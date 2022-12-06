Voices of the River Community Choir welcomes the Tri-state to go “Gnome for the Holidays.” That is the name of the choir’s annual holiday production, which the group will perform on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Aquarius Pavilion.

“The main concept is that the Christmas elves are preparing for the Christmas season and the Christmas gnomes — who generally assist by taking care of the reindeer and a lot of behind the scenes stuff — come to the elves and say, ‘Hey, we would like to do a special Christmas performance in the barn,’” choir director Shawn Bristle explained. “The elves, who are a little bit proud, make the gnomes feel unwelcome so the gnomes decide to leave. The story is narrated by Santa and it’s really about love, acceptance and of course, it has a happy ending.”

The choir has been rehearsing for months to make this musical come to life, which is a completely original story created for this show.

“I created the storyline, and multiple people as we’ve rehearsed, have thought of fun things to add, so I consider it a really large collaborative project by all our members,” Bristle said. “There will be spoken lines and mixed in are 16 mostly traditional Christmas tunes.”

Different from the choir’s spring show, this production will be more like play, telling a story from start to finish.

“It’s a little musical without an actual set, so people have to use their imagination a little bit,” Bristle said. “There will be costumes involved. It would be fun if people and children who attend the show were to come dressed as gnomes and elves. It’s a very lighthearted evening and super kid-friendly.”

Of course, music is still the focus and VOR will be performing several jazzy holiday tunes throughout the show.

“We’re doing a medley from the Broadway musical ‘Elf,’ which is really funny,” Bristle said. “Other songs people may know are ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,’ ‘Where Are You Christmas?’ ‘Run Rudolph Run’ and a song from ‘The Polar Express.’”

Tickets to the gala cost $20 per person and children 12 and under get in free with an adult. Tickets can be purchased online at foundation.mohave.edu or in person at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from the show benefit the Mohave Community College Foundation’s programs.

“The proceeds are going to go to a new fund we are establishing for scholarships for adult learners,” Bristle said. “Adult learners are any college student who has dependents they have to take care of and/or any college student who is 25 or older. That’s actually the majority of students at the community college. Adult learners have probably greater need for scholarships than traditional students, and yet they get overlooked a lot.”

The scholarship program is one half of the beneficial services that VOR provides to the community. The other half is a welcoming environment for adults to gather and share in the performing arts.

“The best thing about Voices of the River is it presents an opportunity to do something that feels like it has meaning and is fun and social and simultaneously benefits the larger regional community,” Bristle said. “The choir is a diverse group of normal folks through all walks of life that spends a couple hours each Tuesday evening developing musical performances that are worthwhile for attendees and participants. Then any money that we raise, which has been significant, goes right back into scholarships for Mohave Community College students. So we’re building community by building positive relationships and we’re giving back to the community by enhancing educational opportunity.”

Those interested in joining the choir can email Bristle at vor@mohave.edu. The choir is designed for those high school age or older. Practices are at 6 p.m. every Tuesday in Room 600 at MCC Bullhead City campus. Directly following the Christmas Gala will be a good time to join, as the choir will begin assigning parts for its spring show.