The Day Music Died

What began as a lively dance party, ended in what became known as “the day the music died,” when Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson took off on a winter tour that ended in tragedy.

In January 1959, those three artists, along with Dion and the Belmonts, Frankie Sardo, and Holly’s bandmates, Waylon Jennings, Tommy Allsup and Carl Bunch, set out on a 24-day tour playing small venues all across the Midwest.

The Winter Dance Party Tour found the musicians crisscrossing from Wisconsin to Minnesota, to Iowa and back throughout the northern states, in the middle of a harsh winter season. They were traveling back and forth in an old drafty bus, which made conditions worse.

Fed up with the transportation, Holly booked a small plane to fly himself, his bass player, Jennings, and his guitarist, Allsup, from their Feb. 2 show in Clear Lake, Iowa, to their next gig in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Following the show at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, the seating arrangement switched up prior to takeoff. At the last minute, Jennings gave up his seat to Richardson, who was sick with the flu, and Allsup lost his seat to Valens in a coin flip.

The pilot, Roger Peterson, took off in inclement weather, in a plane that had just been installed with a new, unfamiliar Sperry gyroscope. At about 1 a.m. on Feb. 3, the plane crashed into a frozen cornfield 5 miles northwest of Mason City, Iowa, shortly after takeoff. All four aboard the plane were killed instantly. Valens was only 17 years old, Holly was just 22 and Richardson was 28.

The death of these young influential talents was an unthinkable loss to the rock and roll community and later Don McLean paid tribute to the artists with his 1972 song “American Pie,” which references “the day the music died.”

Many tributes in the form of movies and musicals popped up to make sure that the music would live on. One such production was “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” which debuted in London in 1989. It came to the U.S. the following year and the U.S. touring production began in 1991.

John Mueller was cast as Buddy on tour, which spurred him to create his own show honoring the fateful Winter Dance Party Tour.

“Well, they came to Los Angeles and held auditions and I was one of like 200 people that they picked, so that kind of set me on my path,” Mueller said. “But all the reviews of the show were kind of the same. They said the script was kind of weak but they loved the music from the last 45 minutes of the show with the Winter Dance Party concert.”

After four years with the production, Mueller grew tired of the touring schedule and decided to focus on the ever-popular music.

“I’d gotten tired of doing eight shows a week,” he said. “When you do a play like that you’re always shouting, running around, costume changes — it just kind of wore me out and wasn’t great for my voice either. I just wanted to do the music anyway.”

And so he put together a band and formed the Winter Dance Party tribute.

“About that time, it was the 40th anniversary of the original tour, so I thought it would be cool to go around and tour the original venues that were still standing and kind of recreate it,” Mueller said. “So I took all the best people from that show and hired a few musicians here in L.A. that I know, and we went and recreated the original tour in the same order, same cities.”

It turned out to be a major success.

“I didn’t even know if people would show up for it, but we got an incredible response,” Mueller said. “It seemed like people were clamoring for somebody to do something like that. Then people just started asking us, ‘You’re coming back next year right?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, ok.’ I didn’t know for sure if it was going to be a thing or not. So we started coming back every winter and then it just sort of snowballed. Agencies found out about us and we started getting booked year round. It’s been that way for 20 years now — it’s been great.”

Over the course of that time, the show has evolved to give the most authentic experience for audiences and keep it fresh for the band too.

“We’ve learned a lot over the years,” Mueller said. “When we first started doing this show, I came out first as Buddy Holly, which was kind of stupid of me, because he’s the most well-known of those three so we should save him for last. Then recently, just mixing up the songs here and there to keep it fresh for all of us.

“We like talking to the audience too. A lot of fun little bits have come from that, where we just improvise with the audience. It’s a very audience-engaging type of show. We don’t let them just sit back and fall asleep. It’s not like a nostalgia show, it’s actually like you’re at a concert from the ‘50s. We want the older people to feel like they’re teenagers again.”

Mueller plays Holly in the show, Ray Anthony plays Ritchie Valens and Linwood Sasser steps into The Big Bopper’s shoes.

“Ray was performing in ‘Legends of Concert’ at the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas,” Mueller said. “He had been there for eight years or so and he was getting tired of doing it. They only allowed him to do the same three songs over and over. He found out about my 1999 tour and he called me on the phone and he sent me some video tape of him and I was just blown away by it. All my Ritchie Valens I had worked with before barely played guitar, they would just kind of use it as a prop, but Ray really plays the guitar and sings and is a great entertainer.

“We used to work with the Big Bopper’s actual son (Jay P. Richardson, Jr.) but he started having health issues around 2011, so I put out an ad here in L.A. for a Big Bopper sub. So Linwood was filling in for Jay for awhile and Jay really liked him and kind of endorsed him. Then Jay unfortunately passed away in 2013, so Linwood became the full-time guy.”

The three entertainers together bring a fun and lively show with different characteristics coming out of each.

“I think the big key to the success of this show is that they are three completely different kind of styles as entertainers,” Mueller said. “Buddy Holly was unique, Ritchie Valens was very unique and Big Bopper was a very jokey, gregarious character and a lot of fun to watch on stage. So it’s a nice balance for the audience — they don’t get bored or tired with just one entertainer.”

Their happy tunes have held a place in music history for more than 60 years now, which Mueller credits to the fun-loving lyrics and easy feel of the music.

“I talked about this with Nicky Sullivan, who is one of Buddy’s original band members from the Crickets, and I had the pleasure of meeting him when I was doing the musical in the Kansas City area,” Mueller said. “He said, ‘Well John, this music from that era was fun and happy music.’ There was no political messages in it and no vulgarity that there is today with some of the lyrics. So I think it just hearkens on a time when World War II was over and industry was booming, people were buying cars and houses and just had a different frame of mind. I think the music just makes you feel good — it’s fun, it’s happy and there’s no deep lyrics.”

Transport back to those easier times when Winter Dance Party comes to the Riverside Resort Dec. 28-Jan. 1.