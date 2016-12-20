Christmas Dining

Most casino restaurants will be open for regular hours on Christmas Day, Sun, Dec 25. See Casino Dining Guide for complete restaurant listings. The information in this section is for restaurants offering Christmas Day specials; prices listed are per person and don’t include tax or gratuity

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard Ristorante

Regular menu available plus:

Specials: choice of entrée—traditional turkey or pork tenderloin en croute; each comes with appetizer of beef tenderloin roulade, soup or salad, sides and dessert choice of pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake, Black Forest cake or pumpkin pie

Price/When: $31.99 with acelPLAY card; $35.18 without card—Sun, Dec 25 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.). Reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111, ext. 420

Windows on the River Buffet

Christmas Day Buffet—among the items are: •carving stations Brazilian style buffet including carved lamb; •entrées—roast turkey with giblet gravy and toasted pine nut stuffing, blackened salmon with roasted pepper aioli, sirloin steak with sun dried tomato Bearnaise; •wide variety of side dishes; variety of salads including special Waldorf salad; •dessert bar with flambé station serving Bananas Foster, cheese crepes and Cherries Jubilee

Price/When: $16.99 with red, green or orange ace|PLAY card; $20.39 with blue acelPLAY card; $22.65 without card—Sun, Dec 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Café Aquarius

Specials: choice of—roast turkey or honey baked ham. Each comes with green beans, garlic mashed potatoes and gravy and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Price/When: $12.95 with ace|PLAY card; $14.39 without card—Sun, Dec 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

HARRAH’S

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Starter of prosciutto wrapped stuffed artichoke hearts served with a creamy aioli; entrée choice of seared Muscovy duck breast with a black cherry sauce, garlic mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus; or flat iron steak with poblano demi accompanied by half a lobster tail and thermadoro sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, french haricot greens and carrot; dessert of lemon gelatin with a tuile cookie filled with a cranberry orange mousse.

Price/When: $50 per person—Sun, Dec 25 (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.); reservations recommended, 702-298-6832

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Christmas Buffet: The buffet’s salad station, soup bar, Asian wok station, Italian station, sushi bar, pizza and ice cream bar and dessert display will be complemented by the following special Christmas Day items:

•carving station with slow roasted tom turkey, slow roasted prime rib au jus, cherry-glazed bone-in ham; special entrées—roasted pork loin with apple-Cognac sauce, bourbon glazed pork ribs, Italian sausage & peppers, ranch fried chicken (from 2 p.m.), dark and white meat turkey; seafood­—includes fried catfish with hush puppies, grilled salmon with scampi sauce, cod fillets with lemon sauce; cold seafood offering of orange ginger peel & eat shrimp; salads­—include Waldorf, Asian, Ambrosia, more; soups—butternut squash, clam chowder, chicken noodle, menudo (until 2 p.m.); variety of traditional side dishes; wide assortment of desserts including Bananas Foster and Cherries Jubilee, holiday pies and much more.

Price/Time: $18.99 with Total Rewards card/$21.99 without card—Sun, Dec 25 (8 a.m.-8 p.m.)

The Beach Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Special: choice of soup or house salad; entrée of rosemary crusted prime rib, hand carved to order with au jus and creamy horseradish; served with choice of mashed potato or baked potato and mixed vegetables.

Price/When: $18.99—Sun, Dec 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours)

RIVERSIDE

The Gourmet Room

Regular menu plus some specials as prepared by Chef Richard (4 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-2535; 928-763-7070; or 1-800-227-3849, extension 5850.

Prime Rib Room on the River

Traditional room menu of prime rib, Chicken Cordon Bleu and fish of the day available, plus special: ham carved tableside served with all the trimmings, salad bar including shrimp and crab salad, potato bar and dessert bar

Price/When: $17.99—Sun, Dec 25 (3 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Riverside Buffet

Christmas Champagne Brunch—featuring all your favorite breakfast and lunch items including holiday specials and unlimited champagne

Price/When: $16.99—Sun, Dec 25 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)

Riverside Buffet

Christmas Dinner Buffet— over 40 hot/cold holiday items include: •carving station with roast beef and baked ham; •entrées—salmon in lemon dill sauce, veal piccata, shrimp scampi, pork ribs, beef goulash, baked cranberry orange chicken, lamb mint demi, Seafood Newburg, pot roast; •Deli bar with variety of meats, cheeses, breads; •variety of side dishes; •variety of salads; •variety of holiday desserts at the pastry station

