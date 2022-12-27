Toast to the New Year with dinner, drinks and dancing in Laughlin!

The Pioneer is offering a prime rib dinner at Bumbleberry Flats on Dec. 31. The special costs $30.99 and includes a 12-ounce herb-crusted prime rib with au jus, choice of baked or mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or corn and pecan pie for dessert.

The Riverside Resort will have dining specials in all of its restaurants on Dec. 31. From 4 p.m.-11 p.m., the Riverview Restaurant will have a special of a 12-ounce ribeye steak with shrimp scampi, choice of potato, vegetable, soup or salad and chocolate cheese cake.

The Riverside Buffet will have a New Year’s Eve Brunch from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. with all of the favorite breakfast and lunch items for $16.99 (no champagne). The New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet will be from 3:30 p.m.-11 p.m. and features over 40 hot and cold items from bacon-wrapped roast pork to lamb, roast beef, chicken piccata, salmon béarnaise and much more for $22.99. Sunday Jan. 1 the buffet will be open for dinner and a champagne brunch.

Prime Rib Room on the River will be open from 3 p.m.-11 p.m. servinf prime rib, chicken cordon bleu and fish of the day with a salad and potato bar and dessets galore for $24.99.

The Gourmet Room is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Dec. 31 with an elegant menu prepared by Chef Torren.

At the Avi Resort casino, Feather’s Café will have a New Year’s Eve Weekend special available after 11 a.m. each day, Dec. 30-Jan. 1. The special includes a half rack of slow-roasted pork ribs smothered in Jack Daniels BBQ sauce with coleslaw, baked beans and cornbread for $25.99.

MoonShadow Grille will have two specials available from noon-10 p.m. Dec. 31, along with their full menu (excluding Two for $55 menu). Start with choice of soup or salad, then choose an entrée between Frutti di Mare with baby clam, mussels, squid and shrimp cooked in arrabbiata sauce served on angel hair pasta for $45; or Surf and Turf Special with a 10-ounce mesquite-grilled ribeye with six jumbo grilled shrimp for $56. Select two sides from chef’s vegetable, baked potato, garlic mashed potatoes, pecan wild rice or steak fried. Bread and butter service is included.

The Avi will have a New Year’s Day Buffet located in the former Native Harvest Buffet from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 1. There will be a carving station with prime rib, bone-in ham and eggs cooked to order, a flambé station with strawberries and cherries jubilee, peaches and cream, and bananas foster, a fajita bar, hot line with lobster eggs Benedict, baked salmon, chicken-fried sirloin steak and more, a cold bar with lox and bagels, seasonal fruit and salads, and several accompaniments and desserts. The New Year’s Day Buffet will cost $60 per person with soft drinks included, and alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Most of the Laughlin resorts will have New Year’s Eve parties inside the lounges with live music, champagne toasts and balloon drops. See “Showtimes” on page 8 for music listings.

The Hideout, located in the plaza across from the Golden Nugget, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party with live music from The Painterz from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31.

Bikini Bay Bar and Grill located in the Laughlin Outlet Center will be throwing a New Year’s Eve Bash with a $300 cash giveaway, a free champagne toast, balloon drop, DJ and party favors from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31.