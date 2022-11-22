Thanksgiving Dining

Gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving for a delicious holiday meal at the Laughlin casino resorts. All specials listed are available Thursday, Nov. 24 only and are Nevada time.

New Pioneer

Bumbleberry Flats will be offering a Thanksgiving dinner of roasted turkey breast and honey glazed ham with choice of soup or salad and green bean casserole, mashed or sweet potato, stuffing, a dinner roll and pumpkin or pecan pie for $24.99.The special will be available 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Harrah’s Laughlin

The Beach Café will serve traditional roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, sauteed green beans, cranberry sauce and soft dinner roll; or honey bourbon grilled ham with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, sauteed green beans and a soft dinner roll. Both options are $17.99. Add a slice of apple or pumpkin pie for $2.99. Specials are available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Range will have a special holiday meal starting with fresh pumpkin bisque with a sweet creme fraiche or house salad, followed by glazed white and dark meat turkey with an apple sausage stuffing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, sweet potato, haricot verts, savory turkey gravy and cranberry conserve, with a dessert of smashed pumpkin a la mode for $49.95. The special is served from 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Tropicana Laughlin

Carnegie’s Café will serve traditional roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, sauteed green beans, cranberry sauce and a soft dinner roll; or honey bourbon grilled ham with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, sauteed reen beans and a soft dinner roll. Both options cost $17.99. Add a slice of apple or pumpkin pie for $2.99. Specials are available 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Brew Brothers will have a turkey stuffed roulade special with herb-seasoned turkey breast, spinach-lined and stuffed with a wild rice and mushroom stuffing, served on a bed of mashed potatoes with turkey gravy and bacon-wrapped asparagus on the side, with dessert of smashed pumpkin pie a la mode for $23.99. The special is available 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius will offer a special holiday meal with the choice between glazed ham or roasted turkey, served with mashed potatoes, candied yams, green bean casserole and a slice of pumpkin or pecan pie for $22 per person, or $19.80 with a True Rewards card. The special will be available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

edgewater

Stockman’s Steakhouse will be serving a holiday meal to include the choice between honey glazed ham or herb crusted turkey, served with garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing and roasted Brussels sprouts and a slice of pumpkin or pecan pie for $39 per person or $35.10 with a True Rewards card. The special will be available 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Riverside Resort

Feast on a Thanksgiving Buffet with carved roast beef, lamb and BBQ brisket, turkey and all of the trimmings, spiral ham, chicken piccata, salmon in lobster sauce, stuffed pork loin and cranberry sauce, chicken poblano, beef pot roast, crab cakes, Waldorf salad, shrimp and crab salad, peel and eat shrimp, Ambrosia salad, potato salad, antipasto salad, an assortment of cakes and pies and many other items. The Riverside Buffet will be open for breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and dinner noon-9 p.m. The breakfast buffet costs $12.99 and dinner costs $22.99.

In place of the Gourmet Room’s regular menu, chef Torren has prepared a special menu featuring traditional roasted Tom turkey with all of the trimmings and many more delectable entrees. Dining is open from 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Prime Rib Room on the River will offer turkey and ham carved tableside along with its regular menu of prime rib and chicken cordon bleu, salad bar, potato bar and desserts galore. Dinner is priced at $24.99 and will be available 2 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Riverview Restaurant will feature a Pilgrim Combo Platter with ham, turkey, all the trimmings, soup or salad and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. The platter is $18.99 and will be offered 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Avi

Feathers Café will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with oven roasted turkey with traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes and giblet gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, choice of butternut squash soup or house salad, and choice of dessert between apple, cherry or pumpkin pie. The special will be served from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and costs $24.99.

MoonShadow Grille will offer a traditional turkey dinner with choice of pumpkin bisque soup or house salad, cornbread stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, fresh cranberry sauce, green bean casserole bread with pumpkin spice butter and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie or New York cheesecake for dessert for $48. They will offer five other entrees, including slow-roasted prime rib (king cut $56, queen cut $45), pistachio crusted lamb chops for $55, Greek salmon for $45, Chef’s chicken cordon bleu for $37 and pasta carbonara for $30. Each of these entrees come with your choice of pumpkin bisque soup or house salad and choice of two sides from green bean casserole, mashed sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, pecan wild rice or steak fries. Bread service with pumpkin spice butter is also included. MOONSHADOW Grille’s regular menu and Two for $55 menu will not be available Thanksgiving day. Dining will be open from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Reservations are suggested; call 702-535-5535 ext. 3243.

Golden Nugget

Claim Jumper will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner with turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, roasted veggies and turkey gravy for $24.99. Add a slice of pumpkin or pecan pie for $2.99. The special is available 10:30 a.m.-close.