Price/When: $16.49—Sun, Dec 25 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Holiday platter with soup or salad; baked ham and turkey with giblet gravy; served with seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and pumpkin or pecan pie

Price/When: $15.99—Sun, Dec 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours)

COLORADO BELLE

Loading Dock

Christmas Day Buffet: Items include: •carving station with roasted leg of lamb, prime rib; •entrées include roasted turkey with giblet and chestnut dressing, grilled chicken breast with leek fondue, pork tenderloin, pineapple curry shrimp, crispy salt and pepper shrimp; •seafood display of cocktail shrimp; •soups of lobster bisque and creamy five onion soup; •variety of sides and salads (including char sui pork salad, Blue Moon Waldorf and frutti de mare salad with penne pasta and fennel slaw, bay scallops and clams, many more salads; •desserts—mini pastries, holiday fruit cake and more.

Price/When: $20.99—Sun, Dec 25 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.)

EDGEWATER

E Center

Christmas Eve Dinner: The E Center is home to a special dinner with items to include •first course of pan-fried prawns with mango orange glazed avocado and daikon sprouts; •second course of California winter salad, baby lettuce with cucumber and marinated heirloom tomatoes; •third course of duet of Angus tenderloin of beef and black rose spice rubbed Atlantic salmon with garlic Yukon mashed potatoes and carrot beggar’s purse of vegetable soufflé; •dessert of chocolate baked Alaska.

Price/Time: $30, includes two beverages—Sat, Dec 24 (1 p.m.-6 p.m.); for tickets, tix.com

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Dinner: Choice of entrées—bone-in prime rib with corn or Alaskan halibut served over creole vegetables; sides of pan seared brussels sprouts with crispy bacon and chestnuts; potato and parsnip gratinee; dessert of eggnog bread pudding with rum raisin ice cream.

Price/When: $34.99—Sun, Dec 25 (3 p.m.-10 p.m.); for reservations, call 702-298-2453 and ask for Hickory Pit Steakhouse.

Grand Buffet

Christmas Day Buffet: Items include: •carving station prime rib, pork loin with corn bread stuffing, shipwrecked salmon; •soups include cream of English pea, chicken noodle, albondigas; entrées include NY steak, chicken piccata, roasted turkey with corn bread stuffing and hot links, Cornish game hens with soy ginger glaze, tamale with banana leaf and corn, seafood au gratin; •pasta station with variety of pastas and sauces (including shrimp and porcini); •variety of sides •variety of salads including baby calamari with shaved fennel, Asian and many more; • dessert station with traditional pies, mini cupcakes, eclairs, creme brulée, more.

Price/When: $17.99—Sun, Dec 25 (3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.)

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Special: entrée choice of—herbs & garlic stuffed roasted leg of lamb, parsnips, carrots, onion, demi-glace mint jelly and choice of potato; or slow roasted white Peking crispy duck with savory demi reduction, sautéed leeks, asparagus and shitake mushrooms and choice of potato; and dessert of choice of pumpkin or apple pie with cinnamon caramel Chantilly cream

Price/When: $30—Sun, Dec 25 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations recommended, 702-298-4200.

Roundhouse Buffet

Christmas Day Brunch: items include •carving station with salt & pepper crusted roast beef, honey baked ham; •waffle and french toast bar; •peel-and-eat shrimp included at the gourmet salad and fruit bar; •breakfast selections includes Eggs Benedict, Quiche Lorraine, pancake wrapped sausage, and more; •entrées—southern fried chicken, smothered pork chops, chicken fried steak and country gravy, roasted fish with grilled vegetables, assorted pizzas, penne with chicken Alfredo sauce, beef fajita, scrambled eggs and chorizo, chips & salsa bar; •variety of sides; •variety of holiday desserts and ice cream station

Price/When: $18.99—Sun, Dec 25 (7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Roundhouse Buffet

Christmas Day Buffet: holiday items include: •carving station with herb crusted prime rib and honey glazed ham; •soup is butternut squash; •gourmet salad and fruit bar; •entrées traditional roast turkey, fried chicken, BBQ ribs, baked whitefish, mac & cheese, chicken cacciatore, cheese ravioli; •variety of sides including assorted pizzas; •holiday desserts and ice cream station

Price/When: $18.99—Sun, Dec 25 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Carnegie’s Café

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Choice of traditional roasted turkey with herb stuffing, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce; or herb roasted prime rib dinner. Either entrée comes with green bean amandine; mashed potatoes; marshmallow baked yams; pumpkin or apple pie

Price/When: $15.99 for either entrée—Sun, Dec 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

GOLDEN NUGGET LAUGHLIN

Saltgrass Steak House

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Claim Jumper

These restaurants will keep regular hours for Christmas (see page 23 for hours); Landry’s Select Club members will receive a bonus of double points for purchases during December; also purchase $50 Landry’s Gift Card and receive a $10 bonus card (ask at restaurants for details).

