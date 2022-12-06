Hoot & Holler

Muscle Shoals was a sleepy little rural town along the Tennessee River in Northern Alabama. Yet, in the 1960s it emerged as a recording hotspot for some of the greatest artists in any genre.

Soul and R&B music started the wave with singers like Percy Sledge, Aretha Franklin and Etta James. Then rock and roll found its way to Muscle Shoal Studios with The Rolling Stones, and later folk, pop and Southern rock artists like Simon Garfunkel, Elton John and Lynyrd Skynyrd chose the location for recording sessions as it was known for funky, loose and original playing.

By the 1980s country bands were keen on the area as well. Muscle Shoals is where the five members of Shenandoah met and formed their band.

“You know, we all kind of migrated from different parts of the country,” lead singer Marty Raybon said. “I came from Florida, but I’d been living in Nashville for about nine months. Then I moved to Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Jim Seales had been in Illinois and he came back to Alabama and lived in Muscle Shoals, and that’s where the FAME recording studio was at. That was really the catalyst that pulled everybody in. Ralph Ezell the bass player, who migrated over from Mississippi to Muscle Shoals because of the studio. Stan Thorn sang and played keyboards there. Mike McGuire from Hamilton, Alabama, had moved up to Muscle Shoals. His brother Bud had been writing for Fame Publishing as well too. That’s really how we all got together. We all started working at a little club in Muscle Shoals called The MGM.”

McGuire invited producer Robert Byrne out to see the band perform and he recorded a demo and got them a deal with Columbia Records.

“We were just trying to make some dreams come true and some records and trying to fill a void that when we started recording, we thought was kind of missing in country music,” Raybon said. “You had your traditionalists and you had your middle of the road artists as well, and we kind of thought maybe there was a void in between that and we thought maybe we could find the kind of material that we could fold into that void, with songs like ‘Mama Knows,’ ‘Church on Cumberland Road,’ ‘Two Dozen Roses’ and ‘Sunday in the South.’ We’ve been real fortunate. We truly have.”

Their self-titled debut album was released in 1987, followed by “The Road Not Taken” in ’89, which propelled Shenandoah to the forefront. The group’s second album spawned their first top 10 hits, “She Doesn’t Cry Anymore” and “Mama Knows.” Additionally the scored three consecutive No. 1 hits off the album, including “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South” and “Two Dozen Roses.”

“All that was happening so fast, it was really kind of hard to keep up with it,” Raybon said. “The label wanted us out there working records and we literally were working like mercenaries. Therefore a lot of the things, even the awards that we won, was just kind of a flash. We were going so hard and so fast, it took some of the enjoyment out of it. We didn’t realize it until we got a distance from it. But in all honesty, I think in some ways that was good, because we never got lost in the achievements, we just always tried to achieve more. Our slogan is, ‘Just keep your foot on the gas.’”

With pedal to the metal, the band racked up a fourth No. 1 single, “Next to You, Next to Me,” and three more top 10s on their third studio album, “Extra Mile,” released in 1990. They won the Academy of Country Music Award for Vocal Group of the Year in 1991.

With the title track from their 1994 album “In the Vicinity of the Heart,” Shenandoah won the Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocal. The song was a duet with up-and-comer Alison Krauss.

“We knew it was a great a song,” Raybon said. “Hooking our wagon to Alison wasn’t a bad move either. I’m really proud that when she decided to break out she chose to do it with us. I’m truly grateful for that.”

However that album would be the last recorded with the original lineup as the heavy workload began to take its toll on band members. First Thorn left, followed by Ezell and then Raybon in 1997.

“Well I think a lot of it was burnout,” Raybon said of his decision to leave. “We had run so hard that I think everybody was wore out. Stan the keyboard player had left in ‘95 and Ralph had left in ‘96 and it didn’t seem like the same band to me at the time. We still loved each other, we just needed to do something different.”

Seales and McGuire carried on with new members throughout the 2000s, but it wasn’t quite the same Shenandoah without Raybon’s distinct vocals. Finally in 2014, he decided it was time to reunite with his bandmates.

“We had talked about it several times throughout the years but the timing just didn’t seem right,” Raybon said. “Then in ‘14 it just seemed right. We said, ‘Let’s put some shows together and spin around the block a time or two and see what happens.’ And that was really the premise of us getting back together.”

They were welcomed with a warm reception from fans, so they hit road and began touring again. Then in 2020 they put out a studio album of all new music called “Every Road,” which features some other heavy hitters in the industry.

“It had been 26 years since we had done a studio record,” Raybon said. “Our manager said, ‘Why don’t we get some outside artists and call and see if somebody would be willing to do it.’ So I got ahold of Blake Shelton and I talked with Charles Kelley of Lady A and Brad Paisley and next thing you know we had four, five, six acts and then we’d hear, ‘Hey, ya’ll are doing a record with other people and you didn’t call me?’ So before it was all over with, we had nine different artists that really wanted to do it. We actually were flattered that they would want to do it with us. So it started the process of finding tunes and it was a labor of love. It was a lot of fun being able to get with people and find out their mindset on picking records. I think everybody did a great job.”

Shenandoah is currently working on another new album which should be out in May or June, but fans will get a taste with a new single to be released next month.

“We’ve got a brand new single that will come out in January called ‘Revival,’” Raybon said. “It’s really talking about how COVID kept us out a year but everybody is getting back together. It’s a real good little tune. It’s a perfect depiction of the coming together we’ve all experienced since the pandemic.”

Laughlin guests will get the chance to hear Shenandoah live when they bring the Country Comeback Tour to the Edge Pavilion (formerly the E Center) at the Edgewater on Saturday Dec. 10. Friends Billy Dean and Wade Hayes will open.

Known as a modern-day American troubadour, Dean has performed and toured with some of the industry’s biggest country music stars. Dean’s music has become a soundtrack to lives everywhere with hits such as “Billy the Kid,” “We Just Disagree” and ACM Song of the Year, “Somewhere in My Broken Heart.”

Hayes also has a string of hits, including “Old Enough to Know Better,” “I’m Still Dancing with You” and “On a Good Night.” Inspired by surviving cancer twice, his recent work, “Go Live Your Life,” is an upbeat anthem about making the most of every day and reveling in the things that bring you happiness.

“They’re two of the greatest fellas you’ll ever meet and certainly very talented,” Raybon said of Dean and Hayes. “Everybody come ready to kick your heels up and have a good time. We, along with Wade and Billy, love to entertain people. It’s going to be 90 minutes of hits, so hoot, holler and have a good time.”