Funky Fresh

From “The Flinstones” to Brian Wilson’s living room, to “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and two Super Bowl performances, Danny Hutton has enjoyed an illustrious musical career. The founder of supergroup Three Dog Night has been in the business since the 1960s and said his voice is better than ever, which is why he continues to tour more than 50 years since the band’s formation.

Hutton was born in Ireland and moved to the U.S. when he was 4 years old. His family lived in Boston until he was 12, at which time they moved to Los Angeles.

While in school, Hutton said he was shy and did not like to get up in front of people to sing or make speeches. He didn’t pick up a guitar until a trip to Europe after high school. Upon returning to the states he decided he wanted to get into the music business.

Hutton started out loading trucks with record albums in a warehouse, but made his way to writing and producing songs, staying behind the scenes.

“I was hired by Hanna-Barbera, who did ‘The Flintstones,’ and I became a staff writer for them,” Hutton recounted. “They wanted to start a rock and roll division so they hired me as the young guy to write a song, play the instruments, sing the lead and all the background parts on it, produce it, give it to them and then they would hire a band to promote the record. Then they’d have all these rock TV shows and the band would lip sync my songs, but I never ever appeared anywhere. I was not a performer. But then they said, ‘OK Danny, this next song you did, we like it so much we want you to release it under your name.’ I thought, “Alright, as long as I don’t have to go on stage.’ So they drew me just like I look and put me on an episode of ‘The Flinstones.’ Fred and Barney are watching TV and I come on their TV singing the song and that was my start.”

After Hutton’s success in cartoon form, Hanna-Barbera decided he was going to become a performer and threw him into the limelight.

“Then they said, ‘We booked you on a tour with Sonny and Cher,’ who at the time had the No. 1 song ‘I Got You Babe.’ So my first ever performance in front of people was in front of 5,000 people with just me and my guitar,” Hutton said. “So I thought, ‘I’m either going to faint or it’ll work.’ It worked.”

Hutton had some moderate success as a recording artist and moved on to MGM Records.

“After that I went with Frank Zappa and we both ended up at MGM Records,” Hutton said. “My manager became the president of Brother Records, the Beach Boys’ record company. So he invited me up to meet Brian Wilson, and now we’re best friends. Meeting Brian was just wonderful. I used to hang at his house. I was there when he did the ‘Pet Sounds’ album. He had a sand box in his living room with a piano sitting in the sand.”

Hutton’s solo career went cold and he knew he needed to move in a different direction. He had an idea for a trio with three lead vocalists, so he called on an artist he had met while touring with Sonny and Cher, Cory Wells.

“One day I just called Cory and said, ‘I have an idea for a group with three lead singers and everybody taking turns.’ At that time, that was very original,” Hutton said.

They enlisted Chuck Negron as the third vocalist and then Hutton went back to his Beach Boy pal to work up some songs.

“I brought them up to Brian’s house in Bel Air,” Hutton said. “He had a really nice studio and he wrote a song for me called ‘Darlin’’ and we did the tracks for that and another song. We put the vocals on it and then the Beach Boys came back from tour and Mike Love said, ‘What are you doing Brian? That’s a hit song. We need a hit.’ And he was absolutely right. I would have done the same thing as him. They took our vocals off and put Carl on it and they had a hit.”

After that, Hutton’s manager had a new vision for the group.

“Then our manager said, ‘I don’t think you should be a vocal trio, I think you should be a band.’ So we went out and found guys and finally put together the unit that became Three Dog Night,” Hutton said. “We went to The Troubadour in the afternoon and played for record companies, including Jay Lasker of ABC-Dunhill Records. After we did the set he said, ‘I want to sign you guys and let’s start working on that album next week.’ We said, ‘What album? We don’t have any songs. Those were just songs we liked and just picked up to do.’ He said, ‘No, that’s going to be your first album.’ That’s how that came about and we did the album in four days and we took off like a rocket.”

That self-titled debut album in 1968 was a hit with the single “Try a Little Tenderness” breaking into the Top 40 and “One” hitting No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

They churned out album after album in the coming years, including two in ’69, two more in ‘70 and one each year for the next six years. With this mass of music flowing from the band, they racked up the hits with tracks like “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Never Been to Spain,” “Joy to the World” and “Shambala.”

In 1972 Three Dog Night was asked to host Dick Clark’s first New Year’s Eve special, which was titled “Three Dog Night’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” that inaugural year.

They were also the first rock band to be featured on a float in the Tournament of Roses parade, have played at Super Bowl pregame shows and several stadiums across the country.

Three Dog Night holds a Billboard record for 21 consecutive Top 40 hits and they may be adding to that with an upcoming album release. Hutton said fans can expect the same style from the band, which is across the board in every genre.

“Nothing’s changed,” he said. “We’ve been on easy listening charts, pop charts, country charts, rock and roll charts, R&B charts, went over to London and recorded at Abbey Road Studios with the London Symphony Orchestra, so we’re all over the place. I did not want to be confined in a musical ghetto. We can do all of it, any kind of music. If I hear a good song I don’t want to say ‘no’ to it because it’s not our style. We just serve the music. My whole thing is, music should be about emotions, which have a long shelf life. It’s not some trendy thing or political. Some songs sound like they came off a conveyer belt and I just like to be different.”

The new album is called “The Road Ahead” and fans will get a taste of the new music when Three Dog Night comes to the Edgewater’s E Center Saturday, Nov. 5.

“We’ll be doing one of the songs from the new album — it’s a capella with the six of us singing together. It gets a standing ovation every night with people crying,” Hutton said. “I’ve just turned 80 and I’m rearing to go. All of the songs are in the same key. I can sing higher than when I was 27 — it’s crazy! I’m the same weight I was in 1976. I work out and walk every day and I feel real good.”