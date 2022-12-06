Rough Riders

Daring desert drivers are back at it, racing in Laughlin for a year-end event that pits off-road vehicles against a 14-mile track for two days of racing action when the Rage at the River returns Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11.

Southern Nevada Offroad Enthusiasts present this annual race, sponsored by the Laughlin Tourism Commission. SNORE is an organization that has been a part of desert off-road racing for more than 50 years. Based out of Las Vegas, it was a natural fit for SNORE to fill the Laughlin racing calendar with an event that often decides the year-end championship winners.

The infusion of competitors, industry business representatives and race fans the event brings to town indulges both racers’ need for speed and spectators who like to get in on the action from the sidelines.

More than 200 racers have entered and will have a chance at $30,000 in bonus money on top of the regular paybacks.

The event is held at the Laughlin Events Park located at the northwest corner of Bruce Woodbury and Thomas Edison Way, one block west of Casino Drive (up from the Edgewater entrance). The LTC Volunteers in Partnership will be collecting a $10 fee per day for parking at the event site. There will be general admission seating and standing areas for spectators.

The course is usually about 14 miles and includes obstacles such as the moon bumps, which are 3-foot nasty holes that will cover the track for about a half mile. Drivers must kick up the speed to skip across the top of them and make it across to the other side. There will also be some big drop-off jumps later along the course for another challenge.

With a daunting course, drivers who can survive the first day, get to race the second day. It is a two-day event so racers will race their heat and then may make any necessary repairs overnight. How they finished day one will determine where they line up day two.

Spectators will get to see all kinds of racing vehicles, which aren’t always included in other events. There will be stock to fully built, side by sides, smaller Volkswagon-based vehicles, and four-cylinder open-suspension vehicles similar to the bigger buggiesGet an up-close look at all of the vehicles from 1:45 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday during tech and contingency at the Tropicana rear parking lot. The qualifying races and fun run lap also will be held Friday.

Racing begins at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will be an awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Harrah’s Laughlin.

See the full schedule below and visit snoreracing.net for more information.

SCHEDULE

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10-11

(Race schedule applies for both days; subject to change)

HEAT ONE

Pre Runners (two laps)

600, 1500, 1300 (four laps)

6 a.m. — Heat One staging

6:20 a.m. — Heat One start

7:36 a.m. — Heat One finish

HEAT TWO

1800, 5/1600, 9 (four laps)

Stock Bug (three laps)

7:18 a.m. — Heat Two staging

7:43 a.m. — Heat Two start

9:08 a.m. — Heat Two finish

HEAT THREE

2900, 4900, T800-T999, 1900, 3900,

3000, 6000 (four laps)

8:50 a.m. — Heat Three staging

9:15 a.m. — Heat Three start

10:42 a.m. — Heat Three finish

HEAT FOUR

1/2 1600 (five laps)

10:25 a.m. — Heat Four staging

10:49 a.m. — Heat Four start

12:15 p.m. — Heat Four finish

HEAT FIVE

10, 12, 5U (five laps)

12 p.m. — Heat Five staging

12:22 p.m. — Heat Five start

1:43 p.m. — Heat Five finish

HEAT SIX

1, UT, 6100, 450 Pro (five laps)

1:25 p.m. — Heat Six staging

1:50 p.m. — Heat Six start

3:11 p.m. — Heat Six finish

HEAT SEVEN

1450, 8, HM, 2000, 4400 (four

laps); 7200 (five laps)

3:05 p.m. — Heat Seven staging

3:18 p.m. — Heat Seven start

4:42 p.m. — Heat Seven finish.