price/When: $12.99—Sat-Sun, Dec 31-Jan 1 (special available from 11 a.m., Dec 31, through 10 p.m., Jan 1; restaurant open 24 hours)

Native Harvest Buffet

News Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet:

Items to include: •carving station—roast prime rib and roasted tom turkey; •entrées—fantail breaded shrimp, rotisserie chicken, BBQ beef ribs, fried chicken, seafood gratin almandine, curry seasoned breaded cod, holiday quiche; variety of sides including black eyed peas with ham hocks; salad bar; soups of cream of cauliflower and menudo; •variety of desserts with action station with Bananas Foster and Cherries Jubilee; •Kids’ Station with chicken fingers, assorted pizzas and tator tots.

Price/When: $19.99—Sat, Dec 31 (4 p.m. to closing)

Native Harvest Buffet

News Year’s Eve

Late Night Buffet:

Items to include: eggs and omelets to order, beef/chicken fajitas, deli station, hot dogs, pulled pork sliders, nachos, chili, assorted potatoes, mini salad bar, dessert station

Price/When: $10.99 (Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s for additional cost)—Sat, Dec 31 (11 p.m.) to Sun, Jan 1 (2 a.m.)

Native Harvest Buffet

News Year’s Day Brunch:

Items to include: •carving station—London Broil and pork steamship round; •entrées—hot and cold crab legs, rotisserie chicken, BBQ beef ribs, fried chicken, pan fried catfish, Southern style frog legs, holiday quiche; •action cooking station—shrimp scamp; variety of sides including black eyed peas with ham hocks; salad bar; soups of posole, wild mushroom and turkey noodle; •variety of desserts including chocolate fountain and Banana Fosters bread pudding; action station with Cherries Jubilee and orange whip delight; •Kids’ Station with hot dogs, spaghetti and meatballs, ham and cheese sliders, french fries.

Price/When: $22.99—Sun, Jan 1 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: salad is spinach endive salad with bacon, red onion, pecans and feta cheese with pomegranate vinaigrette; entrée—filet mignon medallions with coconut shrimp, potato cakes and baby bok choy with port ginger sauce; dessert of chocolate caramel tart.

Price/When: $34.99—Sat, Dec 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations suggested for parties of five or more; call 800-634-3469

Bumbleberry Flats

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Day Brunch: wide variety of items including traditional breakfast items, main dishes, salads, soup, desserts.

Price/When: $21.95 ($10.95 ages 6 or under)—Sun, Jan 1 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); reservations suggested for parties of five or more; call 800-634-3469

HARRAH’S

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Dinner: A complete dinner with appetizer a roulade of seared Black Angus beef rolled with a vegetable medley served with chilled port reduction sauce and cucumber salad; entrée of Land & Sea – 8 oz center cut filet mignon and accompanied by poached Dungeness crab and shrimp stuffed lobster tail; dessert of chocolate passion fruit mousse with a creme brulée center and toasted Florentine cookie.

Price/When: $75 per person; Sat, Dec 31 (5 p.m.-11 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-6832.

The Beach Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: Fire grilled center cut New York strip steak and coconut shrimp served with house salad, twice baked potato and fresh vegetable medley toasted garlic demi glace and horseradish dipping sauce; dessert of mini chocolate bundt cake drizzled with warm caramel sauce.

Price/When: $19.99—Sat, Dec 31 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Fresh Market Square Buffet

News Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet—NOTE: Live music will be provided for the New Year’s Eve buffet by jazz saxophone and reed player, K-Brick (4 p.m.-9 p.m.)— Special menu includes: •carving station—slow roasted prime rib, roasted tom turkey, glazed bone-in ham; •hors d’oeuvres—twice battered mushrooms, crab cakes with roasted red pepper sauce, fried calamari with Cajun remoulade, fresh fruit display; •entrées—steak au poivre, chicken piccata, BBQ pork spare ribs, seafood enchiladas; •seafood selections—oysters on the half shell, crab legs (cold), cod fillets with lemon butter, salmon fillets with crab sauce, shrimp scampi; •variety of salads including a roasted vegetable antipasto •desserts including assorted parfaits, bread pudding, cream puffs, NY style cheesecake and more.

Price/When: $29.99 with Total Rewards card; $32.99 without card—Sat, Dec 31 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.)

AQUARIUS

Vineyard Ristorante

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: choice of entrée—toasted pine nut and herb-crusted filet; or hibachi broiled lamb chops; or stuffed orange roughy. Each entrée comes with choice of appetizers —blackened shrimp cocktail or Oysters Rockefeller; choice of lobster bisque or citrus walnut salad; choice of dessert—caramel apple, creme brulée or chocolate elegance cake.

Price/When: $36.99 with acelPLAY card, $41.10 without card —Sat, Dec 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); call for reservations at 702-298-5111, ext 420

Aquarius Café

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: New York steak and shrimp skewers with house salad, vegetables, choice of potato and dessert

Price/When: $17.99 with acelPLAY card, $19.79 without card—Sat, Dec 31 (4 p.m.-midnight)

Windows on the River

New Year’s Eve Buffet: special items include: •carving station with prime rib and fresh blackened salmon; •entrées include Chicken Oscar, pork loin marsala, paella rice, broiled New York steak; •seafood includes steamed clams, steamed mussels, fried shrimp, shrimp scampi, Oysters Rockefeller, Seafood Newburg, Seafood Melange, hot crab legs, sea bass with lemon beurre blanc; •variety of side dishes, salads and dessert bar

Price/When: $21.99 with red, green or orange acelPLAY card, $26.39 with blue acelPLAY card, $29.32 without card; includes two free drinks (beer, wine, champagne, margaritas) for ages 21 and over—Sat, Dec 31 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Windows on the River

New Year’s Day Brunch: special items include: •carving station with prime rib; •entrées include crab legs, escargot, honey BBQ ribs, blackened salmon, smoked salmon, jumbo shrimp cocktail; •wide variety of breakfast items including Florentine Eggs Benedict; omelets made to order, waffle station; •variety of sides; •salad bar with fresh fruit; •dessert bar

Price/When: $20.62 with red, green or orange acelPLAY card, $24 with blue acelPLAY card, $27.50 without card—Sun, Jan 1 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)

REGENCY

Daniel’s Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Specials: Surf & Turf (steak with lobster tail); or special chicken, fish or pork plates; or prime rib.

Price/When: $36.99 for steak & lobster; $14.99-$17.99 for chicken, fish or pork plates; $17,99-$23.99 for prime rib (depending upon cut)—Sat, Dec 31 (specials available from 4 p.m.-closing). Call for reservations, 702-299-1220.

NOTE: Daniel’s is offering menudo, chorizo eggs or chilaquiles on Sun, Jan 1 (until 1 p.m.) for $8.99 each

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Seating for this restaurant is full as of press time

Roundhouse Buffet

New Year’s Eve Crab Legs & Prime Rib Buffet: items include •carving station with herb crusted prime rib, roasted turkey and steamed crab legs; •entrées to include, fried chicken, BBQ chicken, BBQ ribs, herb grilled salmon, fried shrimp, shrimp lo mein, teriyaki chicken wings, Hunan crispy pork chops, assorted pizza, chicken piccata, penne with sausage and broccoli, steamed mussels and clams, pork carnitas, beef taco; •seafood bar with crab legs, chilled and grilled shrimp, peel-and-eat shrimp, oysters, crawfish •wide variety of sides including salsa bar; •gourmet salad and fruit bar; •specialty desserts and ice cream station

Price/When: $22.99—Sat, Dec 31 (3 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Roundhouse Buffet

New Year’s Eve Midnight Prime Rib Buffet: items include: •carving station with all the prime rib you can eat; •fresh fruit and salads bar; •traditional breakfast dishes; •specialty desserts and pastries

Price/When: $8.99—Sun, Jan 1 (midnight-2:30 a.m.)

Roundhouse Buffet

New Year’s Day Brunch: items to include •carving station with salt & pepper crusted roast beef and roasted turkey; •gourmet salad and fruit bar;

•traditional breakfast selections; •entrées include fried chicken, pot roast, baked fish, BBQ ribs, Texas chili mac, sweet & sour pork, pot stickers, stir fry vegetables, Chicken Angelo, spaghetti with clam sauce, chicken machaca, beef tacos; •variety of sides including tortilla chips and salsa bar; •variety of specialty desserts and ice cream station.

Price/When: $18.99—Sun, Jan 1 (7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

RIVERSIDE

The Gourmet Room

A special New Year’s Eve menu prepared by Chef Richard will be available, Sat, Dec 31 (5 p.m.-11 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-2535; 928-763-7070; or 1-800-227-3849, extension 5850.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: A complete dinner with choice of soup or salad; entrée of flat iron steak and shrimp scampi in puff pastry, choice of potato, seasonal vegetable and dessert of chocolate cheese cake

Price/When: $15.95—Sat, Dec 31 (special available 4 p.m.-midnight; restaurant open 24 hours)

Prime Rib Room on the River

Traditional room menu of prime rib, Chicken Cordon Bleu and fish of the day available plus:

Special: Roasted lamb, salad bar including shrimp and crab salad, potato bar and dessert bar, more

Price/When: $17.99—Sat, Dec 31 (3 p.m.-11 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 702-298-2535; 928-763-7070; or 1-800-227-3849

Riverside Buffet

New Year’s Eve Brunch—wide variety of traditional breakfast items with lunch items, side dishes and more (champagne not included)

Price/When: $10.99—Sat, Dec 31 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)

Riverside Buffet

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet—the Riverside’s International Buffet with items to include: •carving station with roast beef, lamb and pork; •entrées include shrimp scampi, trout almandine, steak with peppercorn sauce, pesto ravioli, cranberry glazed pork, chicken piccata, salmon bernaise, mussels in creamy garlic sauce, turkey tetrazzini, veal marsala, shrimp and crab meat salad; •Deli bar with variety of meats, cheeses, breads; •variety of side dishes, salads and desserts at the pastry station

Price/When: $17.99—Sat, Dec 31 (3:30 p.m.-11 p.m.)

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: appetizer—coconut shrimp with orange dipping sauce; salad—winter salad; entrée—duet of Angus tenderloin of beef and stuffed jumbo prawns with masago caviar; accompanied with garlic Yukon Gold mashed potatoes; and dessert white and dark chocolate mousse with berry compote.

Price/When: $34.99—Sat, Dec 31 (3 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Grand Buffet

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet: Items include: •carving station with prime rib, leg of pork with corn bread stuffing, shipwreck salmon; •entrées include Cornish game hens with soy ginger glaze, chicken Angelo, poached lobster; pasta station with linguini with crevett, shrimp scampi and baked ziti al forno; soup is lobster bisque; •wide variety of sides; variety of salads including Asian chicken, shrimp cocktail, crab legs, baby calamari with shaved fennel, more; •desserts include creme brulée, mini cupcakes, eclairs, more

Price/When: $20.99—Sat, Dec 31 (3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Grand Buffet

New Year’s Day Brunch: Items include: •carving station with honey roasted ham and tom turkey; • traditional breakfast items including Eggs Benedict and Quiche Lorraine, crepes; •entrées include lamb shank, fried chicken, oven roasted chicken, BBQ pork ribs, Texas style beef stew, fried pollock, spaghetti with meat balls, beef taco; soups are chicken noodle, menudo; •wide variety of sides including black eyed peas; variety of salads including crab salad, Waldorf salad, more; •desserts include creme brulée, mini cupcakes, eclairs, more

Price/When: $20.99—Sun, Jan 1 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)

COLORADO BELLE

Loading Dock

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet: Items include: •carving station with prime rib, shipwreck salmon, leg of pork; •entrées—filet with green peppercorn sauce, Cornish game hens, poached lobster, chicken Angelo; •seafood display with cocktail shrimp, crab legs, baby calamari with shaved fennel; pasta station with linguini with crevett/lobster/crayfish, shrimp scampi and baked ziti al forno; •soups are lobster bisque and creamy five onion; variety of sides including black eyed peas with ham hocks; salads; variety of desserts including creme brulée.

Price/When: $25.99—Sat, Dec 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Loading Dock

New Year’s Day Brunch: Items include: •carving station with tri-tip, ham, oven roasted turkey; • traditional breakfast items including omelet station and smoked salmon Benedict; •entrées include pork loin, mesquite grilled chicken, NY steak, Mongolian lamb shanks, sea bass, fried chicken, BBQ pork ribs, turkey and dressing, Seafood Newburg; variety of sides including black eyed peas with ham hocks; •soups are crab & corn chowder, chicken noodle; •cold seafood includes oysters on the half shell, crab legs; variety of salads; •desserts include creme brulée, mini cupcakes, eclairs, more

Price/When: $22.99—Sun, Jan 1 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

GOLDEN NUGGET LAUGHLIN

Saltgrass Steak House

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Claim Jumper

These restaurants will keep regular hours for New Year’s Eve (see page 29 for hours); Eye Opener Station will be located in the hotel lobby (7 a.m.-11 a.m.) featuring coffee, Bloody Mary’s, Mimosas and pastries.