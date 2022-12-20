Solve, Scavenge, Paint & Ponder

Tired of roaming the same bar every weekend? Looking for something new to do with friends? You’re in luck! J&J Events offers the chance to dress up and be silly, step into a new character role, or test your wits with a number of completely original activities.

Owner Jessica Tary created her company, J&J Events, in 2017 to give Tri-state residents more entertainment options.

“When I decided to start this business I had no idea what to expect or what the reaction from the community would be,” Tary said. “The community has welcomed me with open arms and I have customers that have been with me since my very first event, and have since tried every type of event I offer.”

Over the past five years her business has continued to expand, to where Tary now runs her event company full-time.

“It’s changed so much,” she said. “In the beginning I didn’t have a big budget to work with to put on the events, so it was whatever I could scrape together. Now, it’s evolved to where I have my own props and drapes and it’s just evolved overall, which has allowed me to make things like the storylines of the murder mysteries even better.”

Those who have participated in a J&J Events production know just how much time and effort Tary puts into her games, from setting the stage, to unique plots and characters — no detail is spared. Her events provide a full evening of fun, yet won’t break the bank either, as all are affordable to attend.

She started her business with Murder Mysteries, in which attendees all play a part and receive clues throughout the evening to identify the “killer” among them. These themed dinner parties have been a big hit and give guests the chance to dress up, step out of their comfort zone and do a little acting. If you’d prefer to be less involved in the plot, you can choose to be a background character and just observe while still trying to solve the murder case. The next event is Murder at the Masquerade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. These events are for ages 16 and older and cost $45 per person.

On alternating months with the Murder Mysteries, Tary hosts Bar Crawl Scavenger Hunts along Casino Drive in Laughlin. These events involve several tasks which must be performed in and around the Laughlin casinos and documented with pictures. The team of 2-6 people that completes the most tasks wins a prize. The next bar crawl will be the New Year’s Bash from 7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. These events are for ages 21 and older and cost $10 per person.

Every month there is a Paint and Pinot night on the first Friday of the month. An instructor will lead the group through steps to paint the picture of the month. However, guests are more than welcome to paint whatever they like. The cost is $35 and includes a canvas, paint materials, instruction and two drinks from the full bar.

Every Thursday is Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Tary holds four 12-week trivia tournaments each year. Teams of two to six people can register on the first night of a new tournament and pay a $20 buy-in to reserve a table for their team for the 12 weeks. Each person must pay an additional $5 each trivia night. The money goes into a pot, which will pay out over $1,000 to the winning team at the end of the tournament. Those who don’t want to be locked in for the entire tournament can show up any Thursday and pay the $5 to play for that night and a chance to spin the prize wheel for gift certificates. Tomorrow night, Dec. 22, is a special Santa Claus Family Trivia Night open to all ages. Old St. Nick will be making an appearance and there will be an ugly sweater contest in addition to the game.

At the end of a trivia tournament cycle, Tary will host special event nights, which include things like Team Feud, a take on “Family Feud,” “Name That Tune,” also like the popular TV game show, and Naughty Trivia Night. A Naughty Trivia Night, with adult-themed questions for those 21 and older, is planned for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29. The next Name That Tune game is coming up at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Once a year J&J Events throws an Adult Prom, which gives those who never went to their high school prom a second chance at the big dance. Along with being a fun night of drinks and dancing for those 21 and older, it is also a fundraiser for area schools. General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets, which include guaranteed seating, are $35. When purchasing a ticket, the guest will vote for an area school of their choice to win the proceeds from the event. The school with the most votes will earn the money. Dress up, dance along to DJ Loke and raise some money for the schools at the Adult Prom from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

All of J&J Events, with the exception of the Laughlin bar crawls, are held at the Miracle Mile Event Center at the Mohave Shrine Club, located at 2580 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City.

To purchase tickets for an event and see the full list of upcoming events, visit jjeventsinfo.com.