Festive lights twinkling through the night bring a warm holiday glow to the Christmas season. There is an extra special sparkle when Christmas lights adorning a boat glisten across a body of water making a mirror image that’s twice as nice. Capture this spirit of the season at the inaugural Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade at 5 p.m. NV time Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event, which is sponsored by Western Regional Medical Center, the Mohave Valley Daily News, Murphy Broadcasting and DAYNIGHT Media.

“Every year since moving here I was part of the Lake Havasu Boat Parade and this year I thought our community could benefit from having a local boat parade,” Bullhead Chamber Director Bo Hellams said.

With moderate December weather and the beautiful Colorado River flowing between Bullhead City and Laughlin, it is an ideal location for visitors and locals on both state lines to enjoy a boat parade. The best viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk behind the casinos and at Bullhead City Community Park, located at 1251 Highway 95 in Bullhead City.

“The route will be out of Community Park north toward the Laughlin Bridge,” Hellams said. “They will drive along the Riverwalk, then come back south and drive along Community Park and end there.”

Registration is now closed, but anyone was welcome to enter a boat in the parade for free. There are really no rules or restrictions, other than to decorate your boat and bring a joyful attitude.

“The whole point behind it is to decorate your vessel, just as you would for Bullhead City’s Boombox Parade,” Hellams said. “Decorate your boat with lights and drive down the river. We have boats all the way up to 65 plus feet.”

There are three categories — individual, business and nonprofit — in which viewers will vote for their favorite entry.

“We have QR codes on all of our advertisements and viewers can scan the QR code and it will take them right to the online voting platform,” Hellams said. “Each boat will have a number lit up by Christmas lights and that number will correlate to the voting registrant on that app. What they’re voting for is the best decorated vessel in each category — nonprofit, business and individual. Then there will be an overall most spirited award. It’s all people’s choice and it’s live results, so we’ll probably end voting around 8 o’clock and then we’ll pull up the results and present them that night. We plan to print some banners to put up along the viewing areas so they can scan the QR code there.”

Awards will be announced at the after party directly following the parade at Bullhead Community Park.

“It’s BYOB, so anyone can bring what they’d like to drink for the evening and bring a lawn chair and hang out and enjoy the party,” Hellams said. “There will be a stage with music, kids from different schools will be caroling, there will be a s’mores bar and fire rings for people to enjoy some warmth. We will have a few food trucks as well, including Da Taco Joint, Bangers N’ Chips and Crepensmooth.”

For those unable to attend in person, the Mohave Valley Daily News will be livestreaming the entire parade on its Facebook page.