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu available plus

Christmas Eve Special (also available on Fri, Dec 23): Five jumbo scallops Provencal, seasoned and seared, served with french rice and garlic, tomato green beans.

Price/When: $27—Sat, Dec 24 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.), reservations suggested, call 1-702-535-5555; NOTE – the 2 for $50 menu and regular menu will also be available

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu and 2 for $50 special will not be available

Christmas Day Specials: cream of chestnut soup with fried onions in an acorn squash bowl; apple cranberry spinach salad with candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette; choice of entrée: (1) seasoned pan seared pork loin served with white wine reduction, (2) Chicken Florentine with spinach alfredo sauce and crispy bacon (3) pan seared sea bass with shrimp served in a lemon butter sauce, (4) garlic crusted prime rib.

Above four entrées come with choice of baked potato, Yukon Gold garlic mashed potatoes, season fries, four cheese macaroni or pecan wild rice and seasoned vegetables; (5) roasted free range turkey, dark and white meat served with sausage stuffing, four cheese mashed potatoes, traditional green bean casserole and candied yams, (6) five jumbo scallops Provencal served with french rice and garlic and tomato green beans; all entrées come with choice of dessert of Christmas yule log, peppermint cheesecake or holiday cannoli.

Price/When: pork loin ($32), Chicken Florentine ($29), sea bass ($34), prime rib ($35), turkey ($26), scallops ($27)­—Sun, Dec 25 (4 p.m.-8 p.m.) – reservations suggested, call 1-702-535-5555

Feather’s Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Specials: choice of roasted tom turkey with sliced dark and white meat with sage stuffing, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce; or apricot bone-in ham steak with pommery mustard and Grand Marnier. Each comes with choice of house salad, soup of the day, vegetable of the day and choice of mashed potatoes, rice pilaf or candied yams; dessert choice of pumpkin or apple pie.

Price/When: $12.99 for either entrée—Sat-Sun, Dec 24-25 (specials available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. each day; restaurant open 24 hours)

Native Harvest Buffet

Christmas Eve Dinner: Holiday items to be offered include: •carving station with roasted turkey; • carving station with roast of prime rib and roasted tom turkey; • entrées include rotisserie chicken, BBQ pork ribs, fantail breaded shrimp, southern fried chicken, lemon butter filet of cod, holiday quiche; •kid station with panko crusted mac & cheese, corn bread hot dog bake, tator tots; •variety of sides; •variety of salads; soups chicken noodle and cheddar broccoli; •complete dessert island plus live desert action station with Bananas Foster and Cherries Jubilee

Price/When: $19.99—Sat, Dec 24 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Native Harvest Buffet

Christmas Day Brunch: Holiday items to be offered include: •carving station with roast prime rib and chili rubbed pork loin; • entrées include hot and cold crab legs, sliced roasted turkey, roasted duck breast la mure, seasoned frog legs, escargot, baked filet of cod with lemon butter, holiday quiche •variety of sides; •variety of salads; soups Chef’s menudo, cream of asparagus and turkey noodle; •complete dessert island plus live desert action station with orange whip delight and Cherries Jubilee

Price/When: $22.99—Sun, Dec 25 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats

Christmas Day Brunch: Items include: •carving station with prime rib, brown sugar glazed ham, stuffed salmon Florentine; •seafood station with chilled shrimp, crab legs, oysters with cocktail sauce; •variety of traditional sides plus coconut rice and lasagna•variety of salads including crab & shrimp salad, asparagus and shrimp salad and smoked salmon; • dessert station with traditional pies, gingerbread cheesecake, divinity & fudge and assorted holiday cakes.

Price/When: $24.95; $10.95 ages 6 and under—Sun, Dec 25 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) – reservations suggested for parties of five or more; call 800-634-3469 or go online to PioneerLaughlin.com

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

The Lodge Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Special Dinner: Roasted half duck with cranberry demi-glaze served over a bed of wild rice pilaf; choice of roasted corn chowder or tossed salad; dessert of eggnog cheesecake with vanilla spiced rum sauce.

Price/When: $39.95—Sun, Dec 25 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.); for reservations, call 702-298-